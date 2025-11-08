Sunderland v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Sunderland and Arsenal.
The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 8 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
SUNDERLAND
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|10
|25
|+15
|WWWWW
|4th
|Sunderland
|10
|18
|+4
|WLWWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):