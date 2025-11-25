Champions League

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

25 November 2025 0 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

Our predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5 are here to help managers prepare for another big week of UCL Fantasy. We have predicted the starting XI for all 36 clubs ahead of UCL Matchday 5.

With rotation, injuries and form all playing a part, knowing who is expected to start can give you a huge advantage when making transfers and setting your squad. In this guide, we go through the predicted XIs for every single team involved in Matchday 5, so you can make your decisions with as much clarity as possible.

Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all of the way up to the deadline!

AJAX

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

ARSENAL

ATALANTA

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

ATHLETIC CLUB

ATLETI

B. DORTMUND

BARCELONA

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

BAYERN

BENFICA

BODO/GLIMT

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

CHELSEA

CLUB BRUGGE

COPENHAGEN

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

FRANKFURT

GALATASARAY

Coming soon

INTER

JUVENTUS

KAIRAT

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

LEVERKUSEN

LIVERPOOL

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

MAN CITY

MARSEILLE

MONACO

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

NAPOLI

NEWCASTLE

OLYMPIAKOS

PAFOS

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Team reveals

PSG

PSV

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

QARABAG

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

REAL MADRID

Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5

SLAVIA PRAHA

SPORTING CP

SPURS

UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Best Attacking Return Player Percentages 2
0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.