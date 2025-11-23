Dugout Discussion

Leeds v Aston Villa team news: Tielemans starts, Calvert-Lewin a sub

23 November 2025 122 comments
Leeds United face Aston Villa in the first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Daniel Farke is under a bit of pressure at Leeds after a run of four defeats in five, but they have played their best football on home turf this season.

As for Villa, a win here would help propel Unai Emery’s side into the top four.

Kick-off at Elland Road is at 14:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Farke makes just one change to the team that lost to Nottingham Forest prior to the international break.

Pascal Struijk comes into the starting XI, as Jaka Bijol drops to the bench.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is once again named among the substitutes, but Jack Harrison is absent from the matchday squad

There’s just one alteration for Aston Villa, too.

Amadou Onana misses out due to injury, with Youri Tielemans replacing him in the engine room.

Ezri Konsa starts despite dropping out of the England squad with calf tightness.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Nmecaha

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Bijol, Gruev, Tanaka, Gnonto, James, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Bogarde, Barkley, Maatsen, Hemmings, Malen, Sancho, Guessand

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

122 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Leeds clean sheet looks locked in...congrats Rodon bench jammers

    
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Nah, second half Villa will bust them

      
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ive got him and expecting 3 points with def con

        
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Villa will score

      
  2. MarcusAurelius
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Haaland triple captain in which City home game?

    A) LEE
    B) SUN
    C) WHU

    
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      A

      
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      a

      
    3. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Currently on A. Really considering C. WH in shambles, xG 4.05 against yesterday.

      
  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    nearly rodon assist

    
  4. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    any chance timber misses out?

    wouldnt mind rodon bench jam

    
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Seems likely, since he still hasn't trained

      
  5. F4L
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    catching up with the highlights yesterday, is anyone getting really confused what PL refs consider a clear goal scoring opportunity? like how is kilman batting the ball away with his hand from evanilson 8 yards out right in front of goal not a red lol. even worse than collins avoiding a red for his foul on mbeumo. in that case mbeumo apparently didnt have control of the ball. cant have the same excuse for evanilson who dribbled into the box

    
  6. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Nice Cash shot went wide

    
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Watkins too, but closer this time

      
  7. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Sanchez (Dubravka)
    Richards-Senesi-Andersen (Rodon, Gudmonsson)
    Saka-Fernandes-Mbeumo-Minteh (Reijnders)
    Haaland - Mateta - Woltemade

    1 FT
    0,4 million in bank

    Options for this team?

    A: Free hit
    B: Woltemade to Thiago
    C: Reijnders to Anderson
    D: Roll FT
    E: Other?

    Only have FH and BB left.

    
  8. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Villa should've cashed in on Watkins...

    
  9. JBG
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Well this probably answers my question if I should punt on a Villa player going forward. Still inconsistent

    
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Only for next GW if FH13

      
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Onana has been a decent sub, tbf. DCs and random xG

      And then missed out the one time I needed him

      
  10. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gudmundsson haul loading

    
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would do anything for this

      
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Really hope so. Having a terrible GW thus far.

      
  11. Ady87
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Rodon coming on from 2nd bench for Semenyo. HOOOOOOOOLD

    
  12. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Used my FT to swap out Gabriel.

    Worth using FH in 13 or roll.

    Petrovic
    Timber Chalobah Guehi O’Reilly
    Saka Mbeumo Sarr
    Haaland Thiago Mateta

    Dubravka Semenyo Caicedo Sensei

    1.6

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I’m on the fence with a similar side .

      
  13. WVA
    • 9 Years
    just now

    The top 25 highest price players have all blanked so far this week!

    MGW the highest price player to score and assist so far.

    
  14. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Which one would you rather have ?

    A) J.Pedro
    B) Thiago
    C) Welbeck

    

