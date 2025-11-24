FPL Gameweek 13 Free Hit: 3 of the best drafts to consider

With popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players from Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal facing each other in Gameweek 13, many managers are looking to use the Free Hit chip.

Indeed, more than 36% of participants in our on-site poll say they are planning to play the Free Hit this week.

In this article, we present three drafts for consideration, from template to differential.

GAMEWEEK 13 FREE HIT DRAFT #1: MOSTLY ‘TEMPLATE’

Manchester City host Leeds United, who have lost five of their last six matches, conceding 13 goals in the process.

Having already struck 19 times across all competitions this season, Erling Haaland (£14.9m) is a no-brainer, so the focus shifts to identifying players most likely to avoid rotation. This is where it gets trickier and where midweek minutes may come into play, bearing in mind that Pep Guardiola’s side have a UEFA Champions League encounter with Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, followed by a match against Fulham just three days after their Gameweek 13 fixture.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m) has a solid case for inclusion, then, while Phil Foden (£8.0m) has now started nine league matches in a row, averaging 86.7 minutes per appearance.

Elsewhere, it’s very much as expected, with Aston Villa and Brentford supplying five players.

This season, only three FPL defenders have had more goal attempts than Matty Cash (£4.6m). The Polish right-back also sits just outside the top 10 in his position for chances created, highlighting his all-round threat.

The second Aston Villa spot goes to Morgan Rogers (£6.8m), who found his scoring boots at Elland Road on Sunday. That bodes well for the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have the top-flight’s worst defence (27 goals conceded and zero clean sheets).

As for Brentford, Igor Thiago (£6.5m) is scoring for fun ahead of Burnley’s visit. Indeed, only Haaland has recorded more than his nine goals, 26 shots in the box and 16 Opta-defined ‘big chances’ in 2025/26 so far.

He’s joined by teammates Nathan Collins (£4.9m) and Dango Ouattara (£6.0m), both of whom are owned by fewer than 1.2% of Fantasy managers.

Liverpool have been having a rotten time recently, but Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) has still racked up 15 shots and scored two goals across his last four league matches.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m), meanwhile, has the potential to deliver defensive contribution (DefCon) points and poses a threat from set plays, an area in which West Ham United have been particularly vulnerable this season.

GAMEWEEK 13 FREE HIT DRAFT #2: TRIPLE CITY ATTACK/NO LIVERPOOL