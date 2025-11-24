UCL Fantasy: Matchday 5 best captains

Matchday 5 is here, and captaincy could make or break your week. With several premium attackers in top form and several favourable fixtures on the horizon, choosing the right armband is more important than ever.

In this article, we break down the standout captaincy options, assess form and fixtures, and highlight the players with the highest upside for both safety and explosive potential.

TUESDAY 25TH NOVEMBER: BEST CAPTAIN

Captaincy looks refreshingly straightforward this week, which is a pleasant change for UCL Fantasy managers.

It’s almost impossible to look beyond Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (€10.7m). Despite City being less convincing on the road domestically, Pep Guardiola’s side have been dominant in Europe, scoring six goals and conceding just one across their opening Champions League fixtures.

Leading the line is the inevitable Norwegian, who has already delivered an incredible 19 goals in just 17 Premier League and Champions League appearances this season. His consistency, volume of chances, and explosive ceiling make him the clear standout.

Their opponents, Bayer Leverkusen, have also struggled defensively in this competition – conceding seven goals to PSG and a further two against Copenhagen. That vulnerability only strengthens Haaland’s case.

All things considered, Erling Haaland is the leading captaincy candidate for Tuesday. But if you’re looking for an alternative, who else stands out?

TUESDAY 25TH NOVEMBER: DIFFERENTIALS

Barcelona may not be the strongest defensive unit, but they remain one of the most dangerous attacking sides in the competition. They currently sit inside the top four for goals scored in the Champions League, and with their key forwards now back from injury, the Catalans arrive in excellent form.

They’ve netted four goals in back-to-back La Liga matches, and at the heart of that resurgence is young star Lamine Yamal (€9.9m). The teenager has produced three goals and four assists in his last four appearances, making him an exciting captaincy option ahead of their clash with Chelsea.

Another standout pick is Benfica striker and penalty taker Vangelis Pavlidis (€7.1m). Benfica face 36th-placed Ajax next – a side who have conceded a massive 14 goals in just five Champions League fixtures. With that level of defensive frailty, Pavlidis becomes one of the most appealing fixtures-based captaincy choices of the week.

Villarreal, meanwhile, continue to struggle at the back. Their shock 1-0 defeat to newcomers Pafos has only highlighted their vulnerabilities, and an away trip to an in-form Dortmund side won’t make things any easier. To capitalise on Villarreal’s defensive issues, UCL Fantasy managers could look towards Serhou Guirassy (€8.2m), whose goal-scoring record makes him an intriguing differential captain.

WEDNESDAY 26TH NOVEMBER: BEST CAPTAIN

Wednesday follows a similar pattern to Tuesday in that there aren’t many captaincy options outside of the standout pick – and that standout is unquestionably Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé (€10.8m).

After a slightly uncertain spell when he first arrived, Mbappé has quickly re-established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable attackers. He’s delivered 13 goals and three assists in 13 La Liga matches this season, and added another five goals in just four Champions League outings. His consistency and explosiveness make him an almost automatic armband choice.

The fixture only strengthens his appeal. Real Madrid face Olympiakos, a side who have looked extremely vulnerable defensively. Recent defeats to Barcelona (6-1) and Arsenal (2-0) highlight their issues at the back, and containing Mbappé in his current form feels like a near-impossible task.

For managers who want to look beyond Mbappé on Wednesday, there are a couple of alternative options worth considering.

WEDNESDAY 26TH NOVEMBER: DIFFERENTIALS

PSG’s home clash with Spurs offers another strong captaincy avenue for UCL Fantasy managers. Thomas Frank’s side arrive wounded after a 4–1 defeat to Arsenal, while PSG come into the fixture full of confidence, having scored three goals in each of their last two league matches.

A key part of that attacking success has been Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m), who has already produced seven attacking returns this season. With PSG in free-scoring form and playing at home, Kvaratskhelia presents a compelling differential armband option.

For those willing to take a punt on targeting PSV’s struggling defence, Mohamed Salah (€10.5m) could also come into consideration. Liverpool may be enduring a difficult run, but this fixture provides an ideal platform to reset. Salah has the penalties, the ceiling, and the track record – and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him reignite the kind of explosive form he showed in 2024/25, when he recorded an astonishing 47 goal contributions in the Premier League alone.