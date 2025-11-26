Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 13?

26 November 2025 47 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 13.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN – AND WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS?

ban Gameweek 13

We’ve taken the above table from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

ban Gameweek 13

Seven new players joined the 20-strong list in Gameweek 12.

The most notable names are Daniel Munoz (£5.9m) and Marcos Senesi (£5.0m), both among the top 10 most-owned defenders. Munoz, indeed, is the most-bought defender of Gameweek 13.

Making less of a ripple on the Fantasy world are fellow new additions David Brooks (£5.0m), Kyle Walker (£4.4m), Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m), Casemiro (£5.5m) and Joao Gomes (£5.3m).

A reminder for those targeting Liverpool players for their favourable fixture run (not that it started well against Nottingham Forest…) that Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) is precariously positioned on four bookings.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 37 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m) was among the few notable new entries in Gameweek 12.

Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), Jack Grealish (£6.7m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) and Igor Thiago (£6.5m) all have double-digit ownerships but were already on three bookings before the weekend.

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 13

Gueye Keane ban Gameweek 13

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) was the only Premier League player to pick up his fifth booking of 2025/26 in Gameweek 12. He’ll miss Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Fulham on Saturday.

Idrissa Gana Gueye (£5.4m) will be suspended for a different reason, of course. After some in-house fighting, he was sent off for violent conduct on Monday night – so he’ll now serve a three-match ban. It could be that Everton can’t call on him again until January, as he’s off to the Africa Cup of Nations in mid-December.

There is, of course, one other long-term resident on the ban list.

It’s Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m), who was provisionally banned by the Football Association last December.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 13

­­­FPL Gameweek 4 differentials: Elliott, Truffert + Paqueta 4

Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) and Sasa Lukic (£5.0m) return in Gameweek 13. Both players served one-match bans for yellow accumulation last time out.

Dan Burn (£5.1m) is back, too. He was sent off for two bookable offences in Newcastle United’s loss at Brentford in Gameweek 11.

UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Best Attacking Return Player Percentages 2
47 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Radulfo28773
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Should I know this already but if I have already done a FT and now play the FH this week, what happens next week?
    Do I revert to the team before the FT and lose any gains in value?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Yes. Im not fully sure about value but the team will reset to before the FT

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Money itb remains as it was prior to FH gw.

          Open Controls
      • Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Transfer made becomes part of the FH. Team reverts to how it was b4 any changes made.
        Price changes affect original team in the background

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        You do not keep any of the value gained on your FH team. Your original team will be impacted with the price changes. Also your team will be reverted to how it was at the start of the GW before the FT.

        Free Hit:
        Make unlimited free transfers for a single Gameweek. At the next deadline your squad is returned to how it was at the start of the Gameweek.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Yes. Ppl always hope they can make magical transfer for next week during FH, but it's impossible.

          Open Controls
    2. z13
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        According to BBC, Morgan Gibbs-White missed training yesterday.

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          🙁

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Dyche on MGW:

          “Just settling an issue with him [Gibbs-White], he’s going to miss this one. Hopefully it’ll settle down quickly but we’re waiting for news.

          https://x.com/JakNetting/status/1993682840618176671?t=FxW0UEao45dJTtnkCr8HCA&s=19

          Open Controls
        3. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Anderson on standby FH13

          Open Controls
      • royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        What would you do this GW

        Sell Mateta
        Sell Semenyo
        Sell Both for -4

        Rest of Team

        Raya Dubravka
        VVD Rodon Keane Cucurella Senesi
        Fernandes Semenyo Minteh Caicedo Anderson
        Haaland Bowen Mateta

        Any ideas would be welcomed

        Open Controls
        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          I have both and definitely keeping

          Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          FH

          Open Controls
        3. Thicksolidtight
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Neither for me!

          Open Controls
        4. Thicksolidtight
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          But then, who are you bringing in?

