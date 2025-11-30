Chelsea v Arsenal team news: No Saliba or Trossard, Palmer sub

The final match of Gameweek 13 sees Chelsea play host to Arsenal.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta makes two changes from Gameweek 12, both of which are enforced thanks to injuries sustained by William Saliba and Leandro Trossard.

Cristhian Mosquera and Gabriel Martinelli get promotions to the starting XI.

Enzo Maresca makes just one alteration from midweek, as Joao Pedro comes in for Alejandro Garnacho.

Estevao retains his place on the wing, while Cole Palmer returns on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Estevao, Enzo, Neto, J Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Tosin, Badiashile, Santos, Palmer, Gittens, Garnacho, Delap

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Merino

Subs: Kepa, Lewis-Skelly, White, Odegaard, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Madueke, Gyokeres, Jesus

