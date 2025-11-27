Scout Notes

FPL notes: Ekitike + Trossard injury latest, why Alisson missed out

27 November 2025 40 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
Another three Premier League clubs were in Champions League action on Wednesday.

Here, we take a look at how they got on, the main talking points and what implications there may be for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 13.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
ArsenalBayern Munich (h)3-1 winTimber, Madueke, MartinelliSaka, Calafiori, Eze
LiverpoolPSV (h)4-1 lossSzoboszlaiGakpo
Tottenham HotspurParis Saint-Germain (a)5-3 lossRicharlison, Kolo Muani x2Kolo Muani, Bentancur

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamChanges from GW12’s starting XIPlayers who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other notable players
Arsenal2Raya (90), Timber (80), Saliba (90), Eze (80), Rice (90), Zubimendi (90), Saka (68), Merino (90), Trossard (38)Lewis-Skelly (68), Mosquera (90), Madueke (52), Calafiori (22), Martinelli (22), Odegaard (10), White (10)
Liverpool2Szoboszlai (90), Konate (76), Van Dijk (90), Kerkez (90), Jones (90), Gravenberch (90), Mac Allister (90), Salah (90), Gakpo (90)Ekitike (61), Mamardashvili (90), Chiesa (14), Isak (29)
Tottenham Hotspur6Vicario (90), Spence (84), Romero (90), van de Ven (90), Bentancur (90), Richarlison (90)Gray (76), Porro (90), Sarr (84), Bergvall (76), Kolo Muani (84), Kudus (14), Palhinha (14), Odobert (6), Simons (6), Udogie (6)

TROSSARD INJURY UPDATE

Mikel Arteta made only two changes to the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 on Sunday, with defenders Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.1m) and Cristhian Mosquera (£5.4m) coming in for Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) and Piero Hincapie (£5.4m).

These changes weren’t entirely surprising as the north London derby was Hincapié’s first Premier League start, and Calafiori has started only once in the Champions League. It is good news for owners of either player, however, as both Hincapié and Calafiori look likely to start at Chelsea in Gameweek 13. The Italy international produced an assist for fellow substitute Noni Madueke (£6.8m) with his first involvement in the match.

Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) are both now in the running for a start at Stamford Bridge after the in-form Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) pulled up with what looked like a calf strain on 38 minutes.

“With Leo we don’t know. He said he felt something. We didn’t want to take any risks.” – Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard

Madueke looked bright when he came on, deserved his first goal for the club and might have had another when Declan Rice (£6.9m) put him through.

“He’s worked incredibly hard to come back. I think he was in a great moment before he got the injuries. He’s one of the players who was performing at the highest level and now we’ve got him back. He played on the left, he played on the right. He gave us something as a different edge in that front line. I’m very pleased to see him and hopefully many more to come.” – Mikel Arteta on Noni Madueke

SAKA AND TIMBER SHINE

Elsewhere, it’s hard to pick out strong individual performances as everyone was exceptional on the night.

Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) produced an assist from one of the four corners he delivered, sent over four more excellent crosses and had a shot saved by Neuer.

Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) was the star at the back, meeting Saka’s corner to break the deadlock with a fine header and remind FPL managers of his ongoing attacking threat.

ERROR-PRONE KONATE + WHY ALISSON MISSED OUT

Liverpool succumbed to their ninth defeat in 12 matches and a third consecutive loss in all competitions by a margin of three goals for the first time in 71 years in defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

The wheels are well and truly coming off for Arne Slot’s side, whose assets are becoming less and less appealing with every passing Gameweek.

A number of managers brought in Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) as their Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) replacement in defence, and the Dutchman was unlucky to send a header from a corner against the bar against PSV, but his handball for the opening penalty set this defeat in motion, and the Reds looked vulnerable to every counter-attack.

Ibrahima Konaté (£5.4m) was error-prone once again, while Milos Kerkez (£5.7m) was an open invitation for the Dutch to raid Liverpool’s left flank.

It did not help that Alisson Becker (£5.4m) was a late withdrawal from the match, reportedly due to illness. The Brazilian has missed nine matches already this season, and his quality has been sorely missed.

