Pro Pundits - Tom Hadley

DefCon points in FPL: Are we witnessing a decline?

19 November 2025 69 comments
Tom Hadley
Tom Hadley – a one-time world number one in FPL – is the newest addition to our ever-growing team of contributors.

He’ll be providing data-driven articles regularly this season, chiefly around defensive contribution points (DefCon).

In this piece, he picks out the leading defenders and top opponents for DefCon points – and asks if we’re witnessing a drop-off.

I’m back with another DefCon update! It’s time to take all bias aside, exploring where the current value lies in defence and whether we should still put all our eggs in the “DefCon basket”. 

Best Opponents to Face for DefCon Points

DefCon points

It’s been relatively unchanged for a good few weeks now, bar a position here or there. These nine teams (with Liverpool featuring twice) represent a fairly good guideline to the predictability of DefCon points – particularly for centre-backs. 

Roughly 50% of centre-halves are likely to hit the DefCon threshold against these sides. And given more or less every team has its specialist DefCon centre-back, there’s an even greater chance that it will be those players that hit the threshold against the above teams. 

My rule of thumb is to play my best DefCon-amassing assets in practically every game, but this chart can help sway any 50/50 benching dilemmas towards the player who has a defensive-contribution-friendly fixture.

It’s also quite interesting that it’s not necessarily the top sides that offer up DefCon points. Arsenal and Liverpool are there, of course, but you have the likes of Brentford and Crystal Palace, two long-throw specialists, boasting huge numbers. 

Top Defenders for DefCon Points

 

1



1

defensive contributions
69 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. geo4
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    I have 1FT
    Was going to do Ndiaye > Mbeumo, but now have Gabriel to deal with
    Pick one
    A) Mbeumo (EVE) + Rodon (AVL) - (potentially lose value on Gabriel as transfer out in 14 - Free hit 13)
    B) Ndiaye (mutd) + Senesi (WHU) - (Gabriel > Senesi this week)

    Open Controls
    1. Positive vibes
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Positive vibes
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Hi, does double Palace defense too much?

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      With Geuhi injury; yes, I think.

      But they're the only other team than Arsenal I'd double up on for next five or so weeks (City also come into contention from next week).

      I would probably go for Henderson + Defender. Rather than double defender.

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Who is a priority transfer out? Got 1FT only...can play KDH and Gudmundson if required

    1) Gabriel
    2) Gyokeres
    3) Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      probably 1)

      Open Controls
  4. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    I can't afford VVD or Konate if i want to do Enzo>Mbeumo

    I haven't seen people considering Bradley.

    Any reason?

    Open Controls
    1. Positive vibes
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Is he nailed?

      Open Controls
  5. Questions for Zophar's GW12 Q&A article
    zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Taking questions for my Gameweek 12 Q&A, send them in!

    Answers will be posted in a separate article

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Who is a priority transfer out if you have only 1FT?
      1) Gabriel
      2) Semenyo
      3) Gyokeres

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        A if reports suggest 1-2 months out

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Is Gabriel to Saliba a no brainer? We have seen Saliba's set piece threat when Gabriel is out..plus Saliba is only 11% owned so good differential to have?

      Open Controls
      1. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I've got Raya and Timber, and have been thinking about O'Reilly in for Gabriel. The logic is that Liverpool's defense has been leakier than ManCity, and the latter have a good upcoming run (just like Liverpool). That said, I'm likely to FH13, which makes this tricky. . .

        Open Controls
    3. z13
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        How important do you think is home/away form when looking at a team's form decline? For example, should we trust Newcastle to do well at home since their bad run has all been away, and vice versa with Spurs? Or is a drop in form usually seperate to home/away form?

        Open Controls
      • Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Why is Josh Cullen being ignored by everyone? Any real statistical reason behind it or just "he plays for Burnley"?

        Open Controls
        1. Mother Farke
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Team Jacob!

          Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Woltemade, what to do? If FH13, it seems 3 home NEW GWs in the next 4 albeit the first is MCI (MCI FH13 TOT BUR) ... just keeping?

        Open Controls
        1. I have no Wirtz
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Just keeping.

            If any of Mateta/Thiago/Welbeck actually bring hauls in Gw12 and for your FH13, then in gw14 you know who to transfer in replacing Woltemade.

            Even if Newcastle don’t win this week, Wolte just feels like the guy who delivers that 1 goal in a 1-1 draw or 1-3 loss.

            Open Controls
          • I have no Wirtz
              just now

              Apologies, had not noticed this was Zophar’s thread. Did not mean to intrude. Let me rephrase as a question, please see below post.

              Open Controls
          • FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Hi Zophar, I found your “free hit” article really insightful last week, but a couple of points you made seemed to slightly contradict each other… hence my following question!..

            Could Sarr match the likes of Mbeumo until AFCON, or is he likely to be negatively impacted by the brutal fixture schedule due to Palace being in Europe?

            Open Controls
            1. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              He may be an astute FPL manager but a soothsayer he ain’t.

              Open Controls
              1. FourLokoLeipzig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                14 mins ago

                I mean, it’s kind of the point of these exercises to ask more astute FPL managers for their opinion on likely outcomes. Nobody except FPL Virgin is gonna get too upset if they can’t actually predict the future

                Open Controls
          • Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Is two Man Utd players enough, or is it safer to go with three?

            Open Controls
          • Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Outside of Donnaruma and Haalaland, who are the best three Man City players?

            Open Controls
          • FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Without sitting on the fence, who are the top 3 Gabriel replacements?

            Open Controls
          • Atimis
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Would you keep Arsenal double def? Like going from Gabriel to Saliba over VVD?

            Preferred options in mid up to 8.0? Without the ones owned by many like Semenyo, Sarr or Mbeumo.

