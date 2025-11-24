What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 9? Goals, assists + points

A bicycle kick from Cristiano Ronaldo (14.3m) highlighted Round 9 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, as former Real Madrid friend Karim Benzema (11.1m) scored for the first time since its opening weekend.

ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 9

Al Kholood 1-2 Al Hazem

GOALS: Enrique – Mokwana, Al Somah (pen)

Enrique – Mokwana, Al Somah (pen) ASSISTS: Al Elewa – Mokwana

Al Elewa – Mokwana POINTS: Mokwana (15), Al Somah (13), Enrique (11)

Al Ittihad 2-1 Al Riyadh

GOALS: Benzema – Sylla

Benzema – Sylla ASSISTS: Diaby, Kante – Al Shehri

Diaby, Kante – Al Shehri POINTS: Benzema (15), Fabinho (8), Kante (8), Sylla (7)

Alongside his assist, Moussa Diaby (9.0m) received a red card, while there was an own goal from Mohammed Al Khaibari (4.4m).

Al Ahli 2-1 Al Qadsiah

GOALS: Galeno, Kessie – A Al Salem

Galeno, Kessie – A Al Salem ASSISTS: Bonsu Baah

Bonsu Baah POINTS: Galeno (11), Kessie (10), Bonsu Baah (9), Al Salem (7)

As well as this, midfielder Ziad Al Johani (4.9m) was sent off for the home side.

Damac 0-0 Al Najmah

POINTS: Al Hilayel (14), Harkass (10), Rabei (9), Al Enezi (9), Kewin (8), Al Anazi (7), Caetano (7), Al Abdulrazzaq (7), Vargas (7)

Al Ettifaq 3-2 Al Fayha

GOALS: Dembele (x2), Wijnaldum – Al Khaibari, Benzia

Dembele (x2), Wijnaldum – Al Khaibari, Benzia ASSISTS: Medran (x2), Wijnaldum – Sakala, Al Abdulmonam

Medran (x2), Wijnaldum – Sakala, Al Abdulmonam POINTS: Dembele (17), Benzia (14), Wijnaldum (11), Medran (11), Sakala (8), Al Khaibari (8)

Al Hilal 2-1 Al Fateh

GOALS: Darwin, Neves (pen) – Batna (pen)

Darwin, Neves (pen) – Batna (pen) ASSISTS: Koulibaly, Salem

Koulibaly, Salem POINTS: Koulibaly (14), Neves (10), Darwin (9), Batna (9), Salem (7)

Meanwhile, Al Hilal’s Nasser Al Dawsari (5.3m) was dismissed.

Al Okhdood 1-1 Al Shabab

GOALS: Narey – Hamdallah

Narey – Hamdallah ASSISTS: Borrell – Al Shwirekh

Borrell – Al Shwirekh POINTS: Al Shwirekh (12), Hamdallah (11), Narey (7)

Al Nassr 4-1 Al Khaleej

GOALS: Joao Felix, Wesley, Mane, Ronaldo – Al Hawsawi

Joao Felix, Wesley, Mane, Ronaldo – Al Hawsawi ASSISTS: Angelo, Joao Felix, Boushal (x2) – Fortounis

Angelo, Joao Felix, Boushal (x2) – Fortounis POINTS: Joao Felix (12), Boushal (10), Ronaldo (10), Wesley (8), Angelo (7), Al Hawsawi (7)

The visitors’ Dimitrios Kourbelis (5.0m) received a red card in stoppage time.

Al Taawoun 1-1 Neom

GOALS: W Al Ahmed – Benrahma (pen)

W Al Ahmed – Benrahma (pen) ASSISTS: Mandash – Lacazette

Mandash – Lacazette POINTS: W Al Ahmed (14), Benrahma (12), Al Mufarrij (7)