          Open Controls
        5. Kingy109
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I would be selling Caicedo and Bowen ahead if these 2 in your team

          Open Controls
      • Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        A'noon. Any thoughts on this FH?

        Martinez / Dub
        Murillo - Munoz - O'Reilly
        Salah - Foden - Rogers - MGW - Schade
        Haaland - Thiago

        Ta

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Main picks are covered. Have a look at the post above on MGW. You may want to consider an alternative option. Depending on the MGW injury, he could start at the weekend and have his mins managed.

          Open Controls
        2. el polako
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Pretty template FH so good.

          Open Controls
        3. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Yeah good. Anderson instead of MGW if doubtful

          Open Controls
        4. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Going dango over schade

          Open Controls
          1. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Thanks all. Yeah just clocked the MGW injury, that's annoying...

            Open Controls
          2. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Same here

            Open Controls
        5. F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          doku over foden

          Open Controls
      • Thicksolidtight
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Esteemed players of the game we love to play,

        Long term would you rather lose Guehi or Senesi this week? I'm wanting to bring in O'Reilly.

        Additionally, is this transfer endeavour a total folly?

        Good luck and stay powerful

        Open Controls
        1. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          I think lose senesi to o'reilly is better. B'mouth seem to have forgotten how to do cs and palace look solid

          Open Controls
          1. Thicksolidtight
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Thanks, i'll mull that over.

            I'm not a big stats kind of player but have heard on here and other places that their numbers aren't looking as good. We all wondered how losing Huijsen and Kerekez would impact them at the start of the season, perhaps this is it?

            Palace have looked fairly solid so far this season

            Open Controls
      • Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Double up on Villa defence on FH?

        Martinez + Cash?

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
      • Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        If mgw injury doubt best replacement on fh13 please
        A) eze/saka
        B) mateta / pedro so play 3-4-3
        C) anderson
        D) barnes

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          I’m going Anderson probably. Barnes is very tempting with the form he’s in.
          Bowen is another option.

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Cheers barnes has a tricky fixture whilst not convinced by bowen so maybe anderson then

            Open Controls
            1. Amartey Partey
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Yeah. Only thing is Anderson is the more defensive of the three. At least he is all but guaranteed DC points.

              Open Controls
      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        How stupid is Sarr > Cherki?

        I'm tempted to buy another City attacker and not FH. Between Cherki and Doku.

        Open Controls
        1. z13
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            What about Foden, Semenyo to Foden? Assuming you have Semenyo, but then most do. Foden started every PL game last 8.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              I can do that too. Depends on Semenyo injury I suppose.

              Open Controls
            2. Amartey Partey
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Why Foden? He has blanked in almost every game this season. Cherki is more in-form.

              Open Controls
          • Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            2 hours ago

            Normally I like these kind of moves, but, youll probably want to reverse it in 14, after Cherkis 59 minute sub and Sarrs brace + Burnley. Man U not exactly watertight themselves
            I think certain players in the game, like Cherki, are really only good for FH

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Yeah I can see myself instantly regretting this move.

              Turns out I can afford Foden as well. Forgot I had 1.5m ITB. His mins seem better maybe this is the gamble I need to turn my season around. All eyes on Semenyo. I really don't want to sell considering the investment I have in him.

              Open Controls
        2. Solly The Seagull
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Diouf to?

          A) O'Reilly
          B) Lacroix

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. F4L
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            b

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              *as good as o'reilly has been, you never know with pep, gvardiol can still fill in at LB if Pep doesnt want his full backs being too attacking

              Open Controls
        3. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Arsenal v Bayern should be a cracker tonight.

          2-2.

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            1-4. Big Bayern win. Keeping it simple.

            Open Controls
            1. Josh.E
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              simply deluded

              Open Controls
          2. I have no Wirtz
              17 mins ago

              This is the first fixture this season that will really tell us how good the PL is. Leader against leader. Bring it on!

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.