Lateriser’s FPL Gameweek 13 Free Hit draft

In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser uses statistics from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area to formulate a Gameweek 13 Free Hit.

While things looked almost ideal for upcoming Free Hit users on Tuesday night after the Manchester City lineup and that Chelsea performance against Barcelona, the performances of Liverpool and Arsenal have made things less straightforward.

That said, my decision to use this chip was pretty much made last week when I bought Chris Richards (£4.6m), a couple of Manchester United midfielders, and kept Nick Woltemade (£7.4m). These teams have decent fixtures afterwards, in Gameweeks 14 and 15.

If you’re wondering whether or not to Free Hit in Gameweek 13, we discuss this on the latest episode of The FPL Wire.

UNDERLYING TEAM STATS

There’s a lot of recent data which lends itself to some specific Free Hit individuals.

It helps that, over the last six Gameweeks, West Ham United, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers sit inside the worst five for non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC). That validates Free Hit users targeting attackers from their opponents: Liverpool (I know), Brentford and Aston Villa.

Furthermore, the latter two – plus Man City – feature in the best five teams for NPxGC, encouraging managers to invest in their defences as well.

MAN CITY PICKS