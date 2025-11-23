UCL Fantasy: Matchday 5 Scout Picks

It’s time to choose our Matchday 5 Scout Picks for UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

Remember, these selections are for the upcoming Matchday in isolation. UCL Fantasy also allows manual substitutions from calendar day to calendar day, so it’s a strong squad of 15 we want and not a mere starting XI with unusable bench fodder.

This XV could change in the coming days if any injuries crop up over the weekend.

GOALKEEPERS

Targeting clean sheets looks challenging in this round, so leaning on budget goalkeepers may be the best way to free up funds for outfield upgrades.

With that in mind – and crucially, playing on Tuesday – Vanja Milinković-Savić (€4.0m) becomes a strong first-choice option. Napoli arrive in the Gameweek having kept three clean sheets in their last four matches, and their home meeting with Qarabag provides another clear opportunity to extend that defensive form.

If Milinković-Savić fails to return points on Tuesday, the fallback option is PSG’s Lucas Chevalier (€4.5m). The reigning Champions League winners have shown consistent defensive resilience under pressure, and even though they face Spurs, the French side remain capable of securing a clean sheet.

DEFENCE

Dortmund face a Villarreal side who have failed to score in their last two Champions League matches. With that in mind, Daniel Svensson (€4.6m) looks like an excellent option. The wing-back offers clean-sheet potential and regularly pushes into advanced attacking positions, giving him multiple avenues to return points.

Inter also operate with a back-three, which frees up Federico Dimarco (€5.5m) to attack down the flank. His output has been impressive, producing two goals and four assists in just 11 Serie A matches, and he remains one of the most dangerous defensive assets in European competition.

Liverpool’s home match against an unpredictable PSV side could also provide defensive opportunities. Although not as consistent at the back as they would like, their clean sheet against Real Madrid last time out should boost confidence. The most secure pick for minutes is Virgil van Dijk (€6.1m).

Juventus meet Bodo/Glimt, who failed to find the net in Matchday 4. The Italian side come into the fixture after a clean sheet against Torino, and Pierre Kalulu (€4.5m) appears to be their safest defensive option for guaranteed playing time.

Finally, Newcastle have responded well since their Matchday 1 defeat to Barcelona, keeping three consecutive Champions League clean sheets. This week they face Marseille, and Dan Burn (€4.8m) stands out as the best pick. Even if the clean sheet doesn’t materialise, his aerial threat – as seen in Matchday 4 – gives him solid attacking upside.

MIDFIELDERS

PSG will look to respond after their 2–1 defeat last time out, and Spurs now face the challenge of absorbing that home pressure. Tottenham have been far from convincing defensively in recent weeks, which brings Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m) firmly into play. The Georgian has produced two double-digit hauls in his last three UCL matches, highlighting both form and upside.

PSV remain dangerous in attack, but their defensive weaknesses have been exposed repeatedly. With that in mind, backing Mohamed Salah (€10.5m) – Liverpool’s penalty taker – feels like a strong play. Before his Real Madrid blank, the Egyptian had scored in two consecutive Premier League matches, showing he is still carrying significant threat.

Juventus can be inconsistent, yet when they click, they become a major attacking force – as shown in their 4-4 draw with Dortmund on Matchday 1. Central to their creativity and end product is Kenan Yıldız (€6.7m), who looks well-placed to exploit a leaky Bodø/Glimt defence this week.

Newcastle are also difficult to overlook, having scored nine goals across their last three Champions League fixtures. Their penalty taker Anthony Gordon (€7.2m) has been in outstanding form in Europe, scoring in all three matches prior to his early withdrawal through injury on Matchday 4. We’re expecting him to return from injury in midweek.

Finally, Sporting CP have won both home games this campaign and host a Club Brugge side that has conceded at least two goals in three straight UCL matches. Their talisman Pedro Gonçalves (€6.0m) remains a standout option, heading into Matchday 5 with three goals and two assists in his last four outings.

FORWARDS

Given his current form, it would be unwise to overlook Kylian Mbappé (€10.8m). The Frenchman has already delivered 20 attacking returns across La Liga and the Champions League, and he now heads into an appealing away fixture against Olympiakos.

Another player who remains close to essential is Erling Haaland (€10.7m). Manchester City host Leverkusen this week, and the German side recently conceded seven goals to PSG, making Haaland a prime candidate for a big return.

This round could also be an excellent moment to back Vangelis Pavlidis (€7.1m). The Benfica penalty taker scored a goal and an assist in a recent league match, and he now faces 36th-placed Ajax, who have already conceded 14 goals in the Champions League this season.

