FPL Gameweek 12 Scout Picks: Chelsea triple-up

With the November international break now over, we are ready to finalise our Scout Picks.

We considered the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Sam and Marc before coming up with our final team.

As ever, there are certain restrictions for our picks:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 12 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) gets the nod between the sticks for Chelsea’s away trip to Burnley. With five clean sheets in 11 matches, the Spaniard enjoys perhaps the best on-paper fixture in Gameweek 12 – the Clarets have scored just five goals in their five home fixtures so far. They also have the lowest expected goals (xG) tally of any team (8.3).

DEFENDERS

With Arsenal among the favourites to keep a clean sheet in Gameweek 12, we’ve included William Saliba (£6.0m) in our Scout Picks XI. The injury to teammate Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m) could impact the Gunners’ clean sheet potential in the north London derby, but bearing in mind Mikel Arteta’s side have conceded just once in five matches at the Emirates Stadium in 2025/26, Saliba looks a viable option for points. It’s also worth noting that both of Saliba’s goals from last season were scored while Gabriel was sidelined due to injury, so we could potentially see an increased threat from set-piece situations.

Liverpool’s defence has not especially impressed this season, but if they are to secure just their fourth clean sheet, a home match against Nottingham Forest is perhaps as good a time as any. Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) received significant backing from our Scout Squad pundits this week, having already amassed 12 defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points. The Dutchman also poses a threat from dead-ball situations, a potentially significant factor with Forest in the bottom two for set-piece goals conceded.

Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) is our Crystal Palace defender of choice for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Colombian racked up four goals and six assists last season and has already produced four attacking returns in 2025/26, underlining his points potential in the opponents’ box for Saturday’s Molineux clash. Munoz’s 12 shots and 33 penalty box touches this season both place second in his position.

Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) is drafted in ahead of Bournemouth’s home encounter with West Ham United. The Hammers have scored just two goals in their last three away trips, suggesting a fourth home clean sheet of the season could be on the cards for Andoni Iraola’s men. As for Senesi, he carries significant DefCon potential, having already amassed 18 points, the most of any player.

MIDFIELDERS