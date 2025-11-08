FPL

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 11 team reveal

8 November 2025 98 comments
Aladdin Sané Aladdin Sané
Share:

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

DAN WRIGHT’S GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM – PRE-TRANSFERS

Gameweek 10 was a positive one, with a score of 81 points resulting in a green arrow of around 200,000 places, pushing my overall rank to 800k.

My decision to hold Phil Foden (£8.0m) and instead bring in Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) for Anton Stach (£5.0m) proved successful. The pair combined for three assists, while the player I was considering selling Foden for – Ismaïla Sarr (£6.7m) – blanked against Brentford.

Gameweek 11 team reveal

READ MORE: 5 of the best Reijnders replacements in FPL

GAMEWEEK 11 PLANS

Looking ahead to Gameweek 11, the Foden to Sarr move now looks highly likely. Manchester City face a challenging short-term fixture run, and Foden (despite the midweek brace!) has returned in only one of his last six league matches. In contrast, the window to bring in Sarr is relatively short, with the Africa Cup of Nations approaching in just over a month.

Once Sarr is in, the two key decisions for this week are captaincy and the final defender spot between Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Joe Rodon (£4.1m). It is a very close call, but I am currently favouring Andersen, primarily due to Fulham’s slightly stronger away defensive numbers and Andersen’s superior DEFCON data compared with Rodon.

Captaincy is similarly tight. Erling Haaland (£14.8m) is difficult to look past, given his form, even with Liverpool as the opposition. The alternative is Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), who has strong underlying numbers and a favourable fixture on paper.

However, Sunderland have performed well defensively this season, which makes Haaland the more reliable option. At this stage, he will likely receive the armband.

FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2
98 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dosh
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    On free hit, Munoz or Diouf?

    Open Controls
  2. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Get the BB out of the way: yay/nay

    Raya
    James, Gab, Tark
    Saka, Enzo , Semenyo, Sarr
    Woltemade, Haaland, Mateta

    (Dub, Senesi, Rodon, Wieffer)

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      The risk is that James is rested

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yup

        Open Controls
    2. dandalf
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yes!

      Open Controls
  3. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Is getting Gabriel worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Does it hurt your rank every week?

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Depends

      Open Controls
    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Any hot takes on (c) Mateta over Haaland or stick with the robot??

    Open Controls
  5. YoungPretender
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Best 3rd striker alongside Haaland and Mateta?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      This week Pedro

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Depends.
      This week, it's Pedro or Bowen.
      If you've already bench boosted, it might just be better to bin off the 3rd fwd, put the funds to 5 good mids and improving defence.
      Depends on your situation.

      Open Controls
  6. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    1FT 0.5m ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Tarkowski Senesi
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr
    Haaland Woltemade Thiago

    Dub - Andersen King Alderete

    Stick with Woltemade one more week or sell to Mateta?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Sell

      Open Controls
  7. Ribus
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Gordon ->
    A) Enzo
    B) Rice
    C) Minteh

    Thanks

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.