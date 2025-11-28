Pro Pundits

FPL Gameweek 13 Q&A: Free Hit picks, Thiago + are Liverpool players worth it?

28 November 2025 249 comments
zøphar zøphar
Share:

Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, giving his opinion on Liverpool assets, Igor Thiago (£6.5m), the best Free Hit picks and more.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: DC magnets + Bench Boost 1 buy Isak

Q: When are the best times to Free Hit apart from Gameweek 13?

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 8 3

(via BR510)

A: I have to start this answer with the unfortunate ‘team dependent’ line, but let’s look at it keeping the most popular player pool in mind.

Gameweek 13 represents an opportunity where a lot of established players from Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Chelsea play each other. Loads of teams might have 6-7 players in these fixtures alone. Could this result in lots of points if the results go in your favour? Yes. Are these games unpredictable? Also yes. 

Anyway, since you ask for windows outside of Gameweek 13, I think Gameweek 15 (primarily because of Newcastle United v Burnley, Liverpool v Leeds United and Manchester City v Sunderland) looks appealing. This works especially if you land in Gameweek 15 with just one transfer; if you have multiple stacked, then you’d be burning them before the transfer top-up in Gameweek 16.

Gameweek 16 is also good – Chelsea play Everton, Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers, Man Utd play Bournemouth and Liverpool face Brighton and Hove Albion. You could even Free Hit out your Man City/Palace players as they square off. 

As for Gameweek 17, Man City v West Ham United and Bournemouth v Burnley are the standout fixtures. If you don’t own Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m) or plan to sell him by then, this also works.

The other Gameweeks are in close proximity, and rotation/team selection is much harder to predict.

Q: Triple Captain or Free Hit this Gameweek? 

FPL notes: Unstoppable Haaland + why Reijnders was benched

(via Hairy Potter)

A: The two best Triple Captain opportunities with Erling Haaland (£14.9m) in mind are Gameweek 13 v Leeds and Gameweek 17 v West Ham.

Haaland already got his rest midweek and should play 90 minutes against Leeds, while the match in Gameweek 17 against West Ham has a Carabao Cup fixture prior to it, which he probably sits out.

Again, this question becomes more team dependent. It’s difficult to have an ideal team this week without a Free Hit, as these are not teams you would usually target. In Gameweek 17, you can get the players you want with the transfers top-up in Gameweek 16. Team dependent, of course, but I think you Free Hit this week and Triple Captain in Gameweek 17. 

Q: If you were on a Wildcard, which four or five midfielders would you pick?

FPL notes: Saka hauls + Sunderland the real deal 3

(via FPL Virgin)

A: My midfield on a Wildcard would be Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m), Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) and Semenyo. This would be with Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m), Thiago and Haaland up top. 

Q: Is Thiago a must-have, and should we be selling Mateta (for Thiago or otherwise)?

­­­FPL Gameweek 9 differentials: Thiago, Keane + Longstaff 1

(via z13)

A: Thiago’s fixture this week is great. No team has conceded more goals on their travels than Burnley. But it is worth remembering that Mateta also plays Burnley the week after, while Thiago plays the two north London clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, in Gameweeks 12 and 13, and these are obviously not great. I wouldn’t be selling Mateta now, despite his early substitution last week. I think he could do well against Man Utd.

Q: Morgan Rogers is undoubtedly a good pick for those on a Free Hit, but for everyone else, is he good for the medium to longer-term? If not, who in that price bracket is better?

Buy, keep, sell? Transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 13 1

(via Bod)

A: The underlying data for Morgan Rogers (£6.9m) is admittedly poor, but when you watch the player, it’s visible he has his mojo back after his early-season slump. Every touch is more assured, and his passes more measured. He is also arriving in the box a lot more.

In this busy period, you need players who are secure for minutes, and Rogers very much fits the bill. The fixtures are decent too, especially if you can hide him in Gameweek 15. Villa play Wolves, Brighton, Arsenal, West Ham and Man Utd in the next five. He’s a great buy with a free transfer. 

Q: Are Liverpool assets worth a punt on a Free Hit? They have been awful.

FPL notes: Are Salah + Liverpool back on track?

(via @SRTFPL)

A: This is a tricky one. Liverpool have scored only six goals over the last six Gameweeks, but as the image below shows, they are third for expected goals (xG) over that period.

So, chance creation is not a problem; it’s just that they are not putting away these opportunities.

