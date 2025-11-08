Tottenham v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 8 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
TOTTENHAM
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Tottenham
|10
|17
|+9
|DWLWL
|8th
|Man United
|10
|17
|+1
|LWWWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):