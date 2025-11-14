New Wolves boss Rob Edwards: What FPL managers can expect

An uncomfortable Gameweek 10 defeat at Fulham signalled the end for Vitor Pereira, who has been replaced as Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach by Rob Edwards.

The move raised eyebrows, seeing someone leave promotion-chasing Middlesbrough for a last-placed team that already looks doomed. Wolves have collected only two points so far, but he’s found the lure of top-flight management hard to resist.

Let’s see what the 42-year-old’s West Midlands arrival could mean for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

ROB EDWARDS – COACHING HISTORY

It should be noted that Edwards has an emotional connection to the Old Gold. As a defender, he made 111 appearances between 2004 and 2008, before later taking on various staff positions.

Initially an academy coach, he went on to become first-team coach and even had two matches as interim manager after Walter Zenga’s 2016 dismissal.

He had a spell in charge of Telford United and England’s Under-16s, too. But Edwards’ escalation began at Forest Green Rovers, instantly guiding them to the third tier for the first ever time. That caught the attention of Watford, who chose him to briefly be part of their coaching carousel.

“Rob and his staff have demonstrated previously that they can be really good in shifting the culture, getting confidence quickly into players and building foundations for a really positive future. He loves being on the grass and making a change to a team, embracing the tactics of different situations.” – Matt Jackson, Wolves’ director of player recruitment and development

Yet we FPL managers know the Welsh international from his heroics at rivals Luton Town. Playoff success meant they achieved three promotions in six seasons, making Edwards a Premier League manager.

While the Hatters were relegated in 2023/24, they gave survival a good go by beating Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, also drawing with Liverpool and thrashing Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0.

Unfortunately, such negative momentum continued until Edwards and the club parted ways back in January. After a temporary rest, he took over at Middlesbrough during the summer and restored his reputation by quickly steering them to second place.

Boro and Wolves could feasibly switch divisions by 2026/27, which is why Edwards’ decision has been debated nationwide. But for him, it’s the chance to come full circle and return to the club of his heart.

“Wolves is a special club for me. It’s where I grew as both a player and a coach, it’s still where my family calls home. It has always been my dream to come back and these opportunities do not come around too often.” – Rob Edwards

HIS PREFERRED TACTICS

Helping him slightly is that Wolves’ players are used to his favoured three-at-the-back formation.

Pereira did well with a 3-4-2-1 last season, where the peak was six successive March and April league wins. This secured survival and led to him receiving a new three-year contract.

However, things toughened after selling key players Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m). Pereira briefly switched to a four-man defence for promising draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton, though defeats to Sunderland and Burnley came straight after.

Edwards’ Luton used a wing-back system that encouraged powerful and athletic football. There was an ability to both be direct and press high, depending on the situation.

Our 2023/24 preview of them pointed out that possession wasn’t important, as the team preferred simply getting the ball into the box.

It also gave a special mention to their previous season’s Championship set pieces being among the best. Of course, right now it’s in vogue to be good at these!

Sure enough, underlying stats from the subsequent Premier League campaign placed them as the number one side for crosses (841) and launched balls (889), ranking fifth for set-piece goals (16) and fourth for headed efforts (106). The Hatters were second-worst for attempted passes (13,337).

WILL THIS HELP WOLVES’ FPL ASSETS?

Instant attention goes to Wolves’ 6ft 4in forward Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.3m), who seems ideal for playing more directly. His final nine outings of 2024/25 brought an impressive seven goals and two assists. Furthermore, we recently discovered that he’s taking penalties – they were the only club not to receive one last season.

On the other hand, that spot kick is the Norwegian’s only strike of 2025/26. Amongst FPL forwards, he ranks 20th for shots (12) and is part of the team with the fewest attempts from set pieces (26). They’ve also accumulated just seven goals and nine big chances in 11 matches:

So there needs to be some signs of life before managers decide to invest.

Strangely, for a side that’s still without a clean sheet, perhaps Wolves’ most appealing assets play in defence. Especially as their 16.29 expected goals conceded (xGC) is nowhere near as bad as the 25 actually yielded:

Three of Ladislav Krejci‘s (£4.5m) four Sparta Prague campaigns ended with 11 or more goals (in all competitions). He’s shown signs of this attacking threat by grabbing one goal, one assist and 1.91 expected goal involvements (xGI).

Elsewhere, nobody throughout the league has more successful crosses than the 23 of left-back Hugo Bueno (£4.4m, see image below). He’s also the third-best defender for chances created (14). Maybe he’ll be the next Alfie Doughty.

Joao Gomes (£5.3m) would have been one of last season’s best midfielders for defensive contribution (DefCon) points, had they existed. This time, Andre (£5.3m) has more actions per 90 (12.86 v 11.57).

Also in this position, the goal, assists and DefCon of Marshall Munetsi (£5.4m) add up to 35 points, making him the lowest top-scorer of all 20 outfits.

THE SHORT-TERM

No Premier League club has ever survived after a winless opening 11 encounters. Selling Cunha, Ait-Nouri, Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto (£7.1m) is finally catching up with them, following a poor summer of recruitment.

Even last season’s Southampton had gathered four points by this stage.

Making things tougher is that our Fixture Ticker says Wolves have the second-worst run between Gameweeks 12 and 19.

If they are to get relegated, then Edwards will at least want them to do it in the right way. Fight for survival until it is mathematically impossible.

An early boost could come in these average-looking next four clashes: is a punt on Strand Larsen, Munetsi or Krejci feasible? Many FPL managers have a bunch of free transfers to use by Gameweek 15’s deadline, allowing such short-term purchases.