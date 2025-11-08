Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 11 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

DAN WRIGHT’S GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM – PRE-TRANSFERS

Gameweek 10 was a positive one, with a score of 81 points resulting in a green arrow of around 200,000 places, pushing my overall rank to 800k.

My decision to hold Phil Foden (£8.0m) and instead bring in Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) for Anton Stach (£5.0m) proved successful. The pair combined for three assists, while the player I was considering selling Foden for – Ismaïla Sarr (£6.7m) – blanked against Brentford.

GAMEWEEK 11 PLANS

Looking ahead to Gameweek 11, the Foden to Sarr move now looks highly likely. Manchester City face a challenging short-term fixture run, and Foden (despite the midweek brace!) has returned in only one of his last six league matches. In contrast, the window to bring in Sarr is relatively short, with the Africa Cup of Nations approaching in just over a month.

Once Sarr is in, the two key decisions for this week are captaincy and the final defender spot between Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Joe Rodon (£4.1m). It is a very close call, but I am currently favouring Andersen, primarily due to Fulham’s slightly stronger away defensive numbers and Andersen’s superior DEFCON data compared with Rodon.

Captaincy is similarly tight. Erling Haaland (£14.8m) is difficult to look past, given his form, even with Liverpool as the opposition. The alternative is Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), who has strong underlying numbers and a favourable fixture on paper.

However, Sunderland have performed well defensively this season, which makes Haaland the more reliable option. At this stage, he will likely receive the armband.