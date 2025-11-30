Palace v Man Utd team news: Mount starts, three changes for Eagles

The first of five Premier League matches to take place on Sunday kicks off at 12:00 GMT, with Manchester United the visitors to Crystal Palace.

TEAM NEWS

Oliver Glasner has made three changes to the side beaten by Strasbourg on Thursday.

Chris Richards, Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada get recalls.

Jaydee Canvot, Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma consequently drop to the bench.

As for United, Diogo Dalot and Mason Mount come in for Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu, who have to make do with substitute duty.

That means Amad Diallo should play as a wing-back, with Bryan Mbeumo, Mount and Joshua Zirkzee in the forward positions.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Nketiah, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Canvot, Devenny

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Mount, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Malacia, Martinez, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Lacey

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: