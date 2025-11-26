Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18: Expert team reveals

It’s time for our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18 team reveals, and this is a big one. With multiple clubs playing twice, the opportunity for major gains is huge.

Our panel showcase their squads, the differentials they’re targeting, and the captaincy choices that could define the round.

NOTES

My goalkeeper this week is Christian Walton . There isn’t a standout option between the posts in this round, but he is the one I feel most comfortable with, thanks to a pair of decent fixtures and the fact that he plays behind a very solid defence.

. There isn’t a standout option between the posts in this round, but he is the one I feel most comfortable with, thanks to a pair of decent fixtures and the fact that he plays behind a very solid defence. At the back, Leif Davis comes straight into my side. We are still waiting for those explosive attacking returns, but the underlying numbers remain excellent and he is heavily involved in everything Ipswich do down the left – it genuinely feels like a big haul is coming, and I do not want to be without him when it does. Alongside him is Jason Kerr , who benefits from two home fixtures, with Wigan Athletic looking strong defensively and also offering solid bonus-point potential.

comes straight into my side. We are still waiting for those explosive attacking returns, but the underlying numbers remain excellent and he is heavily involved in everything Ipswich do down the left – it genuinely feels like a big haul is coming, and I do not want to be without him when it does. Alongside him is , who benefits from two home fixtures, with Wigan Athletic looking strong defensively and also offering solid bonus-point potential. In midfield, my first pick is Callum Wright . The Plymouth Argyle loanee has been very impressive, and both of Wigan’s home fixtures look extremely promising from an attacking point of view; he is involved in so much of their forward play, so I am more than happy to back him. Alongside him is Taylor Gardner-Hickman – although you could realistically make a case for any Blackburn Rovers midfielder, Hickman edges it for me due to his involvement on set pieces and his strong all-round box-to-box profile.

. The Plymouth Argyle loanee has been very impressive, and both of Wigan’s home fixtures look extremely promising from an attacking point of view; he is involved in so much of their forward play, so I am more than happy to back him. Alongside him is – although you could realistically make a case for any Blackburn Rovers midfielder, Hickman edges it for me due to his involvement on set pieces and his strong all-round box-to-box profile. Up front, the standout forward for me is Jake Beesley . His form is strong, the underlying stats support the output, and the fixtures are perfectly reasonable, which makes him feel like the most reliable forward option this week while also playing a key role for his side.

. His form is strong, the underlying stats support the output, and the fixtures are perfectly reasonable, which makes him feel like the most reliable forward option this week while also playing a key role for his side. For my club picks, I am backing Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town, who, in my view, offer the best overall chances of success in this round.

NOTES

I am backing a double Ipswich Town defence with Walton and Davis , who look to offer the strongest clean-sheet potential this week, while Kerr also comes into my side for his two home fixtures and strong bonus-point numbers.

and , who look to offer the strongest clean-sheet potential this week, while also comes into my side for his two home fixtures and strong bonus-point numbers. In midfield, Webster earns a place for his excellent all-round play and multiple routes to points, alongside Fraser Murray for his consistent goal threat.

earns a place for his excellent all-round play and multiple routes to points, alongside for his consistent goal threat. Up top, it has to be Beesley who is bang in form, partnered by Yuki Ohashi as he looks to build on his four goals so far.

who is bang in form, partnered by as he looks to build on his four goals so far. Ipswich have clearly found some momentum so I am confidently backing them, and I am also taking a chance on Burton Albion who are unbeaten in four, with Charlie Webster handed the captain’s armband.

NOTES

Formation: 3-2-1

Captain: Charlie Webster (BUR)

Team Picks: Ipswich Town & Burton Albion

Overall Rank: 2,654

The One Club chip is activated. It is undoubtedly a high-risk strategy this week, but the upside is enormous if it pays off.

Goalkeeper – Walton (IPS – 0.2% selected) – Christian Walton delivered two clean sheets in Double Gameweek 17 against two highly attacking sides, and with weaker opposition on paper this time around, he again shapes up as a strong option between the sticks.

(IPS – 0.2% selected) – Christian Walton delivered two clean sheets in Double Gameweek 17 against two highly attacking sides, and with weaker opposition on paper this time around, he again shapes up as a strong option between the sticks. Defenders – Darnell Furlong (IPS – 0.2%), Kyran Lofthouse (BTN – 0.4%) & Dara O’Shea (IPS – 1.5%) – I am tripling up on the Ipswich defence after they conceded just three goals across their last six matches, underlining their recent value for clean-sheet potential. Kyran Lofthouse complements that triple-up perfectly, having produced one goal and three assists in his last five appearances for Burton, and I am backing him to continue that attacking form.

(IPS – 0.2%), (BTN – 0.4%) & (IPS – 1.5%) – I am tripling up on the Ipswich defence after they conceded just three goals across their last six matches, underlining their recent value for clean-sheet potential. Kyran Lofthouse complements that triple-up perfectly, having produced one goal and three assists in his last five appearances for Burton, and I am backing him to continue that attacking form. Midfielders – Webster (BTN – 4.5%) & Azor Matusiwa (IPS – 0.3%) – This pairing offers an ideal balance of attacking and defensive routes to points. Webster ranks fifth among League One midfielders for both shots on target and goals, averaging an impressive 6.7 points per appearance, which makes him my captain. Meanwhile, Azor Matusiwa racked up 10 interceptions across two matches in Double Gameweek 17, and with another double ahead, I am backing him to maintain those elite defensive returns.

(BTN – 4.5%) & (IPS – 0.3%) – This pairing offers an ideal balance of attacking and defensive routes to points. Webster ranks fifth among League One midfielders for both shots on target and goals, averaging an impressive 6.7 points per appearance, which makes him my captain. Meanwhile, Azor Matusiwa racked up 10 interceptions across two matches in Double Gameweek 17, and with another double ahead, I am backing him to maintain those elite defensive returns. Forward – Beesley (BTN – 0.2%) – Jake Beesley continues to lead the line in outstanding form, with five goal involvements (four goals and one assist) across his last six appearances, and attacking returns in each of his previous three matches – making him the standout forward in my side this week.

(BTN – 0.2%) – Jake Beesley continues to lead the line in outstanding form, with five goal involvements (four goals and one assist) across his last six appearances, and attacking returns in each of his previous three matches – making him the standout forward in my side this week. Team Picks – My approach this round is clear: fully commit to the Ipswich defence and the Burton attack, with both sides benefiting from a Double Gameweek. If the clean sheets and goals arrive, the One Club chip could deliver a huge reward.

NOTES

In goal, I have gone with Walton . Ipswich are my favourite double Gameweek team. Their defence has improved recently. They still rank among the strongest away from home. I like the defensive double-up this week, so Walton gets the nod.

. Ipswich are my favourite double Gameweek team. Their defence has improved recently. They still rank among the strongest away from home. I like the defensive double-up this week, so Walton gets the nod. In defence, my first pick is O’Shea . I am heavily backing the Ipswich defence this round. The fixtures look good. Minutes are reliable. O’Shea also offers steady defensive bonus potential. My second defender is Kerr . Wigan have two home fixtures. All of their clean sheets have come at home. Kerr is strong for bonus points and I like his clean sheet odds this week.

. I am heavily backing the Ipswich defence this round. The fixtures look good. Minutes are reliable. O’Shea also offers steady defensive bonus potential. My second defender is . Wigan have two home fixtures. All of their clean sheets have come at home. Kerr is strong for bonus points and I like his clean sheet odds this week. In midfield, my first pick is Webster . Fitness permitting, he is an excellent double Gameweek option. He offers multiple routes to points. Interceptions, key passes and goal involvements all feature in his game. My second midfielder is Ryan Hedges . He has strong minutes. He also offers several routes to points. He feels like a steady pick in a difficult round. My final midfielder is Wright . I really like the two home fixtures for Wigan. Wright can deliver attacking returns. When he starts, he produces goals, assists, shots on target and interceptions. He is a strong all-round midfield pick.

. Fitness permitting, he is an excellent double Gameweek option. He offers multiple routes to points. Interceptions, key passes and goal involvements all feature in his game. My second midfielder is . He has strong minutes. He also offers several routes to points. He feels like a steady pick in a difficult round. My final midfielder is . I really like the two home fixtures for Wigan. Wright can deliver attacking returns. When he starts, he produces goals, assists, shots on target and interceptions. He is a strong all-round midfield pick. Up front, I have gone with Beesley . He has four goals in his last six matches. He also has four shots on target and two assists in that run. He contributes with key passes as well. With limited forward options, he feels like the safest pick this week.

. He has four goals in his last six matches. He also has four shots on target and two assists in that run. He contributes with key passes as well. With limited forward options, he feels like the safest pick this week. For my team selections, my first choice is Ipswich Town. I like the fixtures despite them being away. Ipswich have been stronger on the road lately. They have won their last three away matches. My second team is Wigan Athletic. It is a tricky week to choose the second side. Two home fixtures swung the decision. Wigan have won four of their seven home games. They look like a strong pick for GW18.

NOTES