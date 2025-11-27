FPL Gameweek 13: Best clean sheet odds

Not sure who’s going to keep a clean sheet this week? Look no further, as we break down the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clean sheet percentages to help you target the best backlines for points.

Whether you’re deciding who to start, which goalkeeper to back, or where to double up in defence, these updated odds will guide your transfer and captaincy decisions for the upcoming Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 13 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Let’s take a look at the latest clean sheet odds for Gameweek 13:

SUMMARY

Manchester City lead all teams for clean-sheet odds heading into Gameweek 13. Pep Guardiola’s side host Leeds United, who have lost five of their last six league matches.

Just behind them at 50% sit Brentford, making a rare appearance near the top of the graphic. The Bees have managed only two league clean sheets so far, but a home clash with second-bottom Burnley gives them a strong chance to add a third.

Aston Villa complete the top three and are the only other side above the 40% mark. The season began inconsistently for Unai Emery, but three straight wins and three clean sheets across their last five matches show clear improvement ahead of a home meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool also rank well in the odds, but recent form raises doubts after three consecutive defeats. Gameweek 13 takes them to the West Ham United, who continue to show steady improvement under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs and Arsenal both clear the 30% mark. Spurs host Fulham, while Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea, who currently sit second in the table.

Bournemouth sit on 31%, just ahead of Newcastle United, Everton, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion, who all sit around the 29% clean-sheet mark.