UCL Fantasy: Matchday 5 best Limitless team

Matchday 5 gives UCL Fantasy managers a great chance to activate the Limitless chip, especially with key injuries impacting squads across Europe.

In this article, we break down the best Limitless team for Matchday 5, focusing on the standout picks, the fixtures that offer the most upside, and the players who can take full advantage of the current landscape.

MATCHDAY 5 LIMITLESS

GOALKEEPERS

Gregor Kobel (€5.0m) looks like a strong option for Limitless managers. Dortmund play on the first day, which gives valuable flexibility, and he meets a Villarreal side that failed to score in three of their four league-phase fixtures so far.

If Gregor Kobel fails to return, Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois (€6.1m) is the ideal fallback. He plays on the second day against an Olympiakos side who haven’t convinced from an attacking perspective, which opens the door for a strong clean-sheet chance.

DEFENDERS

Doubling up on the Dortmund defence against a struggling Villarreal attack could pay off. Alongside the clean-sheet potential, wing-back Daniel Svensson (€4.6m) adds genuine attacking threat. His price is almost irrelevant this week – he is simply an excellent pick.

Dan Burn (€4.8m) is another strong budget option who can comfortably match, and even beat, the higher-priced defenders. Newcastle have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the UCL, and Burn also found the net in the previous round, giving him multiple routes to points.

Liverpool may not be perfect defensively, but their home clean sheet against Real Madrid last time out is encouraging. With another Anfield fixture up next and PSV visiting, Virgil van Dijk (€6.1m) looks like one of the safest defensive selections for Matchday 5.

Clean-sheet opportunities appear limited across the board this week, which makes backing consistent and proven defences even more important. For that reason, securing Arsenal coverage through William Saliba (€6.0m) stands out as a sensible move.

Completing the backline, Federico Dimarco (€5.5m) becomes even more attractive with teammate Denzel Dumfries a doubt through injury. Inter remain one of Europe’s strongest defensive units, and Dimarco has delivered an assist in each of his last three matches. With both defensive security and attacking upside, he is a standout option for this round.

MIDFIELDERS

The European champions host Spurs this week, and another goal-filled contest wouldn’t be a surprise after their recent 2-2 Super Cup meeting. If the match opens up again, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m) feels well-placed to take advantage and get among the returns.

An unlimited budget also makes it easy to include reliable high-impact options like Lamine Yamal (€9.9m). Barcelona might not offer defensive security, but their attack remains one of the most dangerous in Europe. Yamal is one of several players capable of punishing a vulnerable Chelsea backline.

Pedro Gonçalves (€6.0m) is another standout pick this week. Sporting CP are strong at home, and they face Club Brugge – a side who have impressed at times but have still conceded 10 goals in the Champions League so far. Gonçalves’ creativity and goal threat make him difficult to overlook.

Liverpool’s home fixture, combined with the freedom of a Limitless budget, makes Mohamed Salah (€10.5m) an easy inclusion. He hasn’t fully rediscovered last season’s form, but he remains capable of explosive returns at any moment. His goal and assist in the opening round underline that upside.

Rounding off the midfield, Vinícius Júnior (€9.5m) represents a high-upside play despite an inconsistent season. The Limitless chip encourages taking calculated risks on big hitters, and with Real Madrid facing a weak Olympiakos backline, the Brazilian has every chance of delivering in Matchday 5.

FORWARDS

Erling Haaland (€10.7m) should be one of the first names in any Limitless squad for Matchday 5. The Norwegian has produced 15 goals in his last 10 matches for club and country, and now meets a Leverkusen team that recently shipped seven goals in the Champions League. Playing at home only strengthens his appeal.

Kylian Mbappé (€10.8m) is another forward who is almost impossible to overlook. The Real Madrid talisman and penalty taker faces an Olympiakos side coming off a brutal 6-1 defeat to Barcelona, making them one of the prime teams to target this week.

There are also strong alternatives available for those looking to complete their frontline. Benfica’s penalty taker, Vangelis Pavlidis (€7.1m), stands out in particular. Ajax sit rock bottom of the league-phase table, largely due to their disastrous defence, which has conceded 14 goals already in the competition. Pavlidis’ form and role give him huge potential in this matchup.