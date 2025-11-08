Nott’m Forest v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 9 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NOTT’M FOREST

LEEDS

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Leeds 10 11 -8 DLLWL 19th Nott’m Forest 10 6 -12 LLLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):