Hall of Famer Rob Mayes’ Gameweek 14 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Rob Mayes – who you can find here on X – has nine consecutive finishes inside the top 30k, which means he ranks sixth in our Career Hall of Fame.

GAMEWEEK 13 REVIEW

Gameweek 13 went about as well as I could have hoped. I didn’t play a chip, but still came away with a really nice green arrow, 60 points and a jump up to 88k.

I’ve still got both the Triple Captain and Free Hit to use over the coming weeks, so fingers crossed I can push on.

The transfers also landed on the right side of luck – bringing in Phil Foden (£8.1m) for Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) paid off straight away.

GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM, TRANSFER + CAPTAIN