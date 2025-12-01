FPL Gameweek 14: Best clean sheet odds

Not sure who’s going to keep a clean sheet this week? Look no further, as we break down the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 14 clean sheet percentages to help you target the best backlines for points.

Whether you’re deciding who to start, which goalkeeper to back, or where to double up in defence, these updated odds will guide your transfer and captaincy decisions for the upcoming Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 14 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Let’s take a look at the latest clean sheet odds for Gameweek 14:

SUMMARY

After a Gameweeks break from dominating the clean sheet odds, Arsenal are back on top with 56%. The Gunners will be without key centre-backs Gabriel (£6.4m) and William Saliba (£6.0m) due to injury, so a home match against Brentford may not be as easy as it appears on paper.

Liverpool are another side likely to keep a clean sheet in Gameweek 14. Although Arne Slot and his side rank among the worst in the league for total big chances conceded thus far, a shutout against West Ham United last time out could have given them the confidence they’ll need against Sunderland this week.

Nobody should be surprised to see Crystal Palace among the top three. Whilst the Eagles did fail to keep a clean sheet in Gameweek 13, they still rank second best overall for total clean sheets and goals conceded. They also face Burnley up next, which is an extremely favourable defensive fixture for them.

Manchester United and Chelsea make up the remaining top five sides. United host a West Ham United side who couldn’t find the net in Gameweek 13, whilst the Blues take a trip to Leeds United, so both have the potential to keep a shutout.

Some may be slightly surprised to see Manchester City further down. Pep Guardiola’s side come up against Fulham away from home in the round ahead. The Cottagers have won three of their previous four matches, so do have form going into the match.

On the other end of the graphic, West Ham and Sunderland, who we have already mentioned, have an 11% chance of keeping a clean sheet. Brentford and Fulham join them, whilst Spurs, who meet with Newcastle, round off the bottom five.