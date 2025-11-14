Scout Reports

New Wolves boss Rob Edwards: What FPL managers can expect

14 November 2025 43 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
An uncomfortable Gameweek 10 defeat at Fulham signalled the end for Vitor Pereira, who has been replaced as Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach by Rob Edwards.

The move raised eyebrows, seeing someone leave promotion-chasing Middlesbrough for a last-placed team that already looks doomed. Wolves have collected only two points so far, but he’s found the lure of top-flight management hard to resist.

Let’s see what the 42-year-old’s West Midlands arrival could mean for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

ROB EDWARDS – COACHING HISTORY

It should be noted that Edwards has an emotional connection to the Old Gold. As a defender, he made 111 appearances between 2004 and 2008, before later taking on various staff positions.

Initially an academy coach, he went on to become first-team coach and even had two matches as interim manager after Walter Zenga’s 2016 dismissal.

He had a spell in charge of Telford United and England’s Under-16s, too. But Edwards’ escalation began at Forest Green Rovers, instantly guiding them to the third tier for the first ever time. That caught the attention of Watford, who chose him to briefly be part of their coaching carousel.

“Rob and his staff have demonstrated previously that they can be really good in shifting the culture, getting confidence quickly into players and building foundations for a really positive future. He loves being on the grass and making a change to a team, embracing the tactics of different situations.” – Matt Jackson, Wolves’ director of player recruitment and development

Yet we FPL managers know the Welsh international from his heroics at rivals Luton Town. Playoff success meant they achieved three promotions in six seasons, making Edwards a Premier League manager.

While the Hatters were relegated in 2023/24, they gave survival a good go by beating Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, also drawing with Liverpool and thrashing Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0.

Unfortunately, such negative momentum continued until Edwards and the club parted ways back in January. After a temporary rest, he took over at Middlesbrough during the summer and restored his reputation by quickly steering them to second place.

Boro and Wolves could feasibly switch divisions by 2026/27, which is why Edwards’ decision has been debated nationwide. But for him, it’s the chance to come full circle and return to the club of his heart.

“Wolves is a special club for me. It’s where I grew as both a player and a coach, it’s still where my family calls home. It has always been my dream to come back and these opportunities do not come around too often.” – Rob Edwards

HIS PREFERRED TACTICS

Helping him slightly is that Wolves’ players are used to his favoured three-at-the-back formation.

Pereira did well with a 3-4-2-1 last season, where the peak was six successive March and April league wins. This secured survival and led to him receiving a new three-year contract.

However, things toughened after selling key players Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m). Pereira briefly switched to a four-man defence for promising draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton, though defeats to Sunderland and Burnley came straight after.

Edwards’ Luton used a wing-back system that encouraged powerful and athletic football. There was an ability to both be direct and press high, depending on the situation.

Our 2023/24 preview of them pointed out that possession wasn’t important, as the team preferred simply getting the ball into the box.

It also gave a special mention to their previous season’s Championship set pieces being among the best. Of course, right now it’s in vogue to be good at these!

New Wolves boss Rob Edwards: What FPL managers can expect 1

Sure enough, underlying stats from the subsequent Premier League campaign placed them as the number one side for crosses (841) and launched balls (889), ranking fifth for set-piece goals (16) and fourth for headed efforts (106). The Hatters were second-worst for attempted passes (13,337).

WILL THIS HELP WOLVES’ FPL ASSETS?

Instant attention goes to Wolves’ 6ft 4in forward Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.3m), who seems ideal for playing more directly. His final nine outings of 2024/25 brought an impressive seven goals and two assists. Furthermore, we recently discovered that he’s taking penalties – they were the only club not to receive one last season.

On the other hand, that spot kick is the Norwegian’s only strike of 2025/26. Amongst FPL forwards, he ranks 20th for shots (12) and is part of the team with the fewest attempts from set pieces (26). They’ve also accumulated just seven goals and nine big chances in 11 matches:

So there needs to be some signs of life before managers decide to invest.

Strangely, for a side that’s still without a clean sheet, perhaps Wolves’ most appealing assets play in defence. Especially as their 16.29 expected goals conceded (xGC) is nowhere near as bad as the 25 actually yielded:

Three of Ladislav Krejci‘s (£4.5m) four Sparta Prague campaigns ended with 11 or more goals (in all competitions). He’s shown signs of this attacking threat by grabbing one goal, one assist and 1.91 expected goal involvements (xGI).

Elsewhere, nobody throughout the league has more successful crosses than the 23 of left-back Hugo Bueno (£4.4m, see image below). He’s also the third-best defender for chances created (14). Maybe he’ll be the next Alfie Doughty.

New Wolves boss Rob Edwards: What FPL managers can expect 2

Joao Gomes (£5.3m) would have been one of last season’s best midfielders for defensive contribution (DefCon) points, had they existed. This time, Andre (£5.3m) has more actions per 90 (12.86 v 11.57).

Also in this position, the goal, assists and DefCon of Marshall Munetsi (£5.4m) add up to 35 points, making him the lowest top-scorer of all 20 outfits.

THE SHORT-TERM

No Premier League club has ever survived after a winless opening 11 encounters. Selling Cunha, Ait-Nouri, Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto (£7.1m) is finally catching up with them, following a poor summer of recruitment.

Even last season’s Southampton had gathered four points by this stage.

Making things tougher is that our Fixture Ticker says Wolves have the second-worst run between Gameweeks 12 and 19.

