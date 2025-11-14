Chip Strategy

Zophar: Free Hit in FPL Gameweek 13 or 16?

14 November 2025 31 comments
zøphar zøphar
In his latest article, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar considers whether to use his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Free Hit in either Gameweek 13 or 16.

With Lateriser doing this week’s Q&A, I’ll write down some thoughts about the upcoming Fantasy Premier League (FPL) weeks, including plans for my own team.

Firstly, a quick word about the upcoming schedule. After this international break, we’re in for a feast of football, with no free midweeks for a long, long time.

Zophar: Use the Free Hit in FPL Gameweek 13 or 16?

Nine top-flight teams will play in every midweek from 22 November until 13 December: Gameweeks 12 to 16. Additionally, most Carabao Cup quarter-finals are being played straight after, with Arsenal v Crystal Palace taking place before Boxing Day weekend.

For the European teams, I actually think that period is trickier to navigate than the Christmas and New Year schedule between Gameweeks 18 and 21. That’s despite the latter containing four matches in 11 days.

Check out Arsenal’s run. The derby against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 12 (Sunday), then Bayern Munich (Wednesday), Chelsea (Sunday), Brentford (Wednesday) and Aston Villa in the early Saturday kick-off. Could someone like Jurrien Timber (£6.1m) experience rotation at home to Brentford? Possibly.

Similarly, it’s feasible that Chelsea will rotate at Leeds United in Gameweek 14, having just faced Barcelona and Arsenal. These are factors we need to keep in mind.

I mention this because, to me, this will be the time when teams not playing in European competitions – Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United etc – could benefit massively. Especially compared to Crystal Palace’s brutal run, where there’s not a single free midweek until 7 January.

A game within a game?

Gameweek 16’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) top-up to five free transfers is arguably the worst change made to the 2025/26 rules, but it’s an opportunity to see this upcoming period as a ‘game within a game’.

For example, I’m already entering Gameweek 12 with three free transfers. That means I’ll have 11 of them available to use before Gameweek 17 – a ridiculous amount. It diminishes the value of rolling a transfer, and we can approach the coming weeks much more aggressively.

Yes, there’s an argument that the AFCON transfers should ideally be carried forward as long as possible. But I think there is a case for initially using two or three to set up for the long term, then return to collecting them.

Free Hit windows

Now that Arsenal and Palace’s schedules are confirmed, managers like me have a key decision to make about when to use the Free Hit chip. It’s potentially a poisoned chalice this season, where perfectly good players could easily outscore your single Gameweek lot.

For most of us, the Gameweek 12 squad also looks good in Gameweek 14, ruling them out for Free Hit activation. Furthermore, Gameweek 15 is when we want to use up our remaining transfers before the top-up, so that’d make even less sense.

Therefore, the two opportunities I’m liking at the moment are Gameweek 13 and Gameweek 16.

My current setup

Zophar: Use the Free Hit in FPL Gameweek 13 or 16? 1

This is my ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 12, where I have three free transfers but no money in the bank. Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) has a good-looking fixture, but I’m expecting reduced minutes at Burnley that keep Barcelona and Arsenal in mind.

For the same reason, I am also okay with losing Timber for the short term, perhaps getting him back around Gameweek 16.

Path 1: Mbeumo in, Free Hit Gameweek 13

Zophar: Use the Free Hit in FPL Gameweek 13 or 16? 2

I’d be making three transfers: Enzo, Timber and Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) out, as Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m), Chris Richards (£4.5m) and Bart Verbruggen (£4.4m) come in.

Mbeumo could be amongst the top-scoring FPL midfielders over the next five Gameweeks, as his only tricky matchup is away at Palace. Throughout the previous half-dozen rounds, only Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) has accumulated more big chances than Mbeumo (six) amongst midfielders.

If you delete a Gameweek 13 Free Hit from the short-term Fixture Ticker, United sit top.

Zophar: Use the Free Hit in FPL Gameweek 13 or 16? 3

Meanwhile, Richards is good for defensive contribution (DefCon) points and could clean sheet versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Fulham.

