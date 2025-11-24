Man Utd v Everton team news: Zirkzee starts, no Cunha

The final match of Gameweek 12 sees Manchester United and Everton square off at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Compared to Man Utd’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur prior to the international break, Ruben Amorim has made two changes to his starting XI.

Leny Yoro comes in for the injured Harry Maguire at the back.

Further forward, Joshua Zirkzee starts up front with Matheus Cunha not included in the matchday squad.

As for Everton, there is just one change from the 2-0 win over Fulham, with Seamus Coleman outsting Tim Iroegbunam.

James Garner should move from right-back into central midfield as a result.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Amad, Mbeumo, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Dalot, Heaven, Malacia, Martinez, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Lacey

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Subs: Travers, King, McNeil, Beto, O’Brien, Dibling, Alacraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam

