Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 12?

Erling Haaland (£14.9m) scored yet again for the millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who handed him the armband in Gameweek 11, although a missed penalty limited him to just four points.

The captaincy decision might not be quite so straightforward in Gameweek 12, however, with Manchester City travelling to fellow Champions League side Newcastle United.

In Captain Sensible, we consider if there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week, especially with Arsenal and Manchester United playing at home and Chelsea facing Burnley in a plum fixture.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 12 ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

As is customary, Haaland leads the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Just over 39% of site users believe the Norwegian, who has scored 14 goals in 11 league starts, is the best option for Gameweek 12.

Joao Pedro (£7.5m) is the only other player to boast at least 10% of the vote, ahead of an appealing fixture on Saturday for Chelsea against Burnley.

Elsewhere, there is little to separate the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) in what is a very crowded field, Haaland aside.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks