Chip Strategy

FPL Gameweek 13 Free Hit: 3 of the best drafts to consider

24 November 2025 163 comments
avfc82 avfc82
With popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players from Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal facing each other in Gameweek 13, many managers are looking to use the Free Hit chip.

Indeed, more than 36% of participants in our on-site poll say they are planning to play the Free Hit this week.

In this article, we present three drafts for consideration, from template to differential.

GAMEWEEK 13 FREE HIT DRAFT #1: MOSTLY ‘TEMPLATE’

Manchester City host Leeds United, who have lost five of their last six matches, conceding 13 goals in the process.

Having already struck 19 times across all competitions this season, Erling Haaland (£14.9m) is a no-brainer, so the focus shifts to identifying players most likely to avoid rotation. This is where it gets trickier and where midweek minutes may come into play, bearing in mind that Pep Guardiola’s side have a UEFA Champions League encounter with Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, followed by a match against Fulham just three days after their Gameweek 13 fixture.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m) has a solid case for inclusion, then, while Phil Foden (£8.0m) has now started nine league matches in a row, averaging 86.7 minutes per appearance.

Elsewhere, it’s very much as expected, with Aston Villa and Brentford supplying five players.

This season, only three FPL defenders have had more goal attempts than Matty Cash (£4.6m). The Polish right-back also sits just outside the top 10 in his position for chances created, highlighting his all-round threat.

The second Aston Villa spot goes to Morgan Rogers (£6.8m), who found his scoring boots at Elland Road on Sunday. That bodes well for the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have the top-flight’s worst defence (27 goals conceded and zero clean sheets).

As for Brentford, Igor Thiago (£6.5m) is scoring for fun ahead of Burnley’s visit. Indeed, only Haaland has recorded more than his nine goals, 26 shots in the box and 16 Opta-defined ‘big chances’ in 2025/26 so far.

He’s joined by teammates Nathan Collins (£4.9m) and Dango Ouattara (£6.0m), both of whom are owned by fewer than 1.2% of Fantasy managers.

Liverpool have been having a rotten time recently, but Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) has still racked up 15 shots and scored two goals across his last four league matches.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m), meanwhile, has the potential to deliver defensive contribution (DefCon) points and poses a threat from set plays, an area in which West Ham United have been particularly vulnerable this season.

GAMEWEEK 13 FREE HIT DRAFT #2: TRIPLE CITY ATTACK/NO LIVERPOOL

 

1



1

  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Cunha not in the squad (likely concussion protocol)

    https://x.com/SimplyUtd/status/1993026177628614685?t=1aM8k7y7zlEXSwViysBA-Q&s=19

    1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        31 mins ago

        ole ole ole

      • Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Probably not good for Mbeumo. The whole team are more dangerous when Cunha is in the side. On the other hand, hes the most selfish player in the team so whoever comes in is more likely to give service to Mbeumo.

        1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
            29 mins ago

            as an mbuemo owner what am i supposed to feel???

        2. Four Letter Wirtz
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          The real winners here are people who don't own any MUN or EVE assets...they won't have to watch Zirkzee "play"

      • OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
          56 mins ago

          when do united lineups come out???

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            30 mins ago

            6:45 UK time

            1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                29 mins ago

                thx tony you are awesome

          2. Flynny
            • 10 Years
            56 mins ago

            Hi....What to do here with 1ft and 3m. Thanks

            A....free hit

            B.....enzo to rogers and triple captain haaland. Free hit in gw16

            Raya
            Vvd senesi Richards (rodon burn)
            Bruno semenyo enzo sarr (stach)
            Haaland mateta thiago

            1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                31 mins ago

                tc on haaland by a mile

                1. Flynny
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Why by a mile??

            2. fedolefan
              • 11 Years
              54 mins ago

              Owned Minteh since GW6. Every week I'm tempted to sell when the stocks are high. 🙂 Owning him, Sarr and Mateta is not good for my mental health.

              1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                  28 mins ago

                  i own sarr and mateta and am condiering minteh

                • Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Feels like he's been pretty lucky with some of the returns, 7A from 1.9 xA

                  1. fedolefan
                    • 11 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    He's been 100% lucky with some bs assists that are hardly sustainable.

                    1. Tommy Template
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Probably due a benching too if Mitoma is back. Hurzeler often does fraudulent stuff like this when given the chance

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                47 mins ago

                Manchester United XI: Lammens, de Ligt, Yoro, Shaw, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Diallo, Mbeumo, Zirkzee

                Subs: Bayındır, Dalot, Martínez, Malacia, Heaven, Mount, Ugarte, Mainoo

                Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

                Subs: Travers, King, O'Brien, Aznou, Dibling, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Beto

                1. Qaiss
                  • 9 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  1-1 please

                  Fernandes penalty, Mbeumo own goal

                  1. Qaiss
                    • 9 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    But Mbeumo facing Coleman is quite bad…..

