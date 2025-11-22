Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 5 best Wildcard team is here!

With four rounds gone, many managers are already looking to reset their squads. Whether it’s chasing early bandwagons, fixing mistakes from Matchday 4, or setting up for the upcoming fixtures, the Wildcard chip can make all the difference.

In this article, we’ll break down the best Wildcard team for Matchday 5, highlighting the key players, captaincy options, and strategies to help you maximise points and climb the ranks.

MATCHDAY 5 WILDCARD

GOALKEEPERS

Finding two goalkeepers who rotate perfectly all the way to Matchday 8 can be difficult, but Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi (€4.6m) and Napoli’s Vanja Milinković-Savić (€4m) fit together seamlessly for a combined €8.6m.

Both play for strong defensive sides and both offer excellent long-term fixtures, making them a reliable pairing for managers planning ahead.

DEFENDERS

Doubling up on the Napoli defence with Alessandro Buongiorno (€3.8m) could be a smart play. He helps free up funds across the squad, and when fit – which he is now – the Italian is a nailed-on starter at the heart of the back line.

Newcastle have been excellent defensively this season, keeping three clean sheets from their four matches. Combine that with strong long-term fixtures and the added goal threat of Dan Burn (€4.8m), and he becomes a standout budget option.

PSG look to be past the toughest part of their schedule, and with both Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi doubtful for the upcoming round, many UCL Fantasy managers may settle on the reliable minutes of Willian Pacho (€5m).

Juventus also have a favourable run. While their form has been inconsistent, fixtures often drive results, and Pierre Kalulu (€4.5m) looks the most secure option for regular minutes in their defence.

Clean-sheet prospects appear limited across the board, making a cheap and efficient backline even more appealing. One player who fits that strategy perfectly is Dortmund centre-back Waldemar Anton (€4m), who benefits from two strong home fixtures ahead.

MIDFIELDERS

PSG’s upcoming schedule looks favourable from both a defensive and attacking perspective. With that in mind – and considering his two double-digit hauls in just three matches – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m) could develop into an excellent long-term pick.

Securing at least one premium midfield slot feels important for future flexibility, which is one of several reasons to include the brilliant Lamine Yamal (€9.9m). Barcelona have been relentless going forward, and Yamal remains their most reliable option for minutes.

With Bodo/Glimt and Pafos on the horizon, it makes sense to secure a piece of the Juventus attack. Their standout performer this season has been Türkiye international Kenan Yildiz (€6.7m), who has become central to everything they do in the final third.

With Victor Osimhen injured, investing in a Galatasaray attacker could be hugely beneficial, especially with USG and Monaco ahead. Barış Alper Yılmaz (€5m) stands out as the best option. His price point also plays a big role in why he fits so well into this build.

Completing the midfield is Michael Olise (€8.2m). The lack of convincing alternatives in this bracket is notable, so sticking with the dependable Frenchman – even with Arsenal next – has plenty of merit. His fixtures improve immediately after, making him a smart long-term hold.

FORWARDS

With so few premium forwards in strong form, Erling Haaland (€10.7m) feels close to essential. The Norwegian has been relentless for Manchester City this season and looks crucial for captaincy in Matchday 5.

The same applies to Kylian Mbappé (€10.8m). He has been one of Europe’s best-performing attackers this season, and like Haaland, he leads the line for his team and takes penalties – giving him multiple routes to points.

The final forward slot is more difficult. Instead of doubling up on Bayern’s attack in a tough fixture against Arsenal by selecting Harry Kane, managers could turn to Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy (€8.2m). He benefits from two favourable home matches and offers strong short-term potential. There is also enough money in the bank to switch Guirassy to Kane ahead of Matchday 5 or 6 if needed.