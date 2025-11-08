Everton v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Everton and Fulham.
The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 8 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
EVERTON
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|Everton
|10
|12
|-3
|DWLLD
|15th
|Fulham
|10
|11
|-2
|LLLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):