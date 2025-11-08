FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 11

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline has passed – but there’s still plenty of time to enter FPL Challenge for Gameweek 11.

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode.

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Sunderland’s Robin Roefs (six bonus points) and Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario (five bonus points) currently lead all goalkeepers in bonus points. However, their upcoming fixtures present challenges, with neither offering strong clean sheet potential this week.

With that in mind, attention shifts to David Raya, who stands out as a more favourable option. The Arsenal goalkeeper has been instrumental in an excellent defensive run, with his side registering eight consecutive clean sheets in all competitions. An away fixture against promoted Sunderland provides a strong opportunity to extend that streak to nine.

Both Raya and Jordan Pickford have accumulated three bonus points each this season, so the gap to Roefs and Vicario is minimal. Pickford also merits consideration this week: Everton host Fulham, and although Everton have been inconsistent defensively, Fulham have yet to win a league match away from home this season – further improving the Toffees’ clean sheet outlook.

DEFENDERS

Gabriel currently leads all defenders for total bonus points, with 13 to his name. The Arsenal centre-back has been far more than just a secure clean sheet option, contributing one goal and two assists already this season. With Arsenal travelling to the Stadium of Light, Gabriel offers both defensive stability and notable attacking upside once again.

Daniel Muñoz is another player who could draw significant attention this week. The Crystal Palace wing-back ranks second among all defenders for expected goal involvement, highlighting his attacking potential. With Palace also carrying a realistic chance of a clean sheet at home to Brighton, Muñoz provides multiple avenues to return points in Gameweek 11.

Meanwhile, Marcos Senesi remains one of the standout defenders. Bournemouth are joint-third for clean sheets this season, and Senesi himself ranks first for total defensive contributions and joint-third for bonus points among defenders. His blend of consistency and involvement across the pitch makes him a strong all-round option.

MIDFIELDERS

No midfielder has accumulated more bonus points this season than Declan Rice. Arsenal rank first in the Premier League for goals scored from set-pieces, and Rice plays a key role in those routines. The England international is also the second-highest scoring midfielder overall, with two goals and four assists, while averaging 9-10 defensive contributions per 90 minutes. His combination of ball-winning, chance creation and set-piece involvement provides several reliable routes to points.

Moisés Caicedo sits just one bonus point behind Rice. Chelsea face a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four league matches, presenting a favourable platform for midfield returns. Despite operating from central midfield, Caicedo has contributed three goals and one assist this campaign, while also averaging 12.5 defensive contributions per match.

For managers seeking a more attack-focused profile, there are still strong midfield alternatives. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo continue to be central to Manchester United’s attacking output, while Iliman Ndiaye remains Everton’s penalty taker. Ismaïla Sarr also offers direct goal threat for Crystal Palace in open play.

FORWARDS

Erling Haaland continues to dominate the bonus points charts, outperforming every other player in the game by a considerable margin. The Norwegian has been in outstanding form, producing 14 attacking returns already this season. While a home fixture against Liverpool may look challenging on paper, Arne Slot’s side have shown defensive inconsistency. That could be enough to provide Haaland with further opportunities to extend his remarkable run, making him a leading captaincy candidate once again.

Despite recently blanking in five consecutive matches, João Pedro remains a compelling forward option for Gameweek 11. His goal in the previous round suggests a return to form may be underway, and Chelsea’s meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers offers an attractive platform for additional attacking involvement. The Brazilian has the role to make back-to-back Premier League returns a realistic possibility.

Another forward worth highlighting is Jean-Philippe Mateta. Crystal Palace face a Brighton side who have struggled defensively, and Mateta enters the fixture having registered the second-highest number of big chances among all strikers this season. With both form and fixture in his favour, he stands out as a strong alternative for managers seeking a differential in attack.

TEAM REVEAL

Usually I would opt for a more attacking formation, but the focus on bonus points means I’ll be looking at players with multiple routes to points.

Being limited to one player per team as usual is difficult, but it makes things fun.

Pickford was an easy choice considering they have good clean sheet odds.

Picking Gabriel ahead of Saka and Rice was tough, but ultimately, he offers more potential for bonus. The same can be said with Munoz over Sarr and Mateta, to be honest.

Fernandes is another player with multiple avenues to points, along with Enz,o who I think is due a big week.

Haaland takes the captaincy due to his consistency. Although, any of these players could have the armband this week.

