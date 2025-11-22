FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 12

Gameweek 12 brings a fresh new Challenge to navigate for our expert.

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode.

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Alisson Becker ranks inside the top four goalkeepers for BPS pass completion, and he looks set to return to Liverpool’s starting XI this week. Liverpool face a Nottingham Forest side sitting joint-second worst for goals scored, which gives the Brazilian a strong platform for clean-sheet points.

Meanwhile, Robert Sánchez has less pass-completion upside this Gameweek, yet Chelsea’s matchup against Burnley offers a major clean-sheet opportunity. Burnley remain bottom of the league for expected goals (xG), highlighting how ineffective they’ve been in front of goal.

Emiliano Martínez sits joint-third for BPS pass completion among goalkeepers, and Aston Villa’s defence has tightened significantly. Unai Emery’s side have recorded three clean sheets in their last four matches, and their fixture against Leeds United provides another promising chance to extend that run.

DEFENDERS

With Gabriel sidelined, centre-back William Saliba becomes Arsenal’s standout defensive option for this week’s Challenge. The Frenchman has delivered 94% passing accuracy this season and sits fourth among defenders for completed passes. Combined with the fact that Arsenal have kept more clean sheets than any other team, Saliba offers reliable routes to points at both ends of the pitch.

Liverpool’s home fixture also jumps off the screen. Despite their limited clean-sheet record so far, Arne Slot’s side now face a Nottingham Forest attack that has struggled in front of goal this season. Virgil van Dijk looks like the best route into the backline; only Lewis Dunk has recorded more completed passes among defenders.

Burnley’s lack of attacking threat adds another appealing angle. Chelsea have rotated heavily at the back, but Trevoh Chalobah becomes an excellent option if he starts. He ranks top five among defenders for both completed passes and pass accuracy, providing Challengers with multiple ways of picking up points.

There are also several other viable defensive picks this week. Marcos Senesi has a favourable matchup against West Ham, Daniel Muñoz and Chris Richards both offer value for Crystal Palace against Wolves, and Lewis Dunk remains a reliable option as Brighton prepare to face Brentford.

MIDFIELDERS

Striking the right balance between Challenge scoring and attacking upside is essential when selecting midfielders this week. One standout who offers multiple paths to points is Bruno Fernandes. He has generated more xG than any other midfielder and ranks inside the top eight for both total defensive contributions and successful passes. With a home fixture against Everton, this could be an ideal round for him to convert that underlying data into returns.

Chelsea have scored more goals than almost every side this season, beaten only by Manchester City. Their matchup against a vulnerable Burnley defence strengthens the case for midfield coverage. Enzo Fernández sits second in his position for non-penalty expected goal involvement, and if he starts, he could be an excellent option with significant upside.

Nottingham Forest remain a prime team to target after their poor start. Another Liverpool asset worth highlighting is Dominik Szoboszlai. He shares set-piece duties, averages 12 defensive contributions per match, and ranks third among midfielders for total passes – giving him both floor and ceiling potential in this fixture.

Beyond the main picks, there is no shortage of strong alternatives this week. Options include Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo (if fit) against West Ham, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka in the north London derby, and Manchester United’s in-form Bryan Mbeumo.

FORWARDS

Although passing metrics are less important for forwards due to their lower volume, Chelsea’s João Pedro still deserves recognition. He ranks above every other forward for both total passes and successful passes, and he carries significant attacking threat heading into the match against Burnley.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s strong defensive numbers at home will be put to the test against the in-form Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker has been unstoppable, producing 14 goals and one assist in just 11 Premier League matches, and remains one of the most dangerous players in the league.

For those seeking alternatives, Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Evanilson (Bournemouth), and Thiago (Brentford) also offer interesting routes into the forward position this week.

TEAM REVEAL

NOTES

Goalkeeper was tough this week, especially due to the one-player-per-team rule. Because of this and fact he ranks above every other goalkeeper for passing bonus, I’m taking a punt on Verburggen.

Saliba and Van Dijk were straightforward this week for passing, clean sheet and defensive contribution potential.

I’m backing Enzo because I expect Chelsea to score goals this week, along with Bruno Fernandes. Fernandes takes the armband because I think he has more routes to points than any other player this week.

Haaland takes his spot up front, largely due to predicted ownership. I think quite a few Challengers will still captain him.

