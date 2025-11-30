Dugout Discussion

Palace v Man Utd team news: Mount starts, three changes for Eagles

30 November 2025 409 comments
The first of five Premier League matches to take place on Sunday kicks off at 12:00 GMT, with Manchester United the visitors to Crystal Palace.

TEAM NEWS

Oliver Glasner has made three changes to the side beaten by Strasbourg on Thursday.

Chris Richards, Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada get recalls.

Jaydee Canvot, Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma consequently drop to the bench.

As for United, Diogo Dalot and Mason Mount come in for Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu, who have to make do with substitute duty.

That means Amad Diallo should play as a wing-back, with Bryan Mbeumo, Mount and Joshua Zirkzee in the forward positions.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Nketiah, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Canvot, Devenny

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Mount, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Malacia, Martinez, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Lacey

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Best Attacking Return Player Percentages 2
409 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Might’ve been Bruno’s 12th DC

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      dayum really he was on 2 at HT lol

      would be class

  2. Better off with a pin and a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    With Bruno and no Palace players on my FH, I will definitely take that! Bowen up next...

  3. z13
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Bruno 2 assists BUT 1 BPS off full bonus AND 11 DC

      1. GENERATION X
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Watch FPL towers find one more from somewhere

    • OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      All us free hitters need is a Chelsea goal and it will be a success.

      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        They’ll score

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      1FT

      Is James > Muñoz a no brainer?

      Other options are;

      VDV > Guehi/Lacroix

      Ndiaye > Minteh/ Barnes/Rice

      Pedro/Bowen > Mateta/Welbeck

      1. OneTeamInBristol
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        James to Munoz, but he is on 4 yellows

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Yeah I was waiting to make sure he never got the 5th yellow today. I will have Muñoz for Burley so that’s the main thing and if he was to miss GW15 I can manage it.

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            *Burnley

            1. OneTeamInBristol
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Do it - plus you get the 5 transfers soon.

              1. Count of Monte Hristo
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Cheers, appreciate your input.

    • mookie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Looking forward to the Salah theatrics when he's brought on at 75'.

      1. mookie
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Wonder if Slot has the balls not to sugarcoat his benching.

    • Paddy Gooner
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      A) O'Reilly or
      B) DeLigt
      as 4th defender (VVD, Richards, Timber)
      I have Bruno for MU and no other City players ...

    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Midfield 1-1-1 Saka to come

      What can he muster up?

      Forwards 6-6-13 all done

    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Come on WOLVES!!!!

    • Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Way this gameweek is going, Wolves will probably score