By deleting Gameweek 13, Brighton and Hove Albion have a really nice run, where only two of the next nine are marked as difficult. Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) covers those Verbruggen occasions by facing Fulham and Everton at home.

Zophar: Use the Free Hit in FPL Gameweek 13 or 16? 4

Losing Sanchez could immediately backfire against Burnley, but I think this rotation can match the Spaniard before upgrading Verbruggen later.

Zophar: Use the Free Hit in FPL Gameweek 13 or 16? 5

The team above naturally suggests a Gameweek 13 Free Hit, in my opinion. I doubt Palace will clean sheet against United, but, at the same time, I don’t expect hauls from Mbeumo or Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m).

Arsenal visit Chelsea, while the Bournemouth duo are away to Sunderland, which is trickier than we first expected.

Gameweek 13 Free Hit

So could that team outscore a Free Hit XI? Below are the 25 highest score projections for Gameweek 13, with the ones I own highlighted in green. Ismaila Sarr (£6.7m) will be explained in the next section!

defensive contributions
  1. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    😀

    Open Controls
  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Looks like Zophar is trying to copy my team
    However, does this look like the right setup?

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Muñoz Senesi Richards
    Saka Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo
    Haaland Mateta

    Dubravka Enzo Alderete Obi

    1ft 0.3ITB

    Open Controls
  3. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    A. Saka & Welbz to Salah & Guiu
    B. Andersen to Virgil

    Squad depth is ok I could cope with A

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      B easy

      Open Controls
      1. chilli con kone
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thanks Jet2

        Open Controls
  4. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    2FT and 2.8m ITB. Leaning towards FH13 which means I could get Thiago for his best fixture v BUR

    A - Paqueta, Gakpo, Wolt > Saka, Mbeumo & Guiu
    B - Roll
    C - Other?

    Pope
    Gabriel - Timber - Senesi - Andersen
    Semenyo - Sarr - Enzo - Gakpo
    Haaland - Mateta

    Dubrav - Wolt - Gudmund - Paqueta

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I think roll on the basis that A is for a hit

      Open Controls
  5. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Unfortunately i cant read the full.article so is fh13 or 16 better please?

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Haha

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Check the Lunar Tide Tables in your area

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        yorkshie tea reading might work

        Open Controls
    3. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      https://allaboutfpl.com/2025/11/best-gws-to-use-your-free-hit-triple-captain-chips-gw12-19/

      Open Controls
    4. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Gw13 for me

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    5. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      I'm hitting in 13

      Open Controls
  6. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Welbeck or Thiago (for Wolt)?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Thiago was my move

      Open Controls
  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Is Mbeumo is my only AFCON casualty?

    Pope-(Dubravka)
    Gabriel-Timber-Guéhi-van de Ven-Gudmundson
    Saka(VC)-Mbeumo-Semenyo-Caicedo-Reijnders
    Haaland(C)-Mateta-Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      No, Haaland as well I’m afraid

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Ingen

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Norwakanda!

        Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Democratic Republic of Norwopia - should do well

      Open Controls
  8. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Palace's trusted system v Wolves in a new system OR inferior "trusted" system = bloodbath.

    Open Controls
  9. Assisting the assister
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Most urgent transfer
    A. Gordon >Minteh
    B. Wolt >Thiago

    Cheers - 1FT or both for -4.

    Open Controls
    1. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      18 mins ago

      I grabbed Minteh a bit ago, I'd go there as he is at home in GW 12

      But I also like the Wolte>Thiago, just wait until next week when Thiago is home to BUR

      Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don’t think there’s much in it between the incoming options, so I’d do A given Gordon’s form and fitness issues. Better to get stuck with Wolt if you suddenly have other fires

      Open Controls
  10. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would anyone advise against these moves? Shame to lose Sarr… but looking like a good upgrade overall?

    Sarr - Mbeumo
    Gordon - Xhaka (8th attacker)
    DCL - Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      All good upgrades

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  11. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you deadend a forward spot longterm seeing how value is more in def/mid?
    Have 4 strong defenders and 5 decent mids

    Open Controls

