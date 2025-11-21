Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 12?

21 November 2025 295 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Share:

Erling Haaland (£14.9m) scored yet again for the millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who handed him the armband in Gameweek 11, although a missed penalty limited him to just four points.

The captaincy decision might not be quite so straightforward in Gameweek 12, however, with Manchester City travelling to fellow Champions League side Newcastle United.

In Captain Sensible, we consider if there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week, especially with Arsenal and Manchester United playing at home and Chelsea facing Burnley in a plum fixture.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 12 ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

As is customary, Haaland leads the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Just over 39% of site users believe the Norwegian, who has scored 14 goals in 11 league starts, is the best option for Gameweek 12.

Joao Pedro (£7.5m) is the only other player to boast at least 10% of the vote, ahead of an appealing fixture on Saturday for Chelsea against Burnley.

Elsewhere, there is little to separate the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) in what is a very crowded field, Haaland aside.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

295 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Tsparkes10
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Start one..
    A) Woltemade
    B) James

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      Nothing else to bench?

      B baby

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      A
      Feel like there's a decent chance James gets saved for Barca + Arsenal

      Open Controls
  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Bench one, first to 3 wins:

    A) Ndiaye (mun A)
    B) Andersen (sun H)
    C) Semenyo (whu H)
    D) Welbeck (bre H)

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. SalahFingers
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Gabriel -> Timber OR Chalobah?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Neither

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Either

        Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Timber

      Open Controls
  4. andymck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Semenyo > Mbeumo - worth a hit? Reijnders on the bench if Semenyo doesn’t play

    Open Controls
  5. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Just bought Guiu. Bargain.

    Open Controls
  6. TochanMama
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Who'd you start?
    A) Caicedo vs Burnley
    B) Alderete vs Fulham
    C) Start both and bench Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A. Sunderland lose to Fulham

      Open Controls
    2. Lav
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    C Mateta anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Great shout as a differential

      Open Controls
  8. boroie
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    A - Senesi (have Petrovic in nets)
    B - O’Reilly

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Lav
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    2 FT, looks like I need to take a -4 at least? Could also FH.

    Pope
    Gabriel* Calafiori* Munoz Truffert Rodon
    Semenyo Eze Ndiaye Minteh King
    Haaland JP Woltemade

    Open Controls
  10. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Goodnight sleep tight guys x

    Open Controls
  11. boroie
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    On WC… gtg?

    Petrovic
    Timber VVD Senesi
    Saka(VC) Mbeumo Semenyo Minteh
    Haaland(C) Mateta Thiago

    Dubravka; Richards King Esteve

    Open Controls
  12. shredder
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Lost on last page
    Evening all,
    Stuck on a defender decision, who to buy.
    Have 5m
    1. De Ligt
    2. Lacroix
    3. Anderson
    4. Richards
    What do ye think ?
    Cheers

    Open Controls
  13. Purefection
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I have Semenyo, Kroupi and King and no FT. Do I roll or do I transfer one of them out? Two of the three will be in my starting line up

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You have to make a transfer maybe only 1/3 plays?

      Open Controls
  14. Jasoooooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Transfer Gabriel to:
    A. Munoz
    B. VVD

    Have no Liverpool or Palace defence right now. Leaning towards Munoz.

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  15. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Gab to vvd/konate for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You need to deal with Rice first

      Open Controls
  16. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    No replies so just trying once more hehe

    Raya
    Gabriel* - Chalobah - Munoz
    Saka - Semenyo* - Enzo - Ndiaye
    Mateta - Haaland - Woltemade
    _______________________________
    Dubravka: Senesi: Gudmundsson: Stach

    2FT, 0.2 ITB

    A) Gabriel + Semenyo > VVD + Cunha
    B) Gabriel + Semenyo > Konate + Mbeumo
    C) Semenyo + Woltemade > Mbeumo + Thiago (Play Senesi & have to keep Gab)
    D) Gabriel + Semenyo + Woltemade > VVD + Thiago for -4
    E) Gabriel + Ndiaye + Woltemade > Konate + Mbeumo + Thiago -4

    Any help welcome, thanks gents!

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Actually thinking now to just do Gab + Wolt > VVD + Thiago and have Senesi for cover if Semenyo doesn’t play and bring in a UTD player in 14 as I’ll likely be FH’ing in 13.

      Open Controls
      1. Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Do you need Thiago if you FH 13? Welbeck could be an alternative

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Fair point actually, I wouldn’t need Thiago in now if FH’ing in 13, hadn’t even considered Welbeck ya knows good shout bud!
          Reckon Wolt is worth keeping for City?

