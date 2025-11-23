Dugout Discussion

Arsenal v Spurs team news: Timber, Calafiori + Kudus start, Porro benched

23 November 2025 597 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

The penultimate match of Gameweek 12 is a north London derby, as Arsenal play host to Tottenham Hotspur.

Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta has handed a first Premier League start to Piero Hincapie, who replaces the injured Gabriel Magalhaes.

Full-backs Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are both fit to start, while Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli return as substitutes.

Viktor Gyokeres remains out, however, so Mikel Merino continues up front.

As for Spurs, Thomas Frank makes five changes from the 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Kevin Danso, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus and Wilson Odobert come in for Pedro Porro, Pape Sarr, Brennan Johnson, Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani.

The inclusion of Danso alongside Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven suggests that Frank will use a back three formation.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Merino

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Spence, Danso, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Odobert, Richarlison

Subs: Kinsky, Simons, Tel, Gray, Bergvall, Johnson, Porro, Sarr, Kolo Muani

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

597 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DROP IT LIKE IT'S HART
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Running out of patience with Saka now. 4 goals and no attacking contribution.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      he got 12 points last gw when rice and eze got nothing. still a very good pick

      Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      He's being doubled up by opponents defenders. Yeah, better options elsewhere.

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I mean if you have a spare FT I’d move him to Eze or Rice but that’s a luxury

      Open Controls
  2. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    23p with Mbeumo and Bruno to go. Another stellar game week in this luck based game

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Brutal. Tough to gain rank these days

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I was top 100k halfway through gw9. Everything gone wrong every gw since, closing in on 1m now

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I have been stuck at 600k for months. Impossible to find a differential. Everone fails.

          Open Controls
    2. Tommy Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      What was it they said in the summer? More points more fun lol. You mean we would have had even less points without your defcons and fraudulent assists?

      Open Controls
    3. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      That’s actually not bad at all this week! I’ve got well lucky, forgot deadline and was going to sell Munoz but now have 3FT and 35 ish points

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Not bad? You're having a laugh... it's a 17 points red arrow

        Open Controls
        1. Fat Frank
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Not with Bruno and Mbeumo to go it isn’t, realistically that’s another 15-20 points minimum

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            That's not realistic at all... ill be happy with anything but more than ~12 points is highly unlikely

            Open Controls
  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Time to get rid. He’s not worth the money.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Reply fail to Drop It Like It’s Hart!

      Open Controls
  4. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Score check

    36 points with Mbeumo to play

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      44 with Mbeumo to play.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      31 with mbeumo , bruno, keane and hopefully cunha to go

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        54 mins ago

        *sorry 29

        Open Controls
        1. fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          39 mins ago

          Counted Bruno’s points already in 31?

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            37 mins ago

            😆

            at least maybe that would mean he didnt miss another pen 😉

            Open Controls
            1. fedolefan
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              Missed pen + defcon

              Open Controls
              1. fedolefan
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                Routes to points

                Open Controls
    3. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      41 with Bruno and Ndiaye to play

      Open Controls
    4. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      43 with Mbeumo and Bruno to play.

      Open Controls
    5. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      56 with Bruno to play

      Open Controls
    6. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      47 with Fernandes & Mbeumo to play.

      Open Controls
    7. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      49 with Boomo and KDH to go

      Open Controls
    8. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      53pts with Mbuemo left

      Open Controls
    9. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      35 with forgot deadline, 9 players and 3 FT in hand 😆

      Open Controls
    10. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Got bit lucky this week 50 pts with Bruno and Ndiaye to go

      Open Controls
    11. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      47 with Bruno and Mbeumo to play

      Open Controls
    12. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      56 + Mbeumo

      Open Controls
  5. ZeBestee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Minteh vs Rogers vs Rice?

    Best option?

    Rice keeps on ticking, Minteh is going to get points given he is playing well but is a poor finisher, Rogers you are not just sure with Villa.

    Open Controls
    1. Tommy Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Josh Cullen just probably beats all 3 of them. Must have pick

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Terrible pick who has massively overperformed.

        Open Controls
  6. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Captain fails for pretty much everyone then.

    Open Controls
  7. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    annoying spurs goal. could have been even worse for those that went vvd over timber and munoz for Gabriel

    Open Controls
  8. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Saka to eze to get funds for mbeumo could be the move

    Open Controls
  9. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Everyone seems to be on FH but I'm not convinced by it. Feel set on Haaland TC

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      What if you don't have TC anymore?

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        FH

        Open Controls
  10. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Was that really nad call to sell Eze after the last 3 Arsenal games? He wasn’t really showing any prospects of scoring…

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      did you sell eze?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        He did

        Open Controls
  11. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    3 certainties in life:

    Death, taxes, and pundit of punts coming up with a "score check" post every time he gets an okay score.

