What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 8? Goals, assists + points

A Roger Martinez (6.6m) hat-trick brought in a whopping 24 points during Round 8 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, a weekend where four teams scored at least four goals.
ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 8
Al Qadsiah 4-0 Al Kholood
- GOALS: Retegui (x2, inc pen), Al Juwayr, Nandez
- ASSISTS: Alvarez, Bonsu Baah, Weigl
- POINTS: Retegui (18), Al Shamat (12), Al Juwayr (12), Alvarez (11), Nandez (9), Al Shahrani (8), Weigl (8), Casteels (7), Nacho (7), Bonsu Baah (7)
Al Hazem 1-4 Al Khaleej
- GOALS: Martins – Fortounis, Masouras (x2), Fernandes (pen)
- ASSISTS: Sayoud – King, Fortounis, Al Hamsal
- POINTS: Masouras (17), Fortounis (14), Martins (8), Sayoud (7)
As well as scoring, Paolo Fernandes (5.5m) received a red card for two bookings.
Al Riyadh 1-1 Damac
- GOALS: Gonzalez – Vada
- ASSISTS: Toze – Medina
- POINTS: Vada (12), Gonzalez (10), Toze (9)
Al Fayha 2-0 Al Okhdood
- GOALS: Ganvoula, Sakala
- ASSISTS: Sakala, Remeseiro
- POINTS: Sakala (14), Villanueva (12), Smalling (11), Mosquera (9), Ganvoula (9), Bamasud (8), Al Baqawi (7), Benzia (7), Remeseiro (7)
Goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera (5.0m) made five saves.
Al Fateh 2-5 Al Taawoun
- GOALS: Vargas, Batna (pen) – Martinez (x3), Zambrano, Al Kuwaykibi
- ASSISTS: Al Zubaidi, Vargas – Mandash (x2), Fulgini (x2)
- POINTS: Martinez (24), Mandash (13), Fulgini (13), Vargas (11), Batna (10), Zambrano (9)
Al Najmah 2-4 Al Hilal
- GOALS: Lazaro – Salem (x2), Hernandez, Neves
- ASSISTS: Al Harbi, Salem, Leonardo
- POINTS: Salem (22), Hernandez (12), Neves (9)
Meanwhile, Ruben Neves (7.7m) scored an own goal that benefited the hosts, though they were reduced to nine men because of Lazaro (5.5m) and Jawad El Yamiq (4.4m) red cards.
Neom 1-3 Al Nassr
- GOALS: Abdu – Gabriel, Ronaldo (pen), Joao Felix
- ASSISTS: Hawsawi – Ronaldo, Joao Felix
- POINTS: Angelo (13), Joao Felix (12), Ronaldo (11), Al Ghannam (7)
Another sending off occurred here, for Neom striker Luciano Rodriguez (5.5m).
Al Shabab 1-1 Al Ettifaq
- GOALS: Al Othman – Wijnaldum
- ASSISTS: Brownhill – Madu
- POINTS: Madu (9), Al Othman (9), Wijnaldum (8), Calvo (8)
Al Ittihad 0-1 Al Ahli
- GOALS: Mahrez
- ASSISTS: Kessie
- POINTS: Mahrez (12), Mendy (9), Ibanez (9), Danilo Pereira (9), Majrashi (8), Demiral (7)
SEASON LEADERS
|FANTASY POINTS
|GOALS
|SHOTS ON
TARGET
|ASSISTS
|TEAM CLEAN SHEETS
|MID – Joao Felix (104)
|MID – Joao Felix (10)
|FOR – Ronaldo (55)
|MID – Fortounis (8)
|Al Ahli (5)
|FOR – Ronaldo (86)
|FOR – Ronaldo (9)
|MID – Joao Felix (29)
|MID – Mane (5)
|Al Hilal (4)
|FOR – King (85)
|FOR – King (9)
|MID – Coman (26)
|MID – Coman (5)
|Al Nassr (4)
|MID – Fortounis (84)
|FOR – Leonardo (6)
|MID – Vargas (25)
|MID – Fulgini (5)
|Al Qadsiah (3)
|DEF – Majrashi (76)
|FOR – Martinez (6)
|MID – Batna (25)
|Al Fayha (2)
|MID – Coman (72)
|MID – Quinones (6)
|MID – Mane (25)
|Al Shabab (2)
|DEF – Hernandez (68)
|FOR – Toney (5)
|FOR – Martinez (25)
|Al Taawoun (2)
|FOR – Martinez (68)
|FOR – Retegui (5)
|MID – Fortounis (24)