          Open Controls
          1. Count Olaf
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Wolt has two good home games in 14 and 15, so might be worth keeping all the way

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              just now

              True, ah to hell with it then, I’m gonna keep Wolt as I have a sneaky feeling he could do something against City anyway, confidence should be good after a Germany brace anyway

              Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      B. FH 14 is better imo. Play the fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers bud, unfortunately I’ve already brought in VVD now, as I wa stair certain I wanted him over Konate, now my decision just lies with holding Wolt or not as I’ve decided to forego United players this GW

        Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I can definitely afford any United mid now if I move wilt out next GW, that’s an IF though.

        Really didn’t think I’d use just the 1FT this GW haha!

        Open Controls
  17. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is it 2:30am price rises / drops?

    Open Controls
    1. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      In roughly 10 minutes

      Open Controls
  18. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Rjames gonna bench again?

    Open Controls
  19. Count Olaf
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Gabriel to
    A) Munoz
    B) Van Dijk
    No other defender from either team

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      I like A there bud

      Open Controls
    4. Jimjams
        3 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    5. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Which move before prices change:
      Haven’t taken a hit yet all season.

      A) Reijnders & Muniz to Mbuemo & Thiago for -4

      B) Gabriel & Reijnders to Ballard & Mbuemo for -4

      C) Reijnders to Schade
      D) Muniz to Thiago

      Raya
       Virgil - Munoz - Senesi
       Reijnders - Semenyo - Sarr - Bruno - Minteh 
      Haaland - Mateta   

      Dubravka - Gabriel - Andersen - Muniz 

      Open Controls
      1. Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        I like A the most

        Open Controls
        1. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Ta

          Open Controls
    6. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Is double Man Utd mid too much?
      I already have Bruno but looking to bring in Mbuemo too

      Open Controls
      1. Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I have them both and I think it's worth it.

        Open Controls
      2. Dannyb
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I have both now, just got Bruno in.

        Open Controls
      3. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Look anytime you can spend 17m on 2 players from a team that finished bottom half last season you have to do it

        Open Controls
    7. Richm
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Start Sarr or Thiago? Have Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Sarr but surely you have someone else to bench?

        Open Controls
        1. Richm
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Not really have minteh , Semenyo , Enzo , Saka , Haaland. Hoping Semenyo gets a rest

          Open Controls
    8. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Already own Saka & capping this GW but is Eze to Mbeumo worth a -4 hit ?

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Interesting stuff. Apparently, Eze hasn’t blanked in home games this season. Think that’s enough for me to avoid a hit.

        Open Controls
      2. Jimjams
          9 mins ago

          Hold.

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Having a change of mind ar the moment. No better time to get Mbeumo with his surging ownership.

            Open Controls
      3. Price Changes
        rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        Price changes 22nd November

        Rises:
        Mbeumo 8.6
        Thiago 6.4
        Cherki 6.4
        Minteh 6.1
        Virgil 6.0

        Falls:
        Gyökeres 8.8
        Semenyo 8.0
        Grealish 6.7
        Johnson 6.6
        Gabriel 6.5
        Mitoma 6.1
        Ndoye 5.6
        Reijnders 5.4
        Schär 5.3
        Burn 5.1
        Sels 4.7
        Chirewa 4.3

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          I sold Thiago on WC8 and he’s had 4 rises since. I get fantasy

          Thanks for the update

          Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          Thanks Rainy
          Mbeumo now the 4th highest owned player in the game

          Open Controls
        3. Jimjams
            4 mins ago

            Cheers.

            Open Controls
        4. Jimjams
            27 mins ago

            Bench one:

            A) Senesi
            B) Guehi
            C) Ndiaye

            Open Controls
            1. mixology
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              Too close to call. Go with your gut

              Open Controls
          • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 15 Years
            22 mins ago

            Not much difference in Konate and vvd, why not just go konate?

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Just feels more comfortable going with VVD imo

              Open Controls
            2. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              just now

              Virgil plays more and scores more

              Open Controls
          • HellasLEAF
            • 16 Years
            16 mins ago

            What's the general feeling on Semenyo starting at this stage. Might go with someone else over 23 minutes of Semenyo.

            Open Controls
            1. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              just now

              My bench is Tarkowski, Porro and Gordon so Semenyo starts

              Open Controls
          • Puuli
              12 mins ago

              A)Bowen or¨
              B)Ndiaye

              Open Controls
            • GROBARI
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Was late on price changes (tough) but it is what it is
              Gabi to?
              A) Saliba
              B) Van Dijk

              Open Controls
              1. Puuli
                  1 min ago

                  B
                  Bowen or Ndiaye?

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.