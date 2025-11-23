Leeds v Aston Villa team news: Tielemans starts, Calvert-Lewin a sub

Leeds United face Aston Villa in the first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Daniel Farke is under a bit of pressure at Leeds after a run of four defeats in five, but they have played their best football on home turf this season.

As for Villa, a win here would help propel Unai Emery’s side into the top four.

Kick-off at Elland Road is at 14:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Farke makes just one change to the team that lost to Nottingham Forest prior to the international break.

Pascal Struijk comes into the starting XI, as Jaka Bijol drops to the bench.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is once again named among the substitutes, but Jack Harrison is absent from the matchday squad

There’s just one alteration for Aston Villa, too.

Amadou Onana misses out due to injury, with Youri Tielemans replacing him in the engine room.

Ezri Konsa starts despite dropping out of the England squad with calf tightness.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Nmecaha

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Bijol, Gruev, Tanaka, Gnonto, James, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Bogarde, Barkley, Maatsen, Hemmings, Malen, Sancho, Guessand