            Open Controls
          • Vasshin
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            If you still have Wildcard and Free hit left and currently if you can have template/optimal team with 1ft or -4

            When could be the best time to use the wildcard and free hit before it expires?

            Open Controls
          • I have no Wirtz
              20 mins ago

              Hi Zophar,

              I have had Woltemade since gameweek 5 and have stuck with him. Encouragingly, looking at the results for his national team, one could argue he single-handedly qualified Germany for the WC.

              However as an FPL asset I was tempted many times to get Thiago or Mateta instead. Does it make sense to give him and his alternatives 2-4 more weeks of results before deciding or is there a case against him already despite his heroics for Germany.

              Open Controls
          • Positive vibes
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            VVD or Timber?

            Open Controls
            1. Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 30 mins ago

              Vvd for fixtures and nailed on, just needs them cs to go with the defcon !

              Open Controls
            2. Bavarian
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              VVD

              Open Controls
              1. TheFridge
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Are folks on VVD over a ManCity defender for certain?

                Open Controls
            3. FourLokoLeipzig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              Timber by far

              Open Controls
          • Gizzachance
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            Gab my only ars def

            A to another ars def
            B vvd
            C Munoz

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 27 mins ago

              Close between them - I was thinking the one who makes it exciting, probably Munoz

              Open Controls
              1. Gizzachance
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                Thinking same, have no palace def, have Sarr and mateta
                Cheers

                Open Controls
            2. Bavarian
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            3. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            4. FourLokoLeipzig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          • Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            Is gab definitely out ?? Seems everyone is selling might be a bit premature before press conference?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              Latest info in the article below

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/18/best-gabriel-replacements-in-fpl-if-we-need-them/

              Open Controls
          • tim
            • 16 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Any feedback on wc draft?

            Roefs Dub
            Senesi Timber Konate Lacroix Esteve
            Rice Saka Xhaka Mbeumo Gravenberch
            Haaland Mateta Thiago

            Cheerio!

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              - Probably better 4.0m ish defenders than Esteve
              - not a fan of DM Gravenberch

              Open Controls
          • ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Wanted to go Salah this week as think Liverpool turn a corner. However with the Gab, Semenyo & Kudus injuries I just can't get there so with that in mind do you prefer Gakpo or Wirtz? I know both come with their risks but as I say, I think they will turn a corner with the upcoming fixtures

            Open Controls
            1. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Gakpo minutes are a worry and not sure I've seen anything to want Wirtz. Salah is the best option from the attack probably. If you have no routes to that which look good, I would either go Szobaszlai or no Liverpool attack. I'm currently thinking of just going VVD on WC

              Open Controls
            2. Thicksolidtight
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              Looking at the points, i'd go gakpo. If you think they're turning a corner and have conviction about that then go for it, that's the spirit of the game!

              Open Controls
          • Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            WC12

            A: Minteh Xhaka
            B: Sarr KDH

            Verbruggen Dub
            Virgil Senesi Richards Mukiele Tuanzabe
            Saka Bruno Mbuemo xxx xxx
            Haaland Mateta Thiago

            +0.3ITB

            FH and BB remaining

            Open Controls
          • Atimis
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Gab to VVD and who in place of Eze? Tempted to punt on Neto/Garnacho.
            Or I should have more Arsenal - Rice in mid/Saliba in def?

            Pope
            Gab*/Timber/Munoz
            Bruno/Mbeumo/Eze/Semenyo/Sarr
            Haaland/Mateta

            Dubravka/Rodon/Hartman/Guiu

            Open Controls
          • Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Who would you start?

            A - Wolt (MCI)
            B - Andersen (SUN)

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          • Golden Oldies
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            The watchlist is a joke.. no Sunderland defender on the list even though they represent some of the best value in the game and all carry some attacking threat as well.

            5 of the next 7 fixtures are:
            Fulham
            Bournemouth (H)
            Newcastle (H)
            Brighton
            Leeds (H)

            With Liverpool being in the bottom 3 of the form table currently even a trip to Anfield in between those fixtures doesn't look too daunting.
            Ballard 2 goals 1 assist
            Muikele 1 goal 1 assist
            Alderete 1 goal 1 assist ( back from injury bow?)

            Open Controls
            1. Golden Oldies
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Hume: 1 assist but playing in midfield when in possession do more will come

              Reinildo: no attacking returns yet but was deployed up front towards the end of the arsenal game so expect some returns to come for him also

              Open Controls
          • Karan_G14
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Better option?

            A) Mbuemo & Anderson
            B) Cunha & 5.1m def (not Senesi/Palace)

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. FourLokoLeipzig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            3. Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
          • JBG
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Have Ballards goals and asaists come on corner kicks?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              55 mins ago

              It's not difficult to check the highlights...

              GW 1 v West Ham - 1G
              GW 11 v Arsenal - 1G and 1A

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Considering I'm out and about, it kind of is.

                Open Controls
          • Thicksolidtight
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Steve McLaren has resigned as Jamaica manager and now available.

            Should a position as manager of a struggling PL team come up, you'd hope he and his assistant Casper can get in there and sort out the carpeting in the management suites of the lower positioned teams.

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              53 mins ago

              Was he struggling with the accent?

              Open Controls
          • FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            25 mins ago

            This has been the worst international break of all.

            Open Controls
            1. White Pony
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Your daily moaning has worsened it that’s for sure.

              Open Controls
          • Jonesfromthere
            • 13 Years
            14 mins ago

            Start Richards (wol) or Rodon (AVL)?

            Open Controls
            1. Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              Richards

              Open Controls
            2. FourLokoLeipzig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Richards for sure

              Open Controls
          • Gizzachance
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            Play

            A Andersen
            B senesi

            Open Controls
            1. FourLokoLeipzig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
              1. Gizzachance
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Cheers

                Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.