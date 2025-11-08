Home Page Exclusions

Crystal Palace v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

8 November 2025 0 comments
Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 9 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
9thCrystal Palace1016+5WLDLW
10thBrighton1015+2WDWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

