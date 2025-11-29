Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 13?

Incredibly, the 17 most-captained players all failed to register an attacking return in Gameweek 12! Erling Haaland (£14.9m) blanked for the six million plus Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who handed him the armband, although he did miss three big chances.

The captaincy decision looks to be pretty straightforward with Manchester City hosting out-of-form Leeds United. There is a strong case to play the Triple Captain chip, too.

As usual in Captain Sensible though, we consider whether there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week and if not, recommend some differential options for the risk-takers among us.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 13 ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm GMT deadline.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

To the surprise of nobody, Haaland leads the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Just shy of 80% of site users believe the Norwegian, who has scored 14 goals in 12 league starts, is the best option for Gameweek 13.

No other player can boast even 10% of public backing. Igor Thiago (£6.5m) sits in second place, ahead of an appealing home fixture against Burnley, with just over 9% of the vote.

Elsewhere, there is little to separate the likes of Jeremy Doku (£6.5m), Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m). In truth though, their support is negligible.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks