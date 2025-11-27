Members

Lateriser’s FPL Gameweek 13 Free Hit draft

27 November 2025 231 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser uses statistics from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area to formulate a Gameweek 13 Free Hit.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea

While things looked almost ideal for upcoming Free Hit users on Tuesday night after the Manchester City lineup and that Chelsea performance against Barcelona, the performances of Liverpool and Arsenal have made things less straightforward.

That said, my decision to use this chip was pretty much made last week when I bought Chris Richards (£4.6m), a couple of Manchester United midfielders, and kept Nick Woltemade (£7.4m). These teams have decent fixtures afterwards, in Gameweeks 14 and 15.

If you’re wondering whether or not to Free Hit in Gameweek 13, we discuss this on the latest episode of The FPL Wire.

UNDERLYING TEAM STATS

There’s a lot of recent data which lends itself to some specific Free Hit individuals.

It helps that, over the last six Gameweeks, West Ham United, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers sit inside the worst five for non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC). That validates Free Hit users targeting attackers from their opponents: Liverpool (I know), Brentford and Aston Villa.

Furthermore, the latter two – plus Man City – feature in the best five teams for NPxGC, encouraging managers to invest in their defences as well.

MAN CITY PICKS

 

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

231 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BR510
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Martinez
      Kayode Nunes Munoz
      Schade Doku Rogers
      Haaland Thiago

      Last two spots on FH? Thanks for all inputs

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        It would help to include the budget for thr last two spots and positions

        
        1. BR510
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            budget not an issue

            
        2. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Bowen and Salah. Goalfest at West Ham

          
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Another early sub for Mateta...

        Forgot to add he may be still managing a minor knee issue

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27418635

        
      3. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        From Monday at Old Trafford until Sunday lunchtime, will Manchester United be ready for Crystal Palace? Maybe Sarr will get some joy after all?

        
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          If he does, it won't be in my team. Been useless for weeks.

          
      4. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Gabriel should avoid another drop before the deadline right? I bought for 6.4m, but keen to roll the FT and replace with an Arsenal defender for Brentford (H)

        
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Yep, red flagged players basically don't drop much
          Palmer went from 6.3m owners to 1.1m and has fallen 0.2m

          
      5. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Stuck on who to bench.

        A. Eze
        B. Enzo
        C. Mateta
        D. Sarr

        Thanks

        
        1. NoOneCares
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            B and it is not close.

            
          • Make United Great Again
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            B

            
          • Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            A. Potentially early sub with Ode available
            B. Likely to play 90 mins but tough fixture
            C. Likely another early sub
            D. Nailed 90 mins and good fixture - wouldn't bench

            
          • Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            D. Been useless for a while.

            
        2. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          For the poorer and at best, mediocre, managers out there struggling with the slings and arrows of outrageous fantasy football fortune, I have raised the portcullis of Castle Saburac and opened the doors to the great Hall of Shame!

          All are welcome!

          Vqc49y

          
          1. Better off with a pin and a…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Are we allowed to escape while they're open or is it strictly one way?

            
            1. Yes Ndidi
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              You can check out any time you like.........

              
        3. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Who will Doku isolate on that plucky Leeds defence?

          
        4. NoOneCares
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            BB Dubs, Guehi, Senesi, Xaka and TC Haaland against WHU later or TC against LEE and BB later?

            
          • Drogba Legend
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Should I WC this GW or try and wait until after GW16 with those AFCON transfers? Have my FH available as well. Cheers

            Sanchez
            VVD - Guehi - Timber
            Semenyo - Eze - Sarr - Reijnders - Doku
            Haaland - Mateta

            Dub - J Pedro - Neco - Esteve

            
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              WC - easily sell Sanchez, VVD, Guehi, Reijnders, Mateta and Pedro

              
              1. NoOneCares
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  I would also sell Guehi as one of the best defs in the game.

                  
            2. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Mateta or Watkins on FH ? Cheere

              
              1. Stranger Mings
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                M

                
              2. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                Ha I am doing Mateta to Thiago this week.

                
              3. The Hunt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                Surely there's better options than those two muppets this weekend

                
              4. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                Neither

                
            3. Make United Great Again
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Hey Guys - 1FT. Need to sell Gabriel. Whoever I dont get this week i’ll sell VVD for next week

              A. Munoz vs United
              B. O’Reilly vs Leeds.

              
              1. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                A

                
                1. Klip Klopp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 36 mins ago

                  B

                  
              2. Klip Klopp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                B

                
            4. Stranger Mings
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Who to get on fh13
              A) eze
              B) saka
              C) mateta
              D) barnes

              
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                None

                
                1. Stranger Mings
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  Currentky on mgw but worried injured. Who would you get if have
                  Martinez
                  Munoz oreilly van berg
                  Salah foden schade rogers mgw*
                  Haaland thiago

                  
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 27 mins ago

                    Have you considered Anderson if MGW is out this weekend?

                    
                    1. Stranger Mings
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 25 mins ago

                      Yeh maybe but worrued too defensive compared to an arsenal mid

                      
              2. boroie
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                None

                
                1. Stranger Mings
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                  Oh struggling for 5th mid or 3rd forward.

                  
            5. boroie
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Are there any better weeks to FH before New Year?

              
              1. Stranger Mings
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                I am going fg13 but fh15 seemed popular too

                
            6. Klip Klopp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Worth playing my TC this weekend on Haaland against Leeds?

              
              1. JBG
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Y rested

                
                1. Klip Klopp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                  Thanks

                  
              2. boroie
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Yes if you aren’t using FH

                
                1. Klip Klopp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                  Cheers

                  
              3. Stranger Mings
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Yes

                
            7. JBG
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Anyone watch the whole Palace match? I caught some of the end, maybe 20mins, Palace looked kinda leggy imo. Where they like that for the most of the match?

              
            8. Klip Klopp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Mateta to Thiago or Sarr to Rodgers?

              
              1. boroie
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Thiago

                
              2. Stranger Mings
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Thiago

                
              3. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                I’d be inclined to go with the 2nd, but could go either way.

                
            9. boroie
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Would you FH this?

              Verbruggen (nfo)

              Timber (che)
              VVD (whu)
              Senesi (sun)

              Saka (che)
              Mbeumo (cry)
              Minteh (nfo)
              Semenyo (sun)

              Haaland (LEE)
              Thiago (BUR)
              Mateta (MUN)

              
            10. Fifa las vegas
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Semenyo > Doku (or someone else?)
              Or
              Woltemade > Thiago

              Or save, I’m not inclined to get rid of Woltemade just yet, mostly out of fear of Thiago vs. Burnley.

              I’d nearly do Welbeck > Thiago and reverse it again next week, just know I’ll need that FT and more!

              
              1. boroie
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Wolt to Thiago

                
              2. Stranger Mings
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Wolt to thuago

                
            11. The Hunt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              New article

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/27/the-scout-squad-our-top-picks-for-fpl-gameweek-13-2

              

