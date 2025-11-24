Dugout Discussion

Man Utd v Everton team news: Zirkzee starts, no Cunha

24 November 2025 4 comments
The final match of Gameweek 12 sees Manchester United and Everton square off at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Compared to Man Utd’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur prior to the international break, Ruben Amorim has made two changes to his starting XI.

Leny Yoro comes in for the injured Harry Maguire at the back.

Further forward, Joshua Zirkzee starts up front with Matheus Cunha not included in the matchday squad.

As for Everton, there is just one change from the 2-0 win over Fulham, with Seamus Coleman outsting Tim Iroegbunam.

James Garner should move from right-back into central midfield as a result.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Amad, Mbeumo, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Dalot, Heaven, Malacia, Martinez, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Lacey

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Subs: Travers, King, McNeil, Beto, O’Brien, Dibling, Alacraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam

  1. FF Scout
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bruno 2g 1a + Defcon
    Mbeumo 1g 1a

    Man Utd need to win 4-0 to go 4th :mrgreen:

  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ruben Amorim on the absence of Matheus Cunha: "It was a knock in training so I don’t know how long he’s going to stay out, I think it’s nothing serious, but we cannot risk players."

    https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1993036175217733806?t=aJILJgumS8XW8nGQh6Gx2g&s=19

    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      just now

      He'll be back for Palace.

  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    love him as a player but cunha has been borderline dreadful to own this season. can finally sell now without worrying too much

    as an aside do you think its too soon to start considering Milenkovic/Murillo again? theyve also kept 2 clean sheets in 2 in EL under Dyche

  4. sentz05
    • 9 Years
    just now

    RMWC

    Verbruggen Dub
    Munoz Timber Gvardiol Andersen Mukiele
    Saka Rice Minteh Mbeumo Anderson
    Haaland Thiago Welbeck

