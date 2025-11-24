What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 9? Goals, assists + points

A bicycle kick from Cristiano Ronaldo (14.3m) highlighted Round 9 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, as former Real Madrid friend Karim Benzema (11.1m) scored for the first time since its opening weekend.
ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 9
Al Kholood 1-2 Al Hazem
- GOALS: Enrique – Mokwana, Al Somah (pen)
- ASSISTS: Al Elewa – Mokwana
- POINTS: Mokwana (15), Al Somah (13), Enrique (11)
Al Ittihad 2-1 Al Riyadh
- GOALS: Benzema – Sylla
- ASSISTS: Diaby, Kante – Al Shehri
- POINTS: Benzema (15), Fabinho (8), Kante (8), Sylla (7)
Alongside his assist, Moussa Diaby (9.0m) received a red card, while there was an own goal from Mohammed Al Khaibari (4.4m).
Al Ahli 2-1 Al Qadsiah
- GOALS: Galeno, Kessie – A Al Salem
- ASSISTS: Bonsu Baah
- POINTS: Galeno (11), Kessie (10), Bonsu Baah (9), Al Salem (7)
As well as this, midfielder Ziad Al Johani (4.9m) was sent off for the home side.
Damac 0-0 Al Najmah
- POINTS: Al Hilayel (14), Harkass (10), Rabei (9), Al Enezi (9), Kewin (8), Al Anazi (7), Caetano (7), Al Abdulrazzaq (7), Vargas (7)
Al Ettifaq 3-2 Al Fayha
- GOALS: Dembele (x2), Wijnaldum – Al Khaibari, Benzia
- ASSISTS: Medran (x2), Wijnaldum – Sakala, Al Abdulmonam
- POINTS: Dembele (17), Benzia (14), Wijnaldum (11), Medran (11), Sakala (8), Al Khaibari (8)
Al Hilal 2-1 Al Fateh
- GOALS: Darwin, Neves (pen) – Batna (pen)
- ASSISTS: Koulibaly, Salem
- POINTS: Koulibaly (14), Neves (10), Darwin (9), Batna (9), Salem (7)
Meanwhile, Al Hilal’s Nasser Al Dawsari (5.3m) was dismissed.
Al Okhdood 1-1 Al Shabab
- GOALS: Narey – Hamdallah
- ASSISTS: Borrell – Al Shwirekh
- POINTS: Al Shwirekh (12), Hamdallah (11), Narey (7)
Al Nassr 4-1 Al Khaleej
- GOALS: Joao Felix, Wesley, Mane, Ronaldo – Al Hawsawi
- ASSISTS: Angelo, Joao Felix, Boushal (x2) – Fortounis
- POINTS: Joao Felix (12), Boushal (10), Ronaldo (10), Wesley (8), Angelo (7), Al Hawsawi (7)
The visitors’ Dimitrios Kourbelis (5.0m) received a red card in stoppage time.
Al Taawoun 1-1 Neom
- GOALS: W Al Ahmed – Benrahma (pen)
- ASSISTS: Mandash – Lacazette
- POINTS: W Al Ahmed (14), Benrahma (12), Al Mufarrij (7)
SEASON LEADERS
|FANTASY POINTS
|GOALS
|SHOTS ON
TARGET
|ASSISTS
|TEAM CLEAN SHEETS
|MID – Joao Felix (116)
|MID – Joao Felix (11)
|FOR – Ronaldo (63)
|MID – Fortounis (9)
|Al Ahli (5)
|FOR – Ronaldo (96)
|FOR – Ronaldo (10)
|MID – Joao Felix (31)
|MID – Salem (5)
|Al Hilal (4)
|MID – Fortounis (89)
|FOR – King (9)
|MID – Batna (29)
|MID – Diaby (5)
|Al Nassr (4)
|FOR – King (85)
|FOR – Leonardo (6)
|FOR – Martinez (28)
|MID – Mane (5)
|Al Qadsiah (3)
|DEF – Majrashy (80)
|FOR – Martinez (6)
|MID – Mane (27)
|MID – Coman (5)
|Al Fayha (2)
|DEF – W Al Ahmed (77)
|MID – Quinones (6)
|MID – Fortounis (26)
|MID – Fulgini (5)
|Al Shabab (2)
|MID – Neves (76)
|MID – Coman (26)
|Al Taawoun (2)
|MID – Retegui (26)