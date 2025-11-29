Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 13?

29 November 2025 15 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Incredibly, the 17 most-captained players all failed to register an attacking return in Gameweek 12! Erling Haaland (£14.9m) blanked for the six million plus Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who handed him the armband, although he did miss three big chances.

The captaincy decision looks to be pretty straightforward with Manchester City hosting out-of-form Leeds United. There is a strong case to play the Triple Captain chip, too.

As usual in Captain Sensible though, we consider whether there is a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week and if not, recommend some differential options for the risk-takers among us.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings to determine the best captain for Gameweek 13 ahead of Saturday’s 1.30pm GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

To the surprise of nobody, Haaland leads the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Just shy of 80% of site users believe the Norwegian, who has scored 14 goals in 12 league starts, is the best option for Gameweek 13.

No other player can boast even 10% of public backing. Igor Thiago (£6.5m) sits in second place, ahead of an appealing home fixture against Burnley, with just over 9% of the vote.

Elsewhere, there is little to separate the likes of Jeremy Doku (£6.5m), Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m). In truth though, their support is negligible.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Best Attacking Return Player Percentages 2

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

15 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Waltomade
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Start timber(v Che) or Sarr (vs Mun)

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I always play the attacker for the greater upside and therefore potential to maximise points, with a view to crushing mine enemies!

  2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
      31 mins ago

      Right, ive heard many many versions so far this year, but can someone in the know tell me how to actually pronounce Mbeumo?

      1.Mm
      2.Em
      3.Um
      4. Silent

      A.Boomo
      B.Bermo
      C.Bwemo
      D.Bwaymo

      1. Crossologist
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        1C would be the correct pronunciation

      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        https://m.youtube.com/shorts/pocySXnRwl8

        Mm-beh-ooh-mow (de-emphasize the "ooh") probably gets you as close as possible

      3. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        2A

      4. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        4C

    • FPL_WILDCARD
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Sarr to Rogers worth a -4? Currently have:

      Raya
      O’Reilly, Mukiele, Chalobah
      Saka, Sarr, Semenyo, Minteh, Ndiaye
      Haaland (tc), Mateta

      Subs: J. Pedro, Andersen, Truffert

      1. Sid07
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        no

      2. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nope for me…

    • Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Any suggestions to improve this FH team would be much appreciated:

      Martinez
      Timber - Munoz - O’Reilly
      Saka - Mbuemo - Rice - Rogers - Doku
      Haaland (c) - Thiago

      Kelleher - VdB - Konsa - Kroupi

      Mbuemo to Szoboszlai? And/other thoughts?

    • Little Frank
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who to bench out of:
      a. Senesi
      b. Van der Ven
      c. Enzo

      1. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        A

    • Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Would be interesting to know what points the top 10 players were on at this time in previous years.

      Apart from Haaland and Gabriel, seems like they’re all behind the curve this season?

    • Dubem_FC
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Semenyo > Foden/ Doku for free.
      Yes or no??

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Don't mind it.

