What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 8? Goals, assists + points

A Roger Martinez (6.6m) hat-trick brought in a whopping 24 points during Round 8 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, a weekend where four teams scored at least four goals.

ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 8

Al Qadsiah 4-0 Al Kholood

GOALS: Retegui (x2, inc pen), Al Juwayr, Nandez

Retegui (x2, inc pen), Al Juwayr, Nandez ASSISTS: Alvarez, Bonsu Baah, Weigl

Alvarez, Bonsu Baah, Weigl POINTS: Retegui (18), Al Shamat (12), Al Juwayr (12), Alvarez (11), Nandez (9), Al Shahrani (8), Weigl (8), Casteels (7), Nacho (7), Bonsu Baah (7)

Al Hazem 1-4 Al Khaleej

GOALS: Martins – Fortounis, Masouras (x2), Fernandes (pen)

Martins – Fortounis, Masouras (x2), Fernandes (pen) ASSISTS: Sayoud – King, Fortounis, Al Hamsal

Sayoud – King, Fortounis, Al Hamsal POINTS: Masouras (17), Fortounis (14), Martins (8), Sayoud (7)

As well as scoring, Paolo Fernandes (5.5m) received a red card for two bookings.

Al Riyadh 1-1 Damac

GOALS: Gonzalez – Vada

Gonzalez – Vada ASSISTS: Toze – Medina

Toze – Medina POINTS: Vada (12), Gonzalez (10), Toze (9)

Al Fayha 2-0 Al Okhdood

GOALS: Ganvoula, Sakala

Ganvoula, Sakala ASSISTS: Sakala, Remeseiro

Sakala, Remeseiro POINTS: Sakala (14), Villanueva (12), Smalling (11), Mosquera (9), Ganvoula (9), Bamasud (8), Al Baqawi (7), Benzia (7), Remeseiro (7)

Goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera (5.0m) made five saves.

Al Fateh 2-5 Al Taawoun

GOALS: Vargas, Batna (pen) – Martinez (x3), Zambrano, Al Kuwaykibi

Vargas, Batna (pen) – Martinez (x3), Zambrano, Al Kuwaykibi ASSISTS: Al Zubaidi, Vargas – Mandash (x2), Fulgini (x2)

Al Zubaidi, Vargas – Mandash (x2), Fulgini (x2) POINTS: Martinez (24), Mandash (13), Fulgini (13), Vargas (11), Batna (10), Zambrano (9)

Al Najmah 2-4 Al Hilal

GOALS: Lazaro – Salem (x2), Hernandez, Neves

Lazaro – Salem (x2), Hernandez, Neves ASSISTS: Al Harbi, Salem, Leonardo

Al Harbi, Salem, Leonardo POINTS: Salem (22), Hernandez (12), Neves (9)

Meanwhile, Ruben Neves (7.7m) scored an own goal that benefited the hosts, though they were reduced to nine men because of Lazaro (5.5m) and Jawad El Yamiq (4.4m) red cards.

Neom 1-3 Al Nassr

GOALS: Abdu – Gabriel, Ronaldo (pen), Joao Felix

Abdu – Gabriel, Ronaldo (pen), Joao Felix ASSISTS: Hawsawi – Ronaldo, Joao Felix

Hawsawi – Ronaldo, Joao Felix POINTS: Angelo (13), Joao Felix (12), Ronaldo (11), Al Ghannam (7)

Another sending off occurred here, for Neom striker Luciano Rodriguez (5.5m).

Al Shabab 1-1 Al Ettifaq

GOALS: Al Othman – Wijnaldum

Al Othman – Wijnaldum ASSISTS: Brownhill – Madu

Brownhill – Madu POINTS: Madu (9), Al Othman (9), Wijnaldum (8), Calvo (8)

Al Ittihad 0-1 Al Ahli

GOALS: Mahrez

Mahrez ASSISTS: Kessie

Kessie POINTS: Mahrez (12), Mendy (9), Ibanez (9), Danilo Pereira (9), Majrashi (8), Demiral (7)