                    1. Tommy Template
                      • 11 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Other side I think? To be honest I have no idea what Amorims playing here hes just rolling out anyone who is fit bar Mount

                      1. F4L
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        im not sure how he can watch united have 4 shots vs an average spurs side and play a similar set up tbh. maybe i'll eat my words but doesnt bode well

                  2. Old Man
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Fernandes missed penalty, Mbuemo scores the rebound. Then he takes over penalty duties and scores one just before the end.
                    Neither your wish nor mine will happen.

                2. F4L
                  • 10 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  looks like a low scoring game incoming

                3. Tommy Template
                  • 11 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Is that 6 defenders for United?

                  1. Fifa las vegas
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    5 as always

              3. ball c
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                39 mins ago

                Cunha not in squad

                1. mookie
                  • 12 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Armband moves to Evanilson(5) and Rogers(15) off the bench.

                  1. ball c
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Nice.. I get Andersen’s 10

                  2. Fifa las vegas
                    • 13 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Some good jam that!

                  3. WVA
                    • 9 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    No words

              4. FPL Blow-In
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                36 mins ago

                Utd are going to move up to 4th/5th this evening. Pretty shocked by that.

              5. Dosh
                • 11 Years
                34 mins ago

                Semenyo --> Rogers FT even if he is fit?

                1. Powers106
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  I’m considering a -4 to do the same thing

                2. ted mcnure
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  Sadly, yes.

              6. La Roja
                • 13 Years
                31 mins ago

                Been out of loop. Can a kind soul remind me until when exactly we can use first batch of chips?

                1. Philosopher's Stones
                  • 5 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Just stay out of the loop, mate. Don't come back to this hell hole.

                2. Old Man
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Use them all before GW20 - or lose them.

              7. putana
                • 7 Years
                31 mins ago

                fire Amorim if he plays mbeumo on the left

                1. FPL Blow-In
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  I reckon the front 3 will be fluid enough

                  Mbuemo——— Amad
                  ——— Zirkzee ———

                  1. putana
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    last game he had mbeumo left and amad right which was awful. If he was smart he would change it but I doubt it

              8. Philosopher's Stones
                • 5 Years
                31 mins ago

                Zirkzee up top.

                United 0-1 Everton

              9. Pep's Money Laundry
                • 10 Years
                30 mins ago

                Pick one

                A. O'Reilly (Exciting but roulette season is approaching)
                B. Dias (boring)

                1. Philosopher's Stones
                  • 5 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Boring seems to be doing well this season

                2. FPL Blow-In
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Roulette is approaching for a short period and then RAN off to AFCON

                  1. Fifa las vegas
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    Oh I forgot RAN is going, sways me more to O’Reilly.

                3. ted mcnure
                  • 14 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  C. Neither? Donna if you must with City def. On FH?

                  1. Fifa las vegas
                    • 13 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    You don’t think there’s a bit of promise in city defence with the fixtures and O’Reilly so attacking?

                    1. Fifa las vegas
                      • 13 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Actually out of interest who would your best Gabriel replacements be?

                      1. FPL Blow-In
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Article above suggests we should be considering Forest defence again! Could also stick with Arsenal, should have had another cs yesterday only for the goal from way out. Other than that Munoz if you don’t own

                        1. Fifa las vegas
                          • 13 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Ya, true, just the switch to Timber might be the obvious one, not overthink it. Chelsea fixture puts me off but it’s not necessarily bad either.

                          I like the look of Williams at the price as well, maybe for Senesi of VdV

                      2. ted mcnure
                        • 14 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        I went for Chris Richards, your man with the hair, who promptly got injured.
                        Go cheaper.

                        1. Fifa las vegas
                          • 13 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Reilly is cheap tbf

              10. Sandy Ravage
                • 9 Years
                23 mins ago

                Best 3rd ARS with Timber + Rice:
                A - Raya
                B - Calafiori
                C - Eze
                D - Saka
                E - Merino
                F - Trossard

                1. Fifa las vegas
                  • 13 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Assign them to numbers in a dart board

                  1. Fifa las vegas
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    How long is Merino secured starts?

                    Maybe Calafiori?

                2. ted mcnure
                  • 14 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Unfortunately the correct answer is probably A - Raya
                  B on 4 yellows?
                  D expensive
                  but Eze, Merino n Trossard, great picks, wish I had the cojones...

                  1. FPL Blow-In
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    B on 3 yellows

                    1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      People are even buying defenders with 4 YC like crazy.

                    2. ted mcnure
                      • 14 Years
                      just now

                      Thank you.

              11. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                21 mins ago

                Without fail

                This pre-game MNF slot on Sky Sports is the Liverpool FC talking points slot

              12. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                16 mins ago

                I’m going to ask a question asked 100 times over.

                I can sell Semenyo at 7.7m. So him dropping from 8 to 7.9 tonight shouldn’t change that?

                1. Old Man
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  But what did you buy him for - look at the list view on the transfer page!

                  1. Fifa las vegas
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    7.4. How does that change things?

                2. KunDogan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Thats right

              13. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                Can't wait to see all Eze early buyers' faces when Bruno scores a hatty tonight, plus the five assists for Mbeumo.

                1. Old Man
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  But how is that going to happen when it will finish (for example) 1-1 with Diallo and Grealish goals?

                  1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Coleman and Myko are defending

