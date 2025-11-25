Our predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 5 are here to help managers prepare for another big week of UCL Fantasy. We have predicted the starting XI for all 36 clubs ahead of UCL Matchday 5.
With rotation, injuries and form all playing a part, knowing who is expected to start can give you a huge advantage when making transfers and setting your squad. In this guide, we go through the predicted XIs for every single team involved in Matchday 5, so you can make your decisions with as much clarity as possible.
Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all of the way up to the deadline!
AJAX
ARSENAL
ATALANTA
ATHLETIC CLUB
ATLETI
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy: Matchday 5 best captains
B. DORTMUND
BARCELONA
BAYERN
BENFICA
BODO/GLIMT
CHELSEA
CLUB BRUGGE
COPENHAGEN
FRANKFURT
GALATASARAY
Coming soon
INTER
JUVENTUS
KAIRAT
LEVERKUSEN
LIVERPOOL
MAN CITY
MARSEILLE
MONACO
NAPOLI
NEWCASTLE
OLYMPIAKOS
PAFOS
READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Team reveals