Arsenal v Spurs team news: Timber, Calafiori + Kudus start, Porro benched

The penultimate match of Gameweek 12 is a north London derby, as Arsenal play host to Tottenham Hotspur.

Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta has handed a first Premier League start to Piero Hincapie, who replaces the injured Gabriel Magalhaes.

Full-backs Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are both fit to start, while Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli return as substitutes.

Viktor Gyokeres remains out, however, so Mikel Merino continues up front.

As for Spurs, Thomas Frank makes five changes from the 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Kevin Danso, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus and Wilson Odobert come in for Pedro Porro, Pape Sarr, Brennan Johnson, Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani.

The inclusion of Danso alongside Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven suggests that Frank will use a back three formation.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Merino

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Spence, Danso, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Odobert, Richarlison

Subs: Kinsky, Simons, Tel, Gray, Bergvall, Johnson, Porro, Sarr, Kolo Muani

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: