FPL Challenge

FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 11

8 November 2025 91 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline has passed – but there’s still plenty of time to enter FPL Challenge for Gameweek 11.

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode.

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

FPL Challenge Gameweek 11

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

FPL Challenge Gameweek 11

Sunderland’s Robin Roefs (six bonus points) and Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario (five bonus points) currently lead all goalkeepers in bonus points. However, their upcoming fixtures present challenges, with neither offering strong clean sheet potential this week.

With that in mind, attention shifts to David Raya, who stands out as a more favourable option. The Arsenal goalkeeper has been instrumental in an excellent defensive run, with his side registering eight consecutive clean sheets in all competitions. An away fixture against promoted Sunderland provides a strong opportunity to extend that streak to nine.

Both Raya and Jordan Pickford have accumulated three bonus points each this season, so the gap to Roefs and Vicario is minimal. Pickford also merits consideration this week: Everton host Fulham, and although Everton have been inconsistent defensively, Fulham have yet to win a league match away from home this season – further improving the Toffees’ clean sheet outlook.

DEFENDERS

Gabriel currently leads all defenders for total bonus points, with 13 to his name. The Arsenal centre-back has been far more than just a secure clean sheet option, contributing one goal and two assists already this season. With Arsenal travelling to the Stadium of Light, Gabriel offers both defensive stability and notable attacking upside once again.

Daniel Muñoz is another player who could draw significant attention this week. The Crystal Palace wing-back ranks second among all defenders for expected goal involvement, highlighting his attacking potential. With Palace also carrying a realistic chance of a clean sheet at home to Brighton, Muñoz provides multiple avenues to return points in Gameweek 11.

Meanwhile, Marcos Senesi remains one of the standout defenders. Bournemouth are joint-third for clean sheets this season, and Senesi himself ranks first for total defensive contributions and joint-third for bonus points among defenders. His blend of consistency and involvement across the pitch makes him a strong all-round option.

MIDFIELDERS

No midfielder has accumulated more bonus points this season than Declan Rice. Arsenal rank first in the Premier League for goals scored from set-pieces, and Rice plays a key role in those routines. The England international is also the second-highest scoring midfielder overall, with two goals and four assists, while averaging 9-10 defensive contributions per 90 minutes. His combination of ball-winning, chance creation and set-piece involvement provides several reliable routes to points.

Moisés Caicedo sits just one bonus point behind Rice. Chelsea face a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four league matches, presenting a favourable platform for midfield returns. Despite operating from central midfield, Caicedo has contributed three goals and one assist this campaign, while also averaging 12.5 defensive contributions per match.

For managers seeking a more attack-focused profile, there are still strong midfield alternatives. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo continue to be central to Manchester United’s attacking output, while Iliman Ndiaye remains Everton’s penalty taker. Ismaïla Sarr also offers direct goal threat for Crystal Palace in open play.

FORWARDS

FPL Challenge Gameweek 11

Erling Haaland continues to dominate the bonus points charts, outperforming every other player in the game by a considerable margin. The Norwegian has been in outstanding form, producing 14 attacking returns already this season. While a home fixture against Liverpool may look challenging on paper, Arne Slot’s side have shown defensive inconsistency. That could be enough to provide Haaland with further opportunities to extend his remarkable run, making him a leading captaincy candidate once again.

Despite recently blanking in five consecutive matches, João Pedro remains a compelling forward option for Gameweek 11. His goal in the previous round suggests a return to form may be underway, and Chelsea’s meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers offers an attractive platform for additional attacking involvement. The Brazilian has the role to make back-to-back Premier League returns a realistic possibility.

Another forward worth highlighting is Jean-Philippe Mateta. Crystal Palace face a Brighton side who have struggled defensively, and Mateta enters the fixture having registered the second-highest number of big chances among all strikers this season. With both form and fixture in his favour, he stands out as a strong alternative for managers seeking a differential in attack.

Check out all of the perks of being a Fantasy Football Scout member!

TEAM REVEAL

  • Usually I would opt for a more attacking formation, but the focus on bonus points means I’ll be looking at players with multiple routes to points.
  • Being limited to one player per team as usual is difficult, but it makes things fun.
  • Pickford was an easy choice considering they have good clean sheet odds.
  • Picking Gabriel ahead of Saka and Rice was tough, but ultimately, he offers more potential for bonus. The same can be said with Munoz over Sarr and Mateta, to be honest.
  • Fernandes is another player with multiple avenues to points, along with Enz,o who I think is due a big week.
  • Haaland takes the captaincy due to his consistency. Although, any of these players could have the armband this week.

GAMEWEEK 10 REVIEW

  • I picked up just 55 points last week, which meant a poor round rank of 93k, and a overall season rank of 991st.
  • My red arrow was mainly due to everyone but my forwards. Haaland and Mateta did well as expected, but Saka and Mbeumo were quiet. Even my backline struggled.
  • With a much better Challenge, I’m sure I’ll bounce back this week!
Fantasy EFL Gameweek 15: Scout Picks
91 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Maybe i should have bench boosted:
    Petrovic VDV Senesi Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      There'll be better weeks for that

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Possibly, but I've got an average of over 20 on the bench the last 5 weeks. Since I wild carded basically.

        Open Controls
    2. Mumfie
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I’ve boosted exactly that bench apart from Rice in for Semenyo.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        good luck

        Open Controls
  2. Z2025
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Pickford
      Gabriel VanderVen Guehi
      Enzo Mbeumo Rice Sarr
      Mateta Joao Haaland(c)

      Subs: Dubravka Virgil Reijnders Senesi

      GTG? ( would you change anything in the bench?)

      Open Controls
    • fantasist
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Probably should've transferred Woltemade out if he's exhausted but lets see how much he plays this GW

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Only got him in last week for Pedro, switched it back again

        Open Controls
        1. fantasist
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          You'll transfer Pedro out again once you realise he is just too inconsistent lol

          Open Controls
        2. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          Pedro -> Woltemade incoming next week if Pedro blanks.

          Open Controls
    • Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      switched C from Semenyo to Mateta last minute GL all

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Oh, maybe i shouldnt have benched Semenyo

        Open Controls
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Brought in Chalobah just one minute before deadline. Benched Munoz and Senesi. Egg meet face

      Open Controls
    • The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Hard to believe that the winners of Spurs v Utd will go second 😯

      Open Controls
      1. fantasist
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        It was a relegation battle fixture last season lol

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          It was looking like it could be this season, not so long ago.

          Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Finally some other captain then Haaland this season. It's Bukayo Day!

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        yeah same on Mateta

        Open Controls
    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Seems like Rupert the horse has been eating some craxy grass and hay lately.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Maybe some psilocybin mushrooms out on the fields

        Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Went with Pedro(c) in the end. Top10k here I come!

      Open Controls
      1. threeputt
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        cue a 1-0 Wolves win

        Open Controls
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Darren Fletchers 18yr old son in the squad today

      Open Controls
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Utd: Strange formation

      Lamenns
      Amad, Maguire, De Ligt, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Shaw, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mbuemo, Cunha

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Tottenham: Vicario, Palhinha, Xavi, Richarlison, Romero, Johnson, Porro, Spence, Sarr, Van de Ven, Kolo Muani.

        Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Tel, Udogie, Odobert, Bentancur, Scarlett, Akhamrich, Rowswell.

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Amad further forward I assume

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Amad left 10

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Yeah, figured as much. I feel like Utd are going to win this today

            Open Controls
      3. Ask Yourself
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Same formation as usual Mazraoui RWB, Amad RW and Mbeumo up front I’d guess

        Open Controls
      4. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Amad part of the front 3, Mazraoui and Dorgu wingbacks

        Open Controls
      5. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Lammens
        Maz, Maguire, De Ligt, Shaw, Dorgu
        Fernandes, Casemiro
        Amad, Mbuemo, Cunha

        Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      No Kudus

      Open Controls
    • thepoet85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Good luck all

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        GL

        Open Controls
    • Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      sesko is one of the worst signings so far this season

      benched vs arsenal
      benched vs pool
      benched vs spurs

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        He will come good

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          maybe... i did say so far

          Open Controls
      2. Butcher
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Wirtz? Who was double the price?

        Stop talking shite.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          "one of the worst"

          start reading properly

          Open Controls
          1. Butcher
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Being benched against tough opposition does not make him one of the worst signings of the season.

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              hes been benched twice in a row against tough teams when united play only once a week. why?

              Open Controls
          2. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            also wirtz wasnt double the price. the irony

            Open Controls
      3. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Wirtz is the worst so far

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          "one of the worst"

          Open Controls
      4. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        He's 22 in a new league, with 3 goal contributions in 6 starts.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
        2. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          united only play once a week so there is no reason to bench him if he's playing remotely well. wirtz also 22 and from the same league but he gets benched cuz hes been very poor

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            Different players are good at different things - it's called tactics. That's the hardest game we'll play this season, and telling a young striker to try and bully Van Dijk and Konate was going to fail miserably.

