FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 13

Gameweek 13 brings a fresh new Challenge to navigate for our expert.

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode.

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

When it comes to recoveries, Robin Roefs stands out as an excellent option this week. The Sunderland goalkeeper has racked up more recoveries than any other player in his position this season, with an impressive total of 120. A home fixture against Bournemouth also boosts his appeal, with clean-sheet potential very much in play alongside those steady recovery points.

Emiliano Martínez is another strong option between the sticks. He ranks inside the top eight goalkeepers for recoveries per 90 minutes at 8.7, and a clean sheet also looks firmly on the cards against a struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers side. That combination of floor and upside makes him a very appealing pick this week.

Another goalkeeper offering multiple routes to points is Caoimhín Kelleher of Brentford. He also averages close to eight recoveries per 90 minutes and benefits from home advantage this time out. The matchup only adds to his appeal, with Burnley currently ranking bottom of the league for expected goals.

DEFENDERS

Manchester City sit as clear favourites to keep a clean sheet this week against Leeds United, which immediately puts their defensive options firmly on the radar. Within the recovery-based scoring framework, Matheus Nunes stands out as one of the best picks available. He leads all defenders in the game for recoveries per 90 minutes at 5.8 and also showed his attacking side with an assist against Liverpool in Gameweek 11, giving him multiple clear routes to points.

Brentford also offer several strong defensive options this week, but Michael Kayode looks the standout for recoveries. The full-back ranks among the top four defenders in the game for total recoveries this season with 54. With Brentford also hosting Burnley, the chance of combining clean-sheet points with recovery returns makes him a very attractive pick.

Crystal Palace remain a popular source of defenders with multiple routes to points, and that trend can continue this week. A clean sheet at home to Manchester United will not come easily, but Daniel Muñoz keeps delivering from an attacking perspective. He now ranks second among all defenders for non-penalty expected goal involvement and arrives off the back of another goal in his most recent outing.

MIDFIELDERS

If you want a true all-round asset for the upcoming round, Elliot Anderson ticks every box. Nottingham Forest face Brighton & Hove Albion, who have kept just one clean sheet all season, which boosts Anderson’s attacking appeal as both a set-piece and penalty taker. His biggest strength, though, comes from his work off the ball, as he currently ranks top among all midfielders for total recoveries this season.

Liverpool remain a side many managers feel unsure about. Arne Slot’s team sit in poor form, but a clash with West Ham United, who rank second worst for goals conceded, offers a clear opening. While most will naturally lean towards penalty taker Mohamed Salah, those playing the Challenge format may prefer Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian provides goal threat and also ranks third best among midfielders for recoveries, which gives him a strong mix of floor and ceiling.

Two other penalty takers who stand out for Challenge managers are Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Iliman Ndiaye of Everton. Bruno Fernandes travels to Crystal Palace, while Iliman Ndiaye hosts Newcastle United. Both players sit inside the top eight midfielders for total recoveries, which again gives them multiple routes to points.

FORWARDS

No forward in the game averages more than four recoveries per 90 minutes this season, so for Gameweek 13 the focus firmly shifts to pure goal threat. With that in mind, Erling Haaland once again stands head and shoulders above the rest. The Norwegian faces Leeds United next, and their defensive displays this season have done little to inspire confidence, which only strengthens Haaland’s appeal.

Another forward set to attract heavy interest is Igor Thiago. The Brentford striker has already scored nine goals in just 12 Premier League appearances, underlining just how clinical he has been. With Burnley up next, he looks well placed to add to that tally once again.

For those looking to go against the grain, Ollie Watkins offers an intriguing differential. The Aston Villa forward has just one goal to his name this season, but a clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have conceded more goals than any other side so far, could finally provide the perfect platform for a long-overdue return.

TEAM REVEAL

I think I’m pretty set on this to be honest.

Martinez could be Roefs, but I think Martinez has a better chance of keeping a clean sheets.

There isn’t much between the Brentford defenders so I have gone for Kayode. Munoz joins him, even with Man United next.

In midfield, Anderson is both a shoo-in and my captain. He offers the most potential for me this week taking into account the Challenge. Szoboszlai completes midfield. He could become Salah, but with recoveries, he could easily beat the Egyptian.

Haaland could go nuclear in any given game, so takes up my Man City spot, although I like Nunes too.

