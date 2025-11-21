Gabriel, Calafiori, Timber: Arsenal injury latest for Gameweek 12

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh) will be out for “weeks” with the injury he sustained over the international break.

Widespread reports suggest he is going to be out for 1-2 months, but Arteta wouldn’t ratify that, only saying that further tests were needed.

“Gabi unfortunately picked up an injury with the Brazilian national team and he’s going to be out for weeks. “We need to have another scan, I think it’s next Wednesday, and we’ll have the timeline probably much more clear than we have at the moment.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Magalhaes

As for Riccardo Calafiori (hip), he bowed out of the Italy squad without kicking a ball. Arteta said he has yet to train since returning to north London.

“He wasn’t available [for the international break], he’s been carrying a few things and we had to bring him back. He hasn’t trained yet. Tomorrow we have another training session and we’ll see how he is.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori

Jurrien Timber suffered a cut to the knee in the first half of the Netherlands’ clash with Lithuania on Monday and required physio treatment, although he then played on until midway through the second half and his 64th-minute withdrawal came as part of a triple substitution. There was no mention of him on Friday.

As for the ‘already injured’ group, Viktor Gyokeres (muscle), Gabriel Martinelli (muscle), Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee) and Kai Havertz (knee) are all closing in on returns. Naturally, Arteta wouldn’t be drawn on which of them has a chance of featuring in Gameweek 12.

“We’ve put in a lot of energy during the international break, with all the medical staff as well, to try to bring them as quickly as possible. So tomorrow we have another training session, see how some of them are feeling, whether it’s a bit too close for this game, or we feel that they can make a contribution in the game. “So tomorrow we have more clarity.” – Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Jesus (knee) has been in training for the last fortnight and Arteta says he will get “exposure” with some in-house games.