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Must be doing well every week if he is annoying you that much …

      Open Controls
    2. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Wrong - didn’t see anything last week 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Because he had a bad week.

        Open Controls
  12. ZeBestee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    For those who want to climb on the Eze bandwagon, Ode is back soon, Martinelli, Madueke are all back. Trossard is playing well. He will start 80% of the games, but expect early hooks every now and then. Saka still the most nailed starter.

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      yeah agreed, you reckon its a bad week to bring saka in? looked great today but doubt arteta will attack too hard against chelsea away.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        No, Saka will eventually be on the points, today is Eze's day, but Saka will start ticking soon. Madueke should give him a breather here and there though, so expect one odd game he is benched. Pens also important for him.

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          cheers

          Open Controls
  13. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    FH active threw this together in a few minutes
    Targeting bottom 4

    Martinez

    Virgil O’Reilly Cash VDB

    Salah Foden Rogers Gakpo

    Haaland Thiago

    Dub Wieffer Timber Kroupi Jr

    If not going to play Timber any better way to use the cash or other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      Virgil ??

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I am a Liverpool fan. They have a fixture to target can’t be bad for ever - at least I hope not.

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Don’t ignore form

      VVD Salah Foden Gakpo are a no from me.

      Munoz Minteh MGW Eze

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Fair point it’s the trap of a FH. The suggestions are for my actual team going forward but might mix up the FH a bit more. Thanks.

        Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Double Villa defence, Virgil, Brentford defenders

      If people actually pick a team like that I’ll be glad

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Back to the drawing board 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. Glasner Ball
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      You appear to have Liverpool players, why?

      Open Controls
  14. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    What’s the FH template ?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      3 Bre 3 City 2/3 AV some Pool

      Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      See above I just made it 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. mookie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      You won a 1 out of 300 million race to exist. Live a little!

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Odds are slightly under cooked there buddy

        Open Controls
  15. hans.hagel
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    I have already made two transfers for GW 13. Can I still play the Freehit? And if so, what happens to my two transfers?

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Yes. They transfers made already have no cost but they dont count as transfers for your team you will still revert to the team pre FH next week

      Open Controls
      1. hans.hagel
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thx mate

        Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Yes. Transfers are cancelled and your original team returns in gw14.

      Open Controls
      1. hans.hagel
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        thank you

        Open Controls
  16. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Anyone on here had a good captain choice this game week?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      let's ask this question tomorrow 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yeah - me, I had Haaland, 0.98xG awesome captain

      Open Controls
  17. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Have Salah and 3FT. Guess one last dance with the erstwhile top dog against West Ham.

    Open Controls
  18. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    for every arsenal goal saka was like 5 yards away from scorer

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      *the scorer

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      on eze's 4 th he wasnt far out. i m keeping saka for sure.

      Open Controls
  19. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Anyone know how Mark and TM is doing this season? Wondering if the OG also struggle with the new format

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/9755/standings/c

      They’re in here

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Ty

        Open Controls
  20. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Mark Giui is the real legend this week, coming on from most of our benches

    Open Controls
  21. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    the gw started soooo well with enzo and chalobah and went so downhill since...bruno c tomorrow wish me luck 🙂

    Open Controls
  22. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Would you lose Salah for anyone? FH

    Kelleher
    Cash VDV Collins
    Salah Foden Rogers Doku
    Haaland Thiago Wilson

    Dubravka Buendia Muñoz Virgil

    Open Controls
  23. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Repost due to no responses:

    Sanchez (Dubravka)
    Richards-Senesi-Andersen (Rodon, Gudmundsson)
    Saka-Fernandes-Mbeumo-Minteh (Reijnders)
    Haaland - Mateta - Woltemade

    1 FT
    0,4 million in bank

    Options for this team?

    A: Free hit GW13
    B: Woltemade to Thiago and save FH
    C: Reijnders to Anderson and save FH
    D: Roll FT
    E: Other?

    Only have FH and BB left.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  24. Tommy Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I don't have my FH, no idea what I did with it probably something awful. If I was playing in 13 I'd defo be going strong back 5 and giving the likes of Foden a miss. I've ended up playing a back 5 this week not by design and they've all returned something despite only getting a clean between them. Defenders are the way this season.

    Open Controls
  25. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    A - Wolte > Thiago
    B - Enzo > Rice (bench Semenyo)
    C - Roll

    Pope
    Timber - Virgil - Senesi
    Semenyo - Sarr - Gakpo - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Mateta - Wolte

    Dubrav - Enzo - Andersen - Gudmund

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.