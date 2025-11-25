UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Team reveals

Matchday 5 brings another huge set of fixtures, and Fantasy managers are starting to shape their squads for the decisive part of the competition.

In this article, you’ll find a range of team reveals built around different strategies and playstyles – from safe, consistent builds to aggressive, high-upside approaches. If you’re looking for inspiration, comparison, or simply a clearer plan for your own squad, these Matchday 5 teams will give you plenty to work with.

MATCHDAY 5 TEAM REVEALS

NOTES

I head into Matchday 5 sitting at 2.8k overall, and this is the week I’ve decided to activate my Wildcard. The original plan was always WC5 or WC6, but with the recent wave of injuries across several key squads, the timing feels right to lock in WC5.

My Wildcard team is heavily built around Juventus, Napoli and PSG, while still finding space for premium options like Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal. Going without Harry Kane is definitely a risk, but the intention is to bring him in for Haaland next Matchday if things go to plan.

and Going without is definitely a risk, but the intention is to bring him in for Haaland next Matchday if things go to plan. I’ve also got 1.5m in the bank – money that was initially set aside to upgrade Johnathan Burkardt to Victor Osimhen . Instead, I’m now holding it to move Baris Yilmaz up to a stronger option in either the next matchday or in MD7.

to . Instead, I’m now holding it to move up to a stronger option in either the next matchday or in MD7. For captaincy, the armband will almost certainly go to Haaland on Tuesday and Mbappé on Wednesday.

NOTES

I’ll be using my Limitless in Matchday 5, as my regular squad has been hit hard by injuries and I don’t have a Wildcard available to repair it properly.

Up front, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are locked in, with the final forward slot still between Serhou Guirassy, Vangelis Pavlidis, and Dusan Vlahović – all strong options with great fixtures.

and are locked in, with the final forward slot still between and – all strong options with great fixtures. In midfield, I’m happy with the five I currently have, which offers a balance of highly owned picks and smart differentials. I’m still weighing up a few extra names, including Leroy Sané, Jeremy Doku, Karim Adeyemi, and Jude Bellingham , depending on how the line-ups and fixtures fall.

and , depending on how the line-ups and fixtures fall. Defensively, the structure almost picks itself. Emre Can comes in with penalty duties, and I’m leaning towards doubling up on the Dortmund backline. Other defenders still on my radar include Virgil van Dijk, Andrea Cambiaso, Willian Pacho, and Alejandro Grimaldo.

comes in with penalty duties, and I’m leaning towards doubling up on the Dortmund backline. Other defenders still on my radar include and For captaincy, I’ll be keeping it simple: Haaland on Tuesday, and Mbappé as the backup option on Wednesday if needed.

NOTES

MD5 is when I’m using my first chip. I’m hitting the Wildcard. The team was a mess, so I’m resetting now and attacking MD5–7. Limitless comes in MD8.

I’m targeting the teams with the best fixtures: PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Napoli. I’ve doubled up on all of them. Marseille and Villarreal also look good, so Nicolas Pepe and Igor Paixão come in as midfield differentials.

and come in as midfield differentials. The forwards next to Kylian Mbappé are still open. If Victor Osimhen was fit, he’d be locked. He’s not, so Serhou Guirassy and Robert Lewandowski are the two I’m leaning toward. Minutes for Lewa will decide it.

NOTES

I scored 70 points in MD4 and climbed to 11k. It’s not the rank I want, but it’s solid, and I still have both chips – Limitless and Wildcard – which keeps me in a strong position.

The plan has been the same since before MD1. I’m using the Wildcard now. Injuries hit hard, and I dead-ended the team with too many punts.

Right now, 11 players are locked. Four depend on team news and the Galatasaray lineup. I’m targeting teams with strong fixtures in MD5 and MD6. Limitless comes in MD7.

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel and Milenković Savic

and Defenders: Nuno Mendes and Virgil Van Dijk are locked. The other three are Daniel Svensson, Alessandro Buongiorno, and Raoul Bellanova . Alternatives are Dan Burn, Pierre Kalulu, Nico O’Reilly, Dean Huijsen, and Jurrien Timber.

and are locked. The other three are and . Alternatives are and Midfield: Michael Olise, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Lamine Yamal are locked. Kenan Yildiz and Barış Yılmaz complete the five.

and are locked. and complete the five. Attack: Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and Serhou Guirassy . I can switch Guirassy and Yamal to Fermín Lopez and Harry Kane if I need to.

and . I can switch Guirassy and Yamal to and if I need to. Captaincy: Haaland on day one. Mbappé on day two.

NOTES

I’m activating my Limitless this week.

My main targets are players from Galatasaray, Napoli, Manchester City, Liverpool, PSG, and Real Madrid.

I’m also considering Lamine Yamal, Vangelis Pavlidis, Nicolás Otamendi, Dušan Vlahović, Ousmane Dembélé, Jude Bellingham, and Francisco Trincão .

and . Tuesday’s captain will be Erling Haaland.

NOTES