            Wirtz was signed for a record-breaking fee, by the current league champions who are notorious media darlings, so the expectations were naturally higher. It's the same for Isak - it's a better team signing a better player.

            Expectations for United this season were "do better than 15th" and Sesko just needed to be better than Hojlund (which he has been).

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              im not just talking about the pool game though..signing a 74m striker then benching him in 3 tough games + 2 goals in 6+5 games into the season is not good at all. if the pattern stays the same (benchings in tough games + a few goals here and there) then that would be extremely underwhelming for that price

              will this pattern change? probably..thats why is said so far.. i think he looks better than gyokeres at least

              Open Controls
              1. Nightcrawler
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                didnt even mention his number on that penalty shootout order vs grimbsby town. he's 22, not 16. no excuses for that

                Open Controls
              2. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                Well for a start, it's disingenuous to include the Arsenal game because it'd only been about a week since he signed.

                2 goals in 6 starts is a very good record, considering the fixtures we've had. If he scores 10 goals this season, I think most would be happy with that considering our top goalscorer last year scored 8.

                I honestly couldn't care less if he's being benched as long as we're winning the games. If we make Europe and he's played a role, he'll be worth the fee.

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  he'll get good number of starts when mbuemo and amad are away on afcon. if he must play a role that will be his chance. only time will tell

                  Open Controls
      5. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Gyokeres and Isak hasn’t met expectations and prices so far eighter

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          i agree

          Open Controls
      6. nolard
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Sesko will continue to improve. He is a good signing.
        Wirtz likewise.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          they'll be good singings when we see the improvement, and they start the big games. so far theyve been very underwhelming

          Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Sarr, Palhinha, Johnson, Simons, Richarlison, Kolo Muani

      Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Udogie, Rowswell, Bentancur, Tel, Odobert, Scarlett, Akhamrich

      Manchester United XI: Lammens, Maguire, de Ligt, Shaw, Dorgu, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mazraoui, Diallo, Mbeumo, Cunha

      Subs: Bayındır, Dalot, Yoro, Heaven, Mount, Ugarte, Fletcher, Zirkzee, Šeško

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        No Kudus for Spurs

        Sesko benched, Amad left 10 and Cunha CF

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Not a huge fan of Amad left 10. Maybe Mount (if fit) should have started and kept the Mbeumo/Amad RHS partnership

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Cheers, hoping for Mbeumo today

            Open Controls
        2. Moon Dog
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            It could be Amad right 10 and Mbeumo CF, no?

            Open Controls
            1. Mother Farke
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Cunha has literally played CF for Wolves. Gotta be Amad and Boomo either side, right?

              Open Controls
              1. Moon Dog
                  2 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Mbeumo has played CF for Brentford.

                  Open Controls
                • Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Amorim tends to play Cunha CF over Mbeumo and we have seen Amad play left 10 against City and Chelsea this season

                  Open Controls
                • x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Mbeumo has literally played CF for Brentford and Amad has literally played CF for us.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Four Letter Wirtz
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 33 mins ago

                    So maybe a fluid front three? Could be genius, could be Amorim

                    Open Controls
                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 31 mins ago

                      That's Ruben Filipe Marques "Premier League Manager of the Month" Amorim to you!

                      Open Controls
          • The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Casemiro brave, playing through his gout!

            Open Controls
          • Pompel
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Senesi coming in for Kudus then - could be good.
            Really need something from Mbeumo today!

            Open Controls
        3. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          Points prediction for this Bb? Thinking 7.

          Dubravka senesi Diouf Anderson

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            14

            Open Controls
          2. Ask Yourself
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            15

            Open Controls
          3. Ausman
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            13

            Open Controls
          4. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            32

            Open Controls
        4. oi no professionals
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          Bench boost fail?

          Dubravka / Waltermade / DCL / Senesi

          Open Controls
          1. theodosios
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            With DCL everything is a fail.

            Open Controls
        5. threeputt
          • 16 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Fascinating gw to see who's captained who in my MLs, update pending

          Open Controls
        6. wiseguy
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          I went against Haaland for captain and just now found out it's Pep's 1000th game. Balls.

          Open Controls
          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Change it quickly back to Haaland!

            Open Controls
        7. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          UPDATED

          Open Controls
        8. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Ooh no Kudus

          Open Controls
        9. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Come on Bruno (c)!
          P/s I got Mbeumo too.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            Come on Mbeumo!

            Open Controls
        10. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Kudus. Can't say it's been a pleasure.

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.