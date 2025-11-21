Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

21 November 2025 182 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Kitman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Final choice on my wildcard (bottomed out on previous page!)

    Mbeumo & 4.5 DEF
    or
    Cunha & O'Reily

    (i have a decent back up defender in the case of a no show)

    1. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Mbuemo + Richards

  2. FPL_Devil
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    why is no one talking about Matheus Nunes? all the talk about O'Reilly but Nunes has started the last 6 games.

    1. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      I've considered him, Khusanov lurking puts me off - he was in great form prior to getting injured

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Khusanov is available and could start RB ahead of Nunes

  3. RealSocialDads
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Please RMWCT

    Martinez
    O'Reilly VVD Richards
    Saka Mbuemo Doku Gakpo
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    Dub Mukiele KDH Rodon

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'd take Minteh over Doku

  4. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    GTG or would you take a hit to take out Gabriel?

    0FT 0ITB

    Pope
    Timber Munoz Senesi
    Saka Gakpo Semenyo Ndiaye Sarr
    Haaland Mateta

    Dubravka Mukiele Gabriel Guiu

    1. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      No hit needed

    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      GTG

  5. Ian Davis
    • 15 Years
    35 mins ago

    Best keepers on a wildcard? I’m currently on Roefe & Dubravka

    1. Ian Davis
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      * Roefs

    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Rather have Raya for cleansheet potential.

      1. Ian Davis
        • 15 Years
        29 mins ago

        I had Raya before, but never gets over 6 points and potentially less clean sheet potential now without Gabriel.

        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          28 mins ago

          Consistent enough to get 6 points though.

          1. Ian Davis
            • 15 Years
            25 mins ago

            Most GK points in the game currently.

            1. GreennRed
              • 14 Years
              19 mins ago

              Were you asking a question earlier? Pick all the players with the most points so.

              1. Ian Davis
                • 15 Years
                18 mins ago

                Replied to the wrong person, sorry about that.

                1. GreennRed
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  No bother. Good luck with WC and rest of the season. 5 FT for AFCON for GW16 too.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Depends on budget

      1. Ian Davis
        • 15 Years
        30 mins ago

        Unlimited budget

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          27 mins ago

          Unlimited budget but you think 4.5m Roefs is the best GK on WC...

          1. Ian Davis
            • 15 Years
            25 mins ago

            Most GK points in the game currently

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              23 mins ago

              I didn't know you get his previous points when you transfer him in...

              1. Ian Davis
                • 15 Years
                22 mins ago

                You’re a funny lad.

          2. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            22 mins ago

            He's a quality keeper but Sunderland will be down a few for AFCON in a few weeks.

            1. Ian Davis
              • 15 Years
              18 mins ago

              Yeah that’s a good point.

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          4.7m*

          1. Ian Davis
            • 15 Years
            23 mins ago

            What’s your point?

  6. threeputt
    • 16 Years
    35 mins ago

    Struggling which one to transfer out for Gakpo ?

    a) caicedo
    b) semenyo

    1. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      A

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      CDM Caicedo

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

  7. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    35 mins ago

    Palmer might not be fit by the time of the World Cup at this rate.

    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Who knew doors could be such a hazard?

      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        22 mins ago

        He needs to wear shoes or at least Crocs in the house to protect them toes

        1. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          It's a shame he wasn't with the England camp; he would have got those mind-altering crocs they were wearing. Would have saved him!

  8. tim
    • 16 Years
    28 mins ago

    Help needed

    A Rice and Enzo (have saka)
    or
    B Gakpo and Caicedo

    Cheers!

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      1. tim
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Many thanks

  9. Puuli
      27 mins ago

      a) Bowen
      b)Ndiaye

    • Bobkat
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Will James start this week or get rested for Barca?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Rested maybe

      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Fully rested by England, wasn't he? Probably starts. Might be at DM in place of someone who played over the break

    • Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      I have Szoboszlai. Im afraid he will play as a fullback since Bradley is out a few weeks. Any thoughts?

      Thinking of selling Szoboszlai to Mbeumo for -4.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Dont take a hit

      2. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Stick. He'll do well on DC, might get attacking points. Will be plenty of hirs taken this GW so having less could be a gain.

      3. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Slot sounded Iike he's considering Gomez there

    • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Which option for the next 6 GWs:

      A) Donnarumma
      B) Pope

      1. tim
        • 16 Years
        just now

        A

    • Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Who do we think is best out of Rice and Sarr - have Rice currently but worth the switch?

      1. Wenger_In
          1 min ago

          If you have Mateta I'd certainly stick with Rice and bank the transfer

          Open Controls
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Wouldn't switch. Sarr is unpredictable

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Only three fit CBs, no fit RBs, Wirtz injured and a busy schedule — I wonder if Slot will start Jones RB instead of Gomez with Szobo staying as the 10.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Midfield three of Szobo/Mac/Grav has been working well.

          Started 2 games at RB last season under Slot and Szobo at 10.

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Who will play at right-back for Liverpool?

          "Curtis Jones played there last season. Joe Gomez can play there, but if I'm correct, he's only played 90 minutes twice in 2025. He missed out on a training session yesterday, but we are expecting him to train today."

          https://x.com/AnfieldIndex/status/1991839607970038154?t=nHW01yIhSYVnLcwaYbcOug&s=19

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Forgot about Calvin Ramsey, not sure why he wasn't mentioned by Slot as a potential option at RB

      3. Ultimate Jedi
          13 mins ago

          is gabriel and kudus to boomo and richards worth -4. thx

        • Calculated Risks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Own Califiori, Burn, Gabriel, Semenyo
          Worth a free hit?
          Both keepers don't have easy games either
          Dubravka (Pickford)
          Lacroix, VDV, Califiori * (Burn, Gabriel both defo out)
          Mbeumo, Rice, Caicedo, Gravenberch (Semenyo*)
          Haaland, Bowen, Mateta

          1. Ultimate Jedi
              7 mins ago

              no save for gw 13 (thats what im doing)

            • Bonus magnet
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              if you think its a calculated risk, do it

            • Better off with a pin and a…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              There is a chance Caicedo gets rested as well, though so maybe worth it. You could have some fun punting on Liverpool players! Though I have Caliafiori and Semenyo and I reckon both probably start. Moving Gabriel on is the sensible play, but who knows when a FH will pay off.

          2. Ultimate Jedi
              8 mins ago

              unless mikel says cala is out

            • Solly The Seagull
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Best trio long term?

              A) Alisson+Richards+Cunha
              B) Verbruggen+Munoz+Gakpo
              C) Verbruggen+Konate+Foden
              D) Verbruggen+Richards+Bruno

              1. Cabellafan
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                A if no other pool defender

              2. Ultimate Jedi
                  2 mins ago

                  a is solid

              3. Cabellafan
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                Semenyo to Bruno for free? Have Mbeumo

                1. Ultimate Jedi
                    4 mins ago

                    depends on rest of ur midfield

                  • Ask Yourself
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    I like it

                2. Bonus magnet
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  and........ why are ppl selling Semenyo? showing as 75%

                  1. Ultimate Jedi
                      3 mins ago

                      injury?

                      1. Ze_Austin
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Not ruled out

                    • Ask Yourself
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Poor form combined with minutes risk

                  2. Ask Yourself
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Last decision for me then.

                    A) Cunha + Wolte (do Wolte > Thiago next week for free)

                    B) Bruno + Thiago -4

