Dugout Discussion

Chelsea v Arsenal team news: No Saliba or Trossard, Palmer sub

30 November 2025 804 comments
avfc82 avfc82
The final match of Gameweek 13 sees Chelsea play host to Arsenal.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Mikel Arteta makes two changes from Gameweek 12, both of which are enforced thanks to injuries sustained by William Saliba and Leandro Trossard.

Cristhian Mosquera and Gabriel Martinelli get promotions to the starting XI.

Enzo Maresca makes just one alteration from midweek, as Joao Pedro comes in for Alejandro Garnacho.

Estevao retains his place on the wing, while Cole Palmer returns on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Estevao, Enzo, Neto, J Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Tosin, Badiashile, Santos, Palmer, Gittens, Garnacho, Delap

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Merino

Subs: Kepa, Lewis-Skelly, White, Odegaard, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Madueke, Gyokeres, Jesus

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Best Attacking Return Player Percentages 2
  1. Kepa Cleansheet
      55 mins ago

      Sarr + Senesi to Saka + Thiaw for free
      yes or no??

      Open Controls
      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
        1. Kepa Cleansheet
            6 mins ago

            what else do you suggest
            Raya

            Timber Munoz Senesi

            Enzo Bruno I. Sarr Semenyo

            Mateta Haaland Thiago

            Have 2 FTs and 3.7 itb

            Open Controls
            1. brianutd-why always we? 20
              • 14 Years
              2 mins ago

              Was going to say CPA defender but that’s not applicable. I suppose your proposal is fine.

              Open Controls
        2. Kepa Cleansheet
            7 mins ago

            Have exact funds for this

            Open Controls
          • Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
            1. Kepa Cleansheet
                1 min ago

                other option is to keep Senesi and replace Gudmundson for someone else because I may need some better cheap def to cover the festive period and for bb

                Open Controls
          • Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            53 mins ago

            Pretty sure my regular team outscored my FH . Pretty fed up...

            Open Controls
            1. LeytonOrient
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              At least you didn’t TC Haaland. Silver lining eh?

              Open Controls
          • Atimis
            • 9 Years
            53 mins ago

            Any fellow Pope owners? What are you doing with him?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              52 mins ago

              In isolation, easy sell.

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                just now

                He would be really good with these fixtures tho I’m afraid he won’t make it this/next week

                Open Controls
            2. Buck The Trent
              • 14 Years
              42 mins ago

              Thinking to get Sanchez to release 0.4 cash

              Open Controls
            3. Assisting the assister
              • 9 Years
              32 mins ago

              Thinking Sanchez or Verbruggen but also have Senesi/Sarr and 1FT eek

              Open Controls
          • Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            49 mins ago

            Evening folks 🙂

            Pope*
            VVD Richards Senesi*
            Saka Mbeumo Semenyo Minteh Sarr*
            Haaland Mateta
            Dubravka / Thiago* Alderete Diouf

            Pope not likely to start midweek but I'm just going to let Dubravka sub on this week - if there's a chance he's fit again very soon, I'd rather keep him.

            Have 2 FT and need to make 2 FT this week as Senesi & Sarr are definitely out.

            A) Senesi & Sarr > Timber & Anderson
            B) Senesi & Sarr > Munoz & Anderson
            C) Senesi & Sarr > Lacroix & Anderson
            D) Senesi & Sarr > [NEW DEF] & Anderson

            For D, which if Thiaw/Livramento/Burn? (D is tempting as Tottenham are proper crap...)

            For scenarios without NEW defence, there will be money ITB which I'll use to upgrade Diouf > NEW defender next week.

            ... or anything else? Could keep Senesi too - but only BUR in GW17 looks worthwhile

            Open Controls
            1. Yes Ndidi
              • 6 Years
              just now

              As a huge Munoz fan, B, but the fixture congestion might be an issue

              If D, though, Burn is probably the safest route, Livra the most fun.

              Open Controls
            2. Captain Mal
              • 1 Year
              just now

              There's an argument to be made for all of them. Might be tempting to try and get ahead of the curve with Burn/Thiaw.
              Are we sure Timber starts midweek? Probably does taking into account Saliba/Gabriel are out, but it's something to keep in mind.
              Lacroix/Munoz have been great and have the best entry point, though Europe has taken a toll on them, they always look like conceding towards the end of the games.

              Open Controls
          • FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            48 mins ago

            Raya
            Virgil, Richards, Senesi
            Bruno, Ndiaye, Semenyo, Sarr, Saka
            Mateta, Haaland (c)

            Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, Guiu,

            2ft 0.7itb.

            Got the exact money to do Senesi and Sarr to Munoz and Minteh. Munoz rising tonight.

            Would you make these moves?

            A Yes
            B No

            Open Controls
            1. Buck The Trent
              • 14 Years
              5 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          • evilfish
            • 9 Years
            47 mins ago

            I owned Foden for bloody ages. Lost loads of value, no returns. The moment I get sick of him and get rid he returns and now every one wants him. This game drives me mad at times.

            Open Controls
            1. Haa-lala-land
              • 5 Years
              25 mins ago

              Agreed with this! Then last week i got Cherki despite being able to afford Foden, because I was still annoyed with him for all those 3 pointers

              Open Controls
              1. evilfish
                • 9 Years
                22 mins ago

                I had Cherki on my FH and Salah. Did Foden to Saka the week before.

                Open Controls
                1. Haa-lala-land
                  • 5 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Now Im about to use my one free to do Cherki to Foden. If Cherki outscores Foden against Fulham, then, well, fml

                  Open Controls
                  1. evilfish
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Ha, good luck.

                    Open Controls
          • rokonto
            • 10 Years
            46 mins ago

            Caicedo banned for 3 games, right?

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            2. Kepa Cleansheet
                4 mins ago

                minimum

                Open Controls
            3. LeytonOrient
              • 11 Years
              45 mins ago

              Sarr + Caicedo to

              A) Foden + Doku
              B) Bruno F + Anderson
              C) other 14.6m combo

              Saka Kudus Semenyo complete my MID.

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 12 Years
                6 mins ago

                Foden and Bruno G

                Open Controls
            4. ryacoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              44 mins ago

              A) Start James (lee)
              B) Start Truffert (EVE)
              C) Use a FT for James > O'Reilly (ful)

              Open Controls
              1. LeytonOrient
                • 11 Years
                8 mins ago

                After benching James vs ARS and getting burnt I fully expect to get 1 pt for a cameo this week. LFG

                Open Controls
            5. MVDP
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              44 mins ago

              Rice continues to squeeze out points.

              Never known such a consistent pts scorer be so low in our reckonings. Not with everybody but certainly for most.

              Open Controls
              1. Yes Ndidi
                • 6 Years
                19 mins ago

                He's been on my radar for weeks, but there's always something else to do with a higher potential ceiling, or another fire to put out first. Annoying watching him rack up the points - should have just taken the hit first as last. Will be in on WC for sure.

                Open Controls
                1. MVDP
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Same here. Just never quite got round to it.

                  Open Controls
              2. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                17 mins ago

                Already done Reijnders > Rice for this week. Although I may have other issues not solvable now!

                Open Controls
              3. Haa-lala-land
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                He should be in everyones team

                Open Controls
            6. Buck The Trent
              • 14 Years
              44 mins ago

              Would you do Pope, Semenyo to Sanchez, Foden (-4) ?

              Open Controls
            7. 1justlookin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              44 mins ago

              Is everyone using their transfers by GW15, before we get 5 free transfers in GW16.

              Seems daft not to, right?

              Open Controls
              1. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                12 mins ago

                That won’t be a problem!

                Open Controls
            8. MVDP
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              41 mins ago

              …. and another thing. Exactly when did Palhinha score all his pts. Never seen him mentioned once.

              Open Controls
              1. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                11 mins ago

                Another defcon builder?

                Open Controls
                1. MVDP
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  10 mins ago

                  We need to rethink how we play this game.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fifa las vegas
                    • 13 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    I know, it’s frustrating this year. Although I have made steady ground in my MLs over the past 5 or 6 GWs so maybe there’s light!

                    Open Controls
            9. 1justlookin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              38 mins ago

              Best Midfielder for 6.7 or below to replace Ndiaye?

              Open Controls
              1. TheOneAndOnly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                10 mins ago

                Probably Minteh

                Open Controls
              2. Dynamic Duos
                • 12 Years
                9 mins ago

                Bruno G or Minteh

                Open Controls
              3. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                9 mins ago

                Minteh is about it? Dango after next week, although I’m not sure what way he’s fixed for mins?

                Open Controls
              4. jonnybhoy
                • 13 Years
                9 mins ago

                Minteh or anderson

                Open Controls
              5. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                Minteh?

                Open Controls
            10. TheOneAndOnly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              37 mins ago

              On WC;

              A) Foden + Virgil
              B) Bruno + O'Reilly

              Open Controls
              1. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                18 mins ago

                I still prefer B I think, can’t get sucked back into this Foden nonsense

                Open Controls
              2. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                17 mins ago

                Bruno + NEW defender

                Open Controls
                1. Fifa las vegas
                  • 13 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Thiaw or one of the fullbacks worth the risk?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fifa las vegas
                    • 13 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    I like Hall because he has routes to assists with set pieces, but Livra seems more assured of minutes, and is cheaper

                    Open Controls
                    1. Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Difficult to say at this point with small samples recently they are starting games, nothing wrong picking up your fav

                      Open Controls
            11. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              36 mins ago

              Maresca on whether Reece James can play another 90 minutes against Leeds: "No, it is a no, the reality is no."

              "It was a fantastic performance, but we need to manage."

              https://x.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1995215787125301446?t=y0dlq-nN22BVmrkGhOkHoQ&s=19

              Open Controls
              1. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                34 mins ago

                The most honest answer ever. Almost Mateta-like.

                Open Controls
              2. Haa-lala-land
                • 5 Years
                27 mins ago

                Leeds are going to beat Chelsea

                Open Controls
                1. Ignasi M
                  • 8 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Yeah, Chelsea will be shattered after tonight. Plus losing Caicedo is massive.

                  Open Controls
            12. tbos83
              • 5 Years
              33 mins ago

              Is Caicedo banned?

              Open Controls
              1. Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                5 mins ago

                Of course

                Open Controls
            13. Fifa las vegas
              • 13 Years
              30 mins ago

              What’s this about Thiago injured?

              Is it just a one game sort of thing?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                28 mins ago

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/29/fpl-notes-thiago-injury-update-dango-the-pen-winner

                Open Controls
                1. Fifa las vegas
                  • 13 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Thanks Tony! I should really open my eyes first 😆

                  Open Controls
            14. Ignasi M
              • 8 Years
              29 mins ago

              I'm getting sick of these Arsenal injuries.There's no way they can push for the title with key players dropping like flies every other week? They were so open today. Mosquera's passing was terrible.

              Open Controls
              1. White Pony
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                Aye without the red I think they would've lost.

                Open Controls
                1. Ignasi M
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  yeah big time. Chelsea better team with 10

                  Open Controls
            15. MOZIL
              • 9 Years
              26 mins ago

              Merino will start next game? or gyokerez will go straight back in next game?

              Open Controls
              1. White Pony
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                23 mins ago

                I don't think either of them are picks I would go anywhere near in FPL.

                Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                22 mins ago

                This will be his 4th game in 10 days..

                Open Controls
            16. Weak Become Heros
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Sarr injury a bad one?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                21 mins ago

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/30/fpl-notes-sarr-injury-amorim-on-brunos-kick-villa-clean-sheet

                Open Controls
            17. Stranger Mings
              • 5 Years
              21 mins ago

              sarr to a) kdh v bou b) anderson v wol c) casmeiro d) just keep. Thinking anderson?

              Open Controls
            18. Ignasi M
              • 8 Years
              21 mins ago

              After today's trash display from Eze, Odegaard should start next game

              Open Controls
            19. Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              3 mins ago

              Evening. Mbuemo to Foden before the pice rise tonight is crazy right?

              Open Controls

