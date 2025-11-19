It’s time for our Fantasy Bundesliga Matchday 11 team reveals, as our experts showcase the best picks, top differentials, and smart plays for the week ahead.

With momentum building and fixtures turning, these squads highlight the players who can deliver big returns and help you climb the leader board.

Notes

Another international break brings another unlimited transfer window, giving us a fresh chance to reset and refine our squads. This season has been extremely boom-or-bust, and I currently sit 765th overall – a solid position, though I had hoped to be a little higher at this stage.

I’m committing to the Bayern triple-up once again. It stretches the budget, but the upside remains too strong to ignore.

I’m also doubling up on Leipzig, whose form continues to impress.

Rieder earns a place too, with the hope that Augsburg can finally show improvement after a mixed run.

For my stars, I'm backing Grimaldo, Olise, and Kane to deliver the big returns this Gameweek.

Notes

GK’s: Ramaj (9.01 – FCH) and Backhaus (6.52 – SVW) remain my pairing, even with another wildcard. Their prices are rising, but they’re still the best-value goalkeepers based on consistency and points per million.

DEF's: Grimaldo* (24.53), Schlotterbeck (14.87), Doekhi (10.82), Muheim (10.19) and Pieper (7.98) make up my defence. All five offer strong duel numbers, build-up potential and attacking threat. Grimaldo is currently a doubt, so monitor his status. Other defenders I also like: Raum, Kristensen/Brown and Vušković/Torunarigha.

MID's: Olise* (26.44), Amiri (14.72), El Khannouss (14.31), Baumgartner (12.12) and Maza (5.06) make up my midfield. Options feel limited this week, so the usual core returns, with Maza as a more left-field pick after his big MD haul. Other mids I rate include Tillman, Rieder and Ouédraogo.

FWD's: Kane* (28.45), Diaz (22.8) and Diomande (6.8) lead the line. Kane and Diaz are locked in due to Bayern's form, even after dropping points. The final slot goes to Diomande as the best budget option. Cheaper alternatives I like: Rômulo and Burkardt.

Notes

With the international break over, it’s time to refocus on fantasy. Last week was a disappointing one, and I slipped to 222nd, so this wildcard feels well-timed and much-needed.

I’ve targeted players who have produced consistently throughout the season and offer strong baselines. I’m also taking advantage of Leipzig’s next two fixtures with a triple-up, which I’m hoping can push me back up the rankings.

Midfield is difficult this week, but not for positive reasons. Many of the usual options are injured or out of form, and overall, the position feels weaker than in previous seasons.

In defence, I’ve stuck with the template. Schlotterbeck looks like one of the best defenders in the game, offering a safe floor and strong upside. Raum also provides high attacking potential with a reliable baseline.

I'll be lining up in a 4-4-2, with stars on Kane, Olise, and Grimaldo. As always, keep an eye on the press conferences for any late injury news before the deadline.

Notes

That was a great Gameweek before the international break. I forgot to star Grimaldo, but I still came away with 2,998 points and now sit at 2,706th, so I’m very happy with the outcome.

This week we have unlimited transfers, and my initial plan is to keep Kane, Olise, and Grimaldo. However, I’ll wait for team news before the UCL games, as rotation is possible. I may move on from Doan and the Werder players, and I’m also considering Baumgartner → a Monchengladbach pick, since they face a weak Heidenheim side. Options I like include Diks, Scally, Reitz, Honorat, and Tabaković – and I’ll likely bring in three of them. I may also return to Vieira and add a Leverkusen attacker.

