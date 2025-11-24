Saudi Fantasy

What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 9? Goals, assists + points

24 November 2025 0 comments
A bicycle kick from Cristiano Ronaldo (14.3m) highlighted Round 9 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, as former Real Madrid friend Karim Benzema (11.1m) scored for the first time since its opening weekend.

ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 9

Al Kholood 1-2 Al Hazem

  • GOALS: Enrique – Mokwana, Al Somah (pen)
  • ASSISTS: Al Elewa – Mokwana
  • POINTS: Mokwana (15), Al Somah (13), Enrique (11)

Al Ittihad 2-1 Al Riyadh

  • GOALS: Benzema – Sylla
  • ASSISTS: Diaby, Kante – Al Shehri
  • POINTS: Benzema (15), Fabinho (8), Kante (8), Sylla (7)

Alongside his assist, Moussa Diaby (9.0m) received a red card, while there was an own goal from Mohammed Al Khaibari (4.4m).

Al Ahli 2-1 Al Qadsiah

  • GOALS: Galeno, Kessie – A Al Salem
  • ASSISTS: Bonsu Baah
  • POINTS: Galeno (11), Kessie (10), Bonsu Baah (9), Al Salem (7)

As well as this, midfielder Ziad Al Johani (4.9m) was sent off for the home side.

Damac 0-0 Al Najmah

  • POINTS: Al Hilayel (14), Harkass (10), Rabei (9), Al Enezi (9), Kewin (8), Al Anazi (7), Caetano (7), Al Abdulrazzaq (7), Vargas (7)

Al Ettifaq 3-2 Al Fayha

  • GOALS: Dembele (x2), Wijnaldum – Al Khaibari, Benzia
  • ASSISTS: Medran (x2), Wijnaldum – Sakala, Al Abdulmonam
  • POINTS: Dembele (17), Benzia (14), Wijnaldum (11), Medran (11), Sakala (8), Al Khaibari (8)

Al Hilal 2-1 Al Fateh

  • GOALS: Darwin, Neves (pen) – Batna (pen)
  • ASSISTS: Koulibaly, Salem
  • POINTS: Koulibaly (14), Neves (10), Darwin (9), Batna (9), Salem (7)

Meanwhile, Al Hilal’s Nasser Al Dawsari (5.3m) was dismissed.

Al Okhdood 1-1 Al Shabab

  • GOALS: Narey – Hamdallah
  • ASSISTS: Borrell – Al Shwirekh
  • POINTS: Al Shwirekh (12), Hamdallah (11), Narey (7)

Al Nassr 4-1 Al Khaleej

  • GOALS: Joao Felix, Wesley, Mane, Ronaldo – Al Hawsawi
  • ASSISTS: Angelo, Joao Felix, Boushal (x2) – Fortounis
  • POINTS: Joao Felix (12), Boushal (10), Ronaldo (10), Wesley (8), Angelo (7), Al Hawsawi (7)

The visitors’ Dimitrios Kourbelis (5.0m) received a red card in stoppage time.

Al Taawoun 1-1 Neom

  • GOALS: W Al Ahmed – Benrahma (pen)
  • ASSISTS: Mandash – Lacazette
  • POINTS: W Al Ahmed (14), Benrahma (12), Al Mufarrij (7)

SEASON LEADERS

FANTASY POINTSGOALSSHOTS ON
TARGET		ASSISTSTEAM CLEAN SHEETS
MID – Joao Felix (116)MID – Joao Felix (11)FOR – Ronaldo (63)MID – Fortounis (9)Al Ahli (5)
FOR – Ronaldo (96)FOR – Ronaldo (10)MID – Joao Felix (31)MID – Salem (5)Al Hilal (4)
MID – Fortounis (89)FOR – King (9)MID – Batna (29)MID – Diaby (5)Al Nassr (4)
FOR – King (85)FOR – Leonardo (6)FOR – Martinez (28)MID – Mane (5)Al Qadsiah (3)
DEF – Majrashy (80)FOR – Martinez (6)MID – Mane (27)MID – Coman (5)Al Fayha (2)
DEF – W Al Ahmed (77)MID – Quinones (6)MID – Fortounis (26)MID – Fulgini (5)Al Shabab (2)
MID – Neves (76)MID – Coman (26)Al Taawoun (2)
MID – Retegui (26)

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

