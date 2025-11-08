Tottenham v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 8 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

TOTTENHAM

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Tottenham 10 17 +9 DWLWL 8th Man United 10 17 +1 LWWWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):