Following our in-house look at the best Round 9 players to own in Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Keeping the favourites of Amer, Louis and Marc in mind, we’ve come up with a final team that adheres to the following rules:

An 83.0m budget for the starting XI

No more than three players per club

CHECK OUT RSL FANTASY (SAUDI PRO LEAGUE)

RSL FANTASY SCOUT PICKS: ROUND 9

Six unanimous Scout Squad names made the XI, including a couple of forever picks from Al Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix.

Over at Al Hilal, left-back Theo Hernandez has returned at least seven points in each of the last half-dozen rounds, including three double-digit scores. His teammate Salem Al Dawsari delivered two goals and an assist versus Al Najmah.

Those 22 points were only beaten in Round 8 by Al Taawoun forward Roger Martinez. Both he and cheap midfielder Angelo Fulgini will be at home to Neom’s struggling backline.

Before his latest match, all four Marcos Leonardo appearances ended with 11 or more points. Also brilliantly consistent is Damac’s Valentin Vada, who has blanked in only one of eight outings.

In front of goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic is the defensive duo Francisco Calvo and Koray Gunter.