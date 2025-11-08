Dugout Discussion

Sunderland v Arsenal team news: Merino up front again

8 November 2025 255 comments
The first of two evening kick-offs is Sunderland v Arsenal at the Stadium of Light.

The action gets underway at 5.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Sunderland name an unchanged side from their 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday.

There are three changes for Arsenal from midweek.

Martin Zubimendi returns, while Eberechi Eze and Riccardo Calafiori also come back into the XI.

Mikel Merino continues to start up front.

There’s no Viktor Gyokeres in the Gunners’ squad, nor is there any of the other players – such as Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke – who are nearing a return.

Compared to the side Arteta sent out to face Burnley in Gameweek 10, the only difference is Merino in for Gyokeres.

The most-bought defender and midfielder of Gameweek 11, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice, respectively, both feature in this contest.

LINE-UPS

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki, Traore, Le Fee; Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Talbi, Brobbey, Rigg, Mayenda, O’Nien, Adingra, Masuaku.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Merino.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Lewis-Skelly, Hincapie, Mosquera, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Dowman, Harriman-Annous.

  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    Saka G

    
  2. Glasner Ball
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Saka at last.

    
  3. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    I can't do this anymore. I need to win a title. £5-6k a year on Arsenal season ticket + food + travel + accommodation .

    
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Hope this serves as a lesson to support your local club

      
  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    saka g
    merino a

    
  5. JBG
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Sakan deez

    
  6. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ffs Sunderland gift to Saka

    
  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Saka.. never in doubt...

    
    1. Glasner Ball
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Well he was 😀 (but glad he has finally repaid us)

      
    2. Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Excellent double jinx on bottom of previous page....

      
  8. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Never doubted him....best player in the EPL

    
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Agree mate

      
      1. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Lol

        
  9. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    SAKAAA

    
  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Chelsea XI: Sánchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Neto, Pedro, Garnacho, Delap

    Subs: Jörgensen, Adarabioyo, Hato, James, Acheampong, Santos, Gittens, Guiu, Estêvão

    Wolves XI: Johnstone, Bueno, Krejčí, Gomes, Tchatchoua, André, Gomes, Bueno, Bellegarde, Hee-chan, Larsen

    Subs: Sá, Wolfe, Mosquera, Hoever, Munetsi, Arias, Arokodare, Chirewa, Mane

    
    1. More Tragic
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Delap brace incoming

      
    2. Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      just now

      That good or bad for Joao Pedro?

      
  11. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Such a poor goal to concede

    
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Yass Saka you beauty

    
  13. JBG
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Rofl Roefs, near post

    
  14. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    We want/need more...

    
  15. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    C'mon Timber get in on the act

    
  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bukayoooo!

    Lovely replacement for Gyokeres this GW!

    
  17. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Delap to make up for his mistakes

    
  18. Josh.E
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    season saving goal, I was mudded

    
  19. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    11 mins ago

    Shocking keeping by Roefs

    
  20. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Sakaaa Cap let's go

    
  21. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    10 mins ago

    Zuba almost scored

    
  22. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Need Arsenal to score again asap so they can sit back and actually make some defcons

    
  23. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Arsenal please win. please justify my season ticket in the context of austerity and cost of living crisis.

    
  24. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Another Saka goal would be lovely

    
    1. Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Assisted by Timber.. perfect

      
  25. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Saka and Rice on 8 defcons

    Gabriel on 1...

    
    1. Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Saka DCs would be a nice bonus...

      
  26. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Sold Saka for Rice, Mukiele third on bench and started Dubravka over Roefs. Keane saving my week so far.

    
  27. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Here comes Gabriel

    
  28. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Why doesn't Saka take that FK on his left foot?

    