SZOBOSZLAI ON SONG

The one bright spark was the continued good form of Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m), who equalised with his third goal of the season and provided the hosts’ greatest threat when restored to the central midfield role from where he can be more effective. The Hungarian had three shots on goal.

In fact, it should be mentioned that Liverpool outshot PSV by 27 shots to eight and won the xG battle by 2.34 to 1.88.

Van Dijk had five shots, the lively Hugo Ekitike (£8.5m) had four and Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) had three, but Gakpo’s fluffed header over the bar typified the Reds’ lack of conviction in front of goal.

EKITIKE SUFFERS BACK INJURY

To compound their woes, Ekitike started brightly but faded rapidly in the second half before going off on 61 minutes.

“Especially at the start of the second half, I constantly felt, ‘What’s wrong with Hugo?’ It felt as if he couldn’t move as he did [in] the first half. So, that’s why our press was, I think, also a little bit off. And he just told me that in the first five to 10 minutes of the first half he already felt his back too much. That’s also why he had to go out.” – Arne Slot on Hugo Ekitike

Alexander Isak (£10.4m) did not exactly impress as his replacement. He mustered two shots during his half-hour cameo, but the Swede could get a start at the weekend if Ekitike is sidelined.

Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) mustered just the one shot and continues to look a pale shadow of his former self. Liverpool have a fantastic run of league fixtures just now, but none of their attacking assets are exactly crying out for selection.

FREE-SCORING SPURS UNDONE IN PARIS

PSG away was always going to be a tall order for a Spurs side still reeling from their derby humbling by Arsenal, but Thomas Frank’s side threatened a shock by twice taking the lead.

Frank made five changes to the side that shipped four goals on Sunday and dispensed with five at the back in favour of a 4-2-2-2 formation. There were still plenty of defensive midfielders selected with Pape Matar Sarr (£4.8m) and Archie Gray (£4.8m) brought in to help protect the back four but the likes of Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), Wilson Odobert (£5.3m) and Xavi Simmons (£6.6m) were rested, perhaps with half an eye on Fulham at the weekend.

Richarlison (£6.4m) finished off a delightful move, and Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m) snaffled two poacher’s goals, but despite a promising start, PSG – and hat-trick hero Vitinha in particular – were too hot to handle in the second half. Spurs also didn’t help themselves with a schoolboy error from Sarr that allowed the hosts back into the match.

From an FPL perspective, though, Richarlison has rediscovered his scoring touch, with a goal in each of his last three appearances, while Kolo Muani, who has taken a while to find his match fitness this season, is one to watch in the coming Gameweeks.

Elsewhere, Pedro Porro (£5.4m) also gave a good account of himself going forward, producing a wicked corner from which Spurs scored their second and leading the way for his team for shots fired with three.

Despite being second best in this contest, Spurs had only three shots fewer (11) than the European champions (14), and so their offensive assets should not be dismissed out of hand.

  1. theodosios
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Anything to change here? I fu***d up with L'pool duo, but it is what it is. Anyway 1FT and 2.8m ITB

    Petrovic Dubravka
    VVD Munoz Calafiori Rodon 4.0
    Eze Semenyo Szoboszlai Mbeumo Minteh
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Almost everyone got into tbe Liverpool trap. I will keep as is till 15. And then see how i can use 5 FTs to make things better.

      Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Play FH or use the FT to get a City defender/ Donnarumma. Or just save the FT?

    Pope
    VVD Timber Senesi
    Bruno Semenyo Mbeumo Sarr Gakpo
    Haaland Mateta

    Dubravka Guiu Mukiele Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Gakpo -> Rogers seems decent.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Don't mind Rodon to O'Reilly if you have the funds. Rolling is also fine

      Open Controls
  3. Baked baines
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Did anyone on here state how Bowen managed to get 2 def con points last week when he’s listed as a striker in the game?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Forwards can get DC its just the first time its happened. Ekitike had 11 in another game but was subbed before he could get the last one.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      "A midfielder or forward who reaches an accumulative total of 12 or more clearances, blocks, interceptions (CBI) tackles and recoveries will earn 2 points."

