FPL Gameweek 13: Best player odds for goals + assists

Looking for the FPL Gameweek 13 highest player attacking return player percentages? We’ve broken down the latest bookmaker odds to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN ODDS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

SUMMARY

It comes as little surprise to see Erling Haaland (£14.9m) sitting clear at the top of the odds this week. The Manchester City striker will be desperate to make amends after blanking last time out, and a home clash with Leeds United provides the ideal stage for a quick return to the scoresheet.

Next in line is Ollie Watkins (£8.5m), who sits on a 63% chance of producing an attacking return. Despite managing just one goal all season and frustrating many FPL managers along the way, this feels like the moment for a turnaround. A fixture against bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers puts Watkins firmly back in the conversation.

Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) matches Watkins on the odds. While his output has dipped compared to previous campaigns, the Egyptian still arrives in decent-ish form after scoring twice in his last four league matches. A meeting with West Ham United now offers another opportunity to build momentum.

Brentford feature heavily in this week’s graphic, which is unusual, but their home fixture against promoted Burnley goes a long way to explaining why. As a result, striker and penalty taker Igor Thiago (£6.5m) completes the top four for projected attacking returns. His teammates, Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) and Kevin Schade (£7.0m), also place comfortably inside the top 20.

A few popular assets who are not appearing in many Free Hit drafts this week still make the graphic too. Among them is Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), who faces a tough London derby against Chelsea, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) for his clash with Manchester United, and Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m), who lines up against Sunderland.