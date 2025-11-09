2pm team news: No Guehi, Kroupi sub + Sarr starts

There are four Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery makes six changes to the side that started the 2-0 Europa League win over Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Matty Cash, Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins all return, ousting Victor Lindelof, Ian Maatsen, Lamare Bogarde, Evann Guessand, Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen from the starting XI.

There are four changes to the Bournemouth line-up: Adam Smith, Veljko Milosavljevic, Justin Kluivert and Evanilson in for Alex Jimenez, Bafode Diakite, David Brooks and Eli Kroupi.

The only alteration from Brentford manager Keith Andrews sees Aaron Hickey start. Kristoffer Ajer makes way.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has had his hand forced with his only change due to the injury sustained by Anthony Gordon. Jacob Murphy comes in.

Down in south London, Marc Guehi is absent, while Will Hughes and Yeremy Pino drop to the bench. Jaydee Canvot, Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada replace them.

Ismaila Sarr is fit to start.

Brighton and Hove Albion are unsurprisingly unchanged from the team that beat Leeds United last time out.

Finally, at the City Ground, Sean Dyche has made two changes from the 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Dominguez come in, with Douglas Luiz and Callum Hudson-Odoi both absent.

Leeds have also made two alterations. Anton Stach replaces the benched Ao Tanaka in central midfield, while Lukas Nmecha starts up top, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin only fit enough for a place on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Maatsen, Bogarde, Barkley, Tielemans, Guessand, Sancho, Malen

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Brooks, Christie, Doak, Diakite, Jimenez, Adli, Kroupi

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Hickey, Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Damsgaard, Ouattara, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Nelson, Carvalho, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Janelt

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Elanga, Willock, Ramsey, Miley

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Kamada, Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Benitez, Pino, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Sosa, Devenny

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gomez, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Veltman, Coppola, Knight, Oriola, Kostoulas

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Jesus

Subs: John, Morato, Awoniyi, Kalimuendo, Hutchinson, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Abbott

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Nmecha

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Struijk, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, James, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin

