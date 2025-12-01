FPL Gameweek 14: Best player odds for goals + assists

Looking for the FPL Gameweek 14 highest player attacking return player percentages? We’ve broken down the latest bookmaker odds to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN ODDS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

SUMMARY

Despite the Gameweek 13 benching frustration, Mohamed Salah (£14.1m) still has the highest odds to score or assist this week. He missed out entirely in the last match, but a home game against Sunderland is a perfect chance for a comeback.

Erling Haaland (£14.9m) hasn’t scored in three straight matches. Still, he’s got a 67% chance of a goal contribution against Fulham’s shaky defence.

Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) is just as likely as Haaland to deliver, assuming he’s fit after his recent head injury. With West Ham United up next, it’s also no surprise to see Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) among the top options.

Alexander Isak (£10.4m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.5m) also have strong potential if they start. Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) has a favorable home match against Brentford, while teammates Victor Gyokeres (£8.8m), Eberechi Eze (£7.8m), and Noni Madueke (£6.8m) are also on the list.

A less frequent name near the top is Cole Palmer (£10.3m). He didn’t feature in Chelsea’s recent 1–1 draw with Arsenal, so his starting role is uncertain.

Other notable names include Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) for Bournemouth away to Everton, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) on penalties for Crystal Palace against Burnley, and Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) for Newcastle at home to Tottenham.