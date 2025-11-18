Women’s Champions League Fantasy (WUCL) Matchday 4 team reveal

The Matchday 4 deadline for UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) Fantasy season is almost here.

In this article, our expert @Schurrle_FWSL reveals his team selection.

A green arrow in Matchday 2 pushed me up to 4th place in the overall world rankings. It was slightly frustrating to see that my non-Limitless squad would have scored a similar total to my Limitless team, but it also reinforces that my Matchday 2 Wildcard has put me in a strong position for the remainder of the league stage.

With three matchdays completed and both chips now used, here is how my squad is shaping up ahead of Matchday 4.

READ MORE: ­­­FPL Gameweek 12 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

GOALKEEPERS

Stina Johannes and Lola Gallardo rotate well for the rest of the league phase, with each playing on different days in Matchdays 4 and 5. Both Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg suffered defeats in Matchday 3 and currently sit outside the top four, which should reduce rotation risk as both clubs need to collect as many points as possible.

DEFENDERS

Janou Levels has returned just one point in both Matchday 1 and Matchday 2, with limited ball recoveries to offset Wolfsburg’s struggles at the back. If I have a spare transfer, she is a candidate to leave, potentially for a short-term punt on a Vålerenga defender.

I am more comfortable with the rest of my backline. Emily Fox and Giulia Gwinn both have improving fixtures, Maya Le Tissier remains Manchester United’s penalty taker, and even with a difficult home match against Barcelona, Millie Bright still offers steady potential through ball recoveries.

MIDFIELDERS

Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati remain my Barcelona double-up. Bonmati has yet to produce an attacking return, but the threat is ever-present, while Putellas is a straightforward inclusion due to her consistent numbers and penalty duties. With Barcelona facing Chelsea, one of their pot one opponents, rotation should not be an issue this week.

Caroline Weir continued to demonstrate her value in Matchday 3, earning her fourth attacking return of the campaign and another double-digit haul thanks to a Player of the Match performance. Despite a challenging fixture against Arsenal, her form and price make her an easy hold.

Klara Bühl is one of the standout players in world football right now and arguably the most in-form. Her four goal contributions against last season’s finalists, Barcelona and Arsenal, underline her quality. A Matchday 2 fixture against a struggling PSG side also puts her firmly in the captaincy conversation for day two.

Jule Brand is the first of my OL Lyon triple-up. As discussed in my Matchday 3 team reveal, Lyon’s fully rotated lineup in Matchday 2 forced a complete rethink and left me with three players whose minutes are uncertain. Brand did start in Matchday 3, which is encouraging, and Lyon play in the early Wednesday kick-off, allowing me to make informed decisions once lineups are confirmed. If Brand misses out, I will likely move her to a mid-priced option such as Manuela Giugliano (6.4m) or Sára Pusztai (5.8m), or potentially upgrade to Mariona Caldentey (8.0m).

ATTACKERS

Clàudia Pina completes my Barcelona triple-up. She is averaging 0.96 xGI per 90 and more than a goal per game in Liga F this season. Her minutes are not guaranteed, but her impact off the bench is proven: two goals in Matchday 1 and five goal involvements across two substitute appearances in last season’s knockout stages highlight what she can deliver even with limited playing time.

Vicki Becho is my second OL Lyon player this week. With no minutes in Matchday 1 or Matchday 3, I am not confident she starts, so a move to Melchie Dumornay (6.2m) is the most likely transfer. Dumornay continues to impress and looks central to Lyon’s attacking output. If Becho is unexpectedly named in the starting XI, I will postpone that transfer to Matchday 5.

Ada Hegerberg’s brace and Player of the Match display against Wolfsburg in Matchday 3 gives me optimism that she will retain her place in the side. As with the other Lyon assets, I will wait for the confirmed line-up before making a final decision. If Hegerberg starts, she is the strong favourite for my Wednesday captaincy.