Their defensive numbers have been poor, though. They sit mid-table for non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC, 7.01) and have allowed a whopping 17 big chances. That’s just one fewer than West Ham and Burnley.

So while I would include Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) from Liverpool on a Free Hit, I don’t think I would opt for Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m), despite West Ham’s weakness from set pieces. 

Q: Should you keep Antoine Semenyo on a Free Hit?

FPL Gameweek 4: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

(via @@TheTortoiseTips)

A: Bournemouth and Semenyo have both shown a bias towards performing better in home matches, while Sunderland have also demonstrated better resilience at the Stadium of Light.

Good players on penalties can deliver in any game, but I would be tempted to take Semenyo on for this one. 

UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Best Attacking Return Player Percentages 2
249 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Big Larsbowski
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Any chance Malen will start over Watkins? Or are they both starters?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I think it's more likely Malen will start with Watkins this GW

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Think they could both start, tempted to pick him.

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Foden's appeal on a FH is because...? Why him over Cherki and Doku?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Surely it's not that difficult to understand why folks are considering Foden on FH...

      Open Controls
    2. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Foden should have scored a brace last week and you wouldn’t have been asking this question

      Open Controls
  3. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Thoughts t/c team 1ft 1.0 itb to sort Stach or gudmundsson

    Donnaruma
    Vvd senesi chalobah
    Saka eze semenyo sarr
    Haaland Thiago mateta

    Dub Anderson Stach gudmundsson

    Or fh team(template!)

    Martinez
    Cash Collins o”truly
    Salah foden shade rogers minteh
    Haaland Thiago

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  4. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Bench Enzo or Richards?

    Open Controls
  5. Tommy Template
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Food for thought regards Haaland TC. I don't have the numbers to hand but from what I gather Leeds are actually one of the better sides in the league for big chances conceded (as in they've conceded less of them than most teams) and most of the robots goals tend to come from big chances. Against that they've lost Stach and Longstaff ahead of this weekend, feels like that considerably weakens them.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Personally I think Man City and Haaland batter Leeds at home

      It would be different at Elland Road

      Haaland hasn't scored in 2 or 3 games so will be up for it

      Unless his great streak has ended for now?

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Hope his streak hasn’t ended yet!

        On t/c, had bit of rest n/week, home game, no travelling

        Sunderland or w/ham games are couple more games away, then could be out of form, injury etc

        Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      when else would you use it?

      this week is the best remaining IMO

      Open Controls
  6. Tsparkes10
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    On FH…
    1. MGW or Schade
    2. Doku or Foden

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Schade and Doku

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Schade and Cherki

      Open Controls
  7. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Will ARS vs CHE be a goal fest you think? I have Eze in my FH team.

    A) Eze and Welbeck
    B) Minteh and Watkins

    Open Controls
  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Palmer back in training ...

    Anyone going there on FH?

    Or is he weeks away from starting?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Nope - look at how many weeks he's missed due to injury

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        so he's weeks away from starting

        Open Controls
  9. Manani
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    would you FH? (used my FT)

    Pope
    ORilley Timber VVD
    Saka Sarr Semenyo Kudus
    Mateta Thiago Haaland
    (Dub Enzo Senesi Mukiele)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      No , I would play Senesi over Timber

      Open Controls
  10. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Is semenyo still a doubt?
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  11. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Play with vvd and senesi (1ft)
    A chalobah
    B Anderson
    C gudmundsson to lacroix (no palace, longer term pick)bench A&B

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  12. Essem
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Yo is Cherki finna start?

    Open Controls
  13. EDEN THE MAN
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Burn + Sarr > O’Reilly + Foden for -4?

    3 week punt on Foden before those 5 Ft’s come in.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  14. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Would you FH this team?
    Palace v Utd - 5 players coverage for a Sunday midday game.

    Raya 
    Virgil - Munoz - O’Reilly 
    Cunha - Bruno - Semenyo - Sarr - Minteh
    Haaland - Mateta   

    Dubravka - Senesi - Andersen - Muniz 

    Open Controls
  15. HopefulPro
      53 mins ago

      Sarr to Minteh?

      Open Controls
    • MrMartini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Raya
      Mukiele, senesi, vvd, vdv
      Saka, caicedo, semenyo, bruno F
      Haaland, mateta,

      Subs
      Dub, potts, pedro, gudmundsson

      0.7itb 1ft. No free hit

      Any thoughts? open to roll, use ft or -4 its no ideal.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.