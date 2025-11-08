Sunderland v Arsenal team news: Merino up front again

The first of two evening kick-offs is Sunderland v Arsenal at the Stadium of Light.

The action gets underway at 5.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Sunderland name an unchanged side from their 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday.

There are three changes for Arsenal from midweek.

Martin Zubimendi returns, while Eberechi Eze and Riccardo Calafiori also come back into the XI.

Mikel Merino continues to start up front.

There’s no Viktor Gyokeres in the Gunners’ squad, nor is there any of the other players – such as Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke – who are nearing a return.

Compared to the side Arteta sent out to face Burnley in Gameweek 10, the only difference is Merino in for Gyokeres.

The most-bought defender and midfielder of Gameweek 11, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice, respectively, both feature in this contest.

LINE-UPS

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee; Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Talbi, Brobbey, Rigg, Mayenda, O’Nien, Adingra, Masuaku.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Merino.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Lewis-Skelly, Hincapie, Mosquera, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Dowman, Harriman-Annous.