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/new

      Open Controls
  4. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Surely I can't FH this team out? :

    Raya,
    Munoz, Senesi, O Reilly,
    Mbuemo, Sarr, Gakpo, Semenyo,
    Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade,

    Dubravka, Timber, Ndiaye, Alderete

    TC Haaland is the one aint it this week for me?
    Also, I am tempted with Ndiaye to Cherki for free, despite all the RMTs and algorithms saying its a bad idea 😛
    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobkat
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Very similar team to me and I’m also thinking TC Haaland and Ndiaye to a City mid for free and use freehit at another point maybe after players go to AFCON

      Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Looks like I should play FH or TC chip this GW...

    Anton Stach will definitely miss the Man City game due to the concussion protocol. Sean Longstaff is out with a calf injury, expected to be 4-6 weeks.

    https://x.com/LUFC/status/1994038752822362577?t=ey1Ce9LIIqhUSe-AkZehVQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Good info, cheers

      Open Controls
    2. Caligula's third favou…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Great info. Got 2m in bank, Longstaff to Rogers it is.

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Are those the players who would mark Cherki?

      Open Controls
  6. rozzo
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Free hit this?

    Roefs Dubravka
    Munoz Timber Tarkowski Senesi VdV
    Saka Mbuemo Semenyo Caicedo King
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    1ft
    1.8 itb

    To this?

    Donarumma Pickford
    Munoz Lacroix Oreilly Tarkowski VdV
    Rogers Dango Ndiaye Paqueta

    Open Controls
    1. rozzo
      • 12 Years
      2 hours ago

      Donarumma Pickford
      Munoz Lacroix Oreilly Tarkowski Cash
      Rogers Dango Ndiaye Paqueta Doku
      Haaland Bowen Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. rozzo
        • 12 Years
        2 hours ago

        Post fail hell, doku is Kudus

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          I'm sure one of the Scout mods will delete the post so you can start again...

          Open Controls
  7. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    What’s your ideal midfield 5 going forward?

    I’m looking at my midfielders, hard to transfer any of them out, they’re good picks, but they don’t score points lol

    Open Controls
    1. wiseguy
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Bruno G, Bruno F, Rice, Enzo, Palmer

      Open Controls
      1. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Double up on Bruno and Palmer is wild.

        Open Controls
      2. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Bruno Mars energy will soup up that mid too

        Open Controls
    2. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      So theyre not good picks then

      Open Controls
  8. FPLamateur
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Ekitike to who? Thinking Woltemade

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Thiago or Welbeck.

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Had Woltemade for every game he hasn’t scored in he is a painful own and transferring out for Thiago this week

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        That means he’s about to go on a run then

        Open Controls
  9. cam
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    I know that after deadline game week 15 we get 5 transfers but what happens from game week 16-20 will we still get 1 free transfer every week? Will this mean if we do not use any transfers we will have in game week 20 10 transfers?

    Open Controls
    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      No . Max 5 transfers

      Open Controls
      1. cam
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thanks for information

        Open Controls
  10. Manani
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    save FT?

    Pope
    Timber Senesi VVD
    Saka Semenyo Sarr Kudus
    Mateta Thiago Haaland
    (Dub Enzo Mukiele Rodon)

    Open Controls
  11. Richm
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Look good , could have a city def/mid maybe if there’s early team news. Same team here apart from vvd and kudus.
    Was thinking of FH but think TC might be better?

    Open Controls
  12. CheesyGonzalez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Who to start between:
    A)James
    B)Senesi
    C)Burn

    Open Controls
    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Bobkat
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably B. Although I’ve just sold James for O’Reilly which means he’ll probably haul now! Haha

      Open Controls
    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      B for DEFCON

      Open Controls
  13. beerhockeyrock
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    FH 13 I'll show you mine, wanna show me yours 🙂

    Collins-O'Riellly-Cash
    Schade-Doku-Rogers-MGW-

    Open Controls
    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      No cash for Foden over Doku ?

      Open Controls
    2. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Crap hit the button too quick
      Anyway, what's your best starting 11 for FH13 ?

      Martinez G
      not sure of last Mid
      Haaland-Thiago up front

      Open Controls
    3. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      I've got Schade/Ottara and Foden/Doku pencilled in

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.