If they are to get relegated, then Edwards will at least want them to do it in the right way. Fight for survival until it is mathematically impossible.

An early boost could come in these average-looking next four clashes: is a punt on Strand Larsen, Munetsi or Krejci feasible? Many FPL managers have a bunch of free transfers to use by Gameweek 15’s deadline, allowing such short-term purchases.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

43 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BR510
      7 hours, 34 mins ago

      1. Wolte to Guiu and KDH to Schade -4
      2. Wolte to Thiago (might FH 13)

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 40 mins ago

        Wolte to Strand-Larsen, get ahead of the curve, waaaay ahead!

        1. n1bruv
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 12 mins ago

          For a prediction like that, one must have consulted the lady of the Lake!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 52 mins ago

            From the lake of ale!

        2. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 hours, 52 mins ago

          You would be missing out on some lovely facial hair.

      2. n1bruv
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        2

      3. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 56 mins ago

        I'd roll. Away to Brighton isn't great for Thiago and Wolte is playing at home at least.

    • n1bruv
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      Play one of please:

      A James (back 5)
      B Caicedo (442)

      1. Punned It
          6 hours, 5 mins ago

          A

        • Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 hours, 53 mins ago

          See if James plays the second England game. If he gets another 90 minutes I'd be tempted to play Caicedo. If not, play James.

      2. mookie
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        "Our 2023/24 preview of them pointed out that possession wasn’t important, as the team preferred simply getting the ball into the box."
        "Sure enough, underlying stats from the subsequent Premier League campaign placed them as the number one side for crosses (841)"

        Palace CB DEFCON then?

      3. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        Seems like a strange decision from Edwards. Must be quite a step up in pay

        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 37 mins ago

          A strange decision to appoint Edwards who hardly has a history of winning relegation dogfights.

        2. Mother Farke
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 5 mins ago

          He was born just up the road in Telford and was ex-Wolves. I can see why he's done it, even if Boro replace Wolves next season.

      4. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        2 FT and £2.8m ITB. Leaning towards FH13 which means I could get Thiago for his best fixture v BUR

        A - Paqueta, Gakpo, Wolt > Saka, Mbeumo & Guiu
        B - Roll
        C - Other?

        Pope
        Gabriel - Timber - Senesi - Andersen
        Semenyo - Sarr - Enzo - Gakpo
        Haaland - Mateta

        Dubrav - Wolt - Gudmund - Paqueta

      5. Dogs Of War
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 46 mins ago

        Is it crazy to do I.Sarr to Minteh this week? Have Mateta to cover attack, also Munoz.

        1. mookie
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 43 mins ago

          I wouldn't do that.

        2. Paddy Gooner
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 42 mins ago

          yes, crazy indeed.

        3. White Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 35 mins ago

          Very sideways.

        4. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 hours, 10 mins ago

          Not worth a transfer.

      6. Paddy Gooner
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        Gyokeres >

        A) Watkins
        B)Wellbeck
        C)Thiago

        ???

        1. White Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 39 mins ago

          I mean not A.

          1. Paddy Gooner
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Thanks, saves me more money 🙂

        2. Esraj
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          Thiago

          1. Paddy Gooner
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Thank you, I'm thinking this for now as he's cheapest anyway.

      7. White Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 35 mins ago

        Would you bring in Saka or Sarr for Gordon this week?

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          Saka period

          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            So wait a week then...

      8. Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        which option 3fts:
        a. Tark + Reijders + Wolt to 5.3 + Sarr + Thiago
        b. Reijners + Stach + Wolt to Potts + Sarr + Thiago
        c. Tark + Reijnders to 4.3 + Sarr

        1. Mother Farke
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          A for you, too. I'd punt on O'Reilly or Nunes as the defender if you've got a decent bench.

          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 40 mins ago

            interesting thx, would you go anyone esle instead of Sarr if u had Mateta?

            1. Mother Farke
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 37 mins ago

              No. I think Sarr could explode in those Palace away games v wol bur and ful. Sell during AFCON.

        2. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          a

      9. Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        5 hours ago

        Which pair scores more before AFCON?

        a) Sarr + Minteh
        b Mbeumo + Potts

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          A , thoughts on above ?

        2. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          A

      10. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Whatcha reckon?

        Timber, Xhaka & Woltemade ->
        Virgil, Bruno & Guiu (3-5-2)

        Playing the fixtures a little pre AFCON.

        Pope
        Timber*, Senesi, Richards
        Saka, Semenyo, Mbeumo, Sarr
        Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade*

        Dubravka, Xhaka*, Rodon, Alderete
        Bank 0.8m, 5FTs, FH left

        1. Yordan Letchkov
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Good moves imo. Only risk is no Arsenal defence cover.

      11. bobicek92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        would you take Sarr or Minteh on WC? Already have Mateta and Richards

        1. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Close. Prob Minteh, brighton have better fixtures coming up than palace

      12. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Morning all. Do we think Roefs rises in price before next gw?

      13. I have no Wirtz
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Hey, So Mateta stayed on the bench for France yesterday. How far down the pecking order is he in the French team for forwards? Number 3 or 4 or 5?

        • Yordan Letchkov
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          2FT; 0.2itb

          A) GTG and roll
          B) Woltemade to Thiago (will allow me to do Caicedo to Rogers next week)

          Raya
          Gabriel Senesi Richards
          Saka Bruno Semenyo Caicedo
          Haaland Mateta Woltemade

          Dubravka Andersen King Rodon

