2pm team news: No Guehi, Kroupi sub + Sarr starts

9 November 2025 90 comments
avfc82 avfc82
There are four Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery makes six changes to the side that started the 2-0 Europa League win over Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Matty Cash, Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins all return, ousting Victor Lindelof, Ian Maatsen, Lamare Bogarde, Evann Guessand, Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen from the starting XI.

There are four changes to the Bournemouth line-up: Adam Smith, Veljko Milosavljevic, Justin Kluivert and Evanilson in for Alex Jimenez, Bafode Diakite, David Brooks and Eli Kroupi.

The only alteration from Brentford manager Keith Andrews sees Aaron Hickey start. Kristoffer Ajer makes way.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has had his hand forced with his only change due to the injury sustained by Anthony Gordon. Jacob Murphy comes in.

Down in south London, Marc Guehi is absent, while Will Hughes and Yeremy Pino drop to the bench. Jaydee Canvot, Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada replace them.

Ismaila Sarr is fit to start.

Brighton and Hove Albion are unsurprisingly unchanged from the team that beat Leeds United last time out.

Finally, at the City Ground, Sean Dyche has made two changes from the 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Dominguez come in, with Douglas Luiz and Callum Hudson-Odoi both absent.

Leeds have also made two alterations. Anton Stach replaces the benched Ao Tanaka in central midfield, while Lukas Nmecha starts up top, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin only fit enough for a place on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Maatsen, Bogarde, Barkley, Tielemans, Guessand, Sancho, Malen

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Brooks, Christie, Doak, Diakite, Jimenez, Adli, Kroupi

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Hickey, Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Damsgaard, Ouattara, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Nelson, Carvalho, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Janelt

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Elanga, Willock, Ramsey, Miley

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Kamada, Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Benitez, Pino, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Sosa, Devenny

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gomez, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Veltman, Coppola, Knight, Oriola, Kostoulas

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Jesus

Subs: John, Morato, Awoniyi, Kalimuendo, Hutchinson, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Abbott

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Nmecha

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Struijk, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, James, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin

  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Perri pulling off a heroic double save, Leeds up the other end and score 30 seconds later

  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Leeds take the lead

    Decent finish

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Nmecha

  3. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Can someone tell the DJ to calm down the scratching in the Palace game

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      You hear it too? Doing my head in...

      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Very annoying

    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d stick the drummers sticks where the sun doesn’t shine 😡

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Uranus?

  4. Fly Away Peter
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Not happy as a Forest Fan.

    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Happy now?

      1. Fly Away Peter
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Ja. 3 pts will be even better.

  5. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Forest G

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sangare G

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice both CS gone

  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    1-1

    Forest equalise

    1. Fly Away Peter
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Thats better. Bencehd Rondon.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Sangaré

      Leeds sloppy at the back

      Poor goalkeeping

  7. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Newc comical defending

  8. Fly Away Peter
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    I mean Rodon.

  9. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Sels is useless

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      You wouldn't have said that last year ...

      1. Kaneyonero
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I don't get points for looking in the past

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Uselss

      1. Kaneyonero
        • 9 Years
        just now

        😀

  10. LarryDuff
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Where dem goals at?

