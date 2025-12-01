Members

Hall of Famer Rob Mayes’ Gameweek 14 team reveal

1 December 2025 97 comments
Rob Mayes Rob Mayes
It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Rob Mayes – who you can find here on X – has nine consecutive finishes inside the top 30k, which means he ranks sixth in our Career Hall of Fame.

GAMEWEEK 13 REVIEW

FPL Gameweek 13: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Gameweek 13 went about as well as I could have hoped. I didn’t play a chip, but still came away with a really nice green arrow, 60 points and a jump up to 88k.

I’ve still got both the Triple Captain and Free Hit to use over the coming weeks, so fingers crossed I can push on.

The transfers also landed on the right side of luck – bringing in Phil Foden (£8.1m) for Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) paid off straight away.

GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM, TRANSFER + CAPTAIN

97 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AD105
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Best Sarr replacement?

    A) Foden
    B) Minteh
    C) Mbeumo (2 week punt)
    D) Gakpo

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Pick one
    A) Munoz
    B) O'Reilly
    C) Thiaw

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      In that order for me

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        51 mins ago

        Interesting. Even with Lacroix, so double palace defence?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I don't mind double Palace defence as I'm on it myself

          Open Controls
  3. rozzo
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    Play Roefs or Dubravka this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think the most you’ll score is 2 or 3 so toss a coin

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably Dub

      Open Controls
  4. Baron Penguin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    1. Play Xhaka, bench Senesi and Thiago
    2. Play Thiago, bench Xhaka and Thiago
    3. Senesi to O’Reilly, bench Xhaka and Thiago

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  5. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Sarr >

    1. Bruno G
    2. Minteh

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      1

      Open Controls
  6. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    A) play dubravaka
    C) -4 alisson
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  7. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    48 mins ago

    RP bottomed last article.

    I've got Pope, Senesi, Sarr and Caicedo to deal with. Thinking I'll get rid of the injured outfielders for long term picks and gives me one on the bench (Andersen). Only have 1ft and 2m itb.

    Sarr & Caicedo to Rice & BrunoG -4

    Gives me:

    Dubs
    Guehi Timber VvD
    Saka Bruno Rice Enzo BrunoG
    (H)aaland Thuago

    Pope* Senesi* Andersen Kroupi

    Go for it? Or something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Conners
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Good moves I reckon.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      looks good
      minteh also an option for brunog

      Open Controls
    3. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      No -4 needed. Sarr out is a priority. I have Declan, I also have just got Brunog in for Caiceido...
      depends on yor budget
      Sensi back next week, Dubs will do for now
      gl

      Open Controls
  8. Conners
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Narrowed my defender choice down to these three - which do you prefer? (Already own Munoz, Cucurella & Timber FWIW)

    a) Thiaw
    b) VVD
    c) O'Reilly

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      A or B, thinking A just.

      Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
    4. Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    5. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Christmas is coming, you´ll be needing a solid 90 min man.

      Open Controls
  9. tim
    • 16 Years
    44 mins ago

    Would you FH?

    Dub Sanchez
    Richards Timber Senesi Rodon Mukieke
    Doku Mbeumo Saka Enzo Xhaka
    Mateta Haaland Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      How many would you be starting on FH?

      I can see 5

      So probably

      Yeah

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Or 7!

        So maybe not FH.

        Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on the free hit team, I find the midweek fixtures underwhelming

      Open Controls
  10. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Petrović
    Calafiori, VVD, Munoz
    Saka, Enzo, Gakpo, Semenyo
    Haaland, Mateta, Thiago

    Roefs, VdV, Xhaka, Acheampong

    Gotta start working out, what do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nothing wrong with that team

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I keep saying the same thing but no it doesn’t

      Open Controls
  11. XX SMICER XX
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Best midfield replacement for Sarr?
    Eyeing GW14 & GW16 as playing free hit in GW15

    A. Amad
    B. Mount
    C. Enzo
    D. Rice
    E. Anthony
    F. Garnacho
    G. Szoboszlai
    H. Anderson
    I. Hudson-Odoi

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Out of that bunch- G or D

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks - shocking bunch

        Open Controls
    2. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      D eclan

      Open Controls
  12. FCH
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    0.0 itb. 3FT.
    Senesi to:
    A - Thiaw (bench Richards)
    B - O’Reilly (kroupi to Guiu to get money)
    C - Save and hope Richards plays

    Open Controls
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Hope Richards starts.

      Remember we get 5 free transfers soon so don’t be afraid to punt

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I will need all five of them for my injured and suspended players

        Open Controls
    3. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  13. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    I woke up and thought I have missed the deadline because of the time difference confusion in our part of the world. Luckily I haven't. Which hich is the best way to not miss a deadline in the festive period.

    Open Controls
    1. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Any extension or app

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Do you have alarm clocks where you are?

        Just for the midweek fixtures.

        We are 22 hours out, more or less from Gw14.

        Open Controls
    2. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Amphetamines

      Open Controls
  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    If you were on FH with BrunoF, Gakpo, Saka and BrunoG ...

    Would you look to double up on a midfielder from Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal or Newcastle?

    If so, which one?

    Or Enzo?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Mbeumo or Salah (if funds allow)

      Don’t know who will start from Arsenal

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        WTF lol

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          What’s wrong wva

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            You just recommended Salah!

            Open Controls
            1. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              just now

              You don’t think he will start?

              Open Controls
  15. Tinmen
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Folks. Who’s the better pick at this stage with rotation?

    Gakpo
    Minteh

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      G

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Gakpo for the fixtures but you can make a case for Minteh too.

      Open Controls
  16. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Sarr to minteh? Or is there a better mid up to 6.7? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Probably

      Or Bruno G?

      Maybe Enzo, dodgy fixtures too like Minteh.

      Maybe the Newcastle man on that basis. But Gw16-18 still challenging.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks yeh minteh or bruno

        Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      Also consider BrunoG

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeh cheers between those 2

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Don’t go Minteh as I did that move yesterday, having the worst season of my life

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh i am having shocker too

        Open Controls
    4. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      fwiw I went Brunog. The other option I´d like is Anderson at Forest..

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh minteh, bruno or anderson

        Open Controls
  17. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anything below worth -4

    Pope*
    VVD, Munoz, Timber
    Semenyo, Barnes, Mbuemo, Rice,
    Haaland, Mateta, Thiago

    Dub, Cherki, Rodon, senesi*

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Got Pope and Senesi too 🙁 not taking a hit

      Open Controls
      1. ted mcnure
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Exactly. we will be in a golden shower of FT come gw16, hits not needed.

        Open Controls
  18. PScholes18
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Sarr is leaving, but not decided between Anderson/Minteh/Rice as replacement.

    Rice would mean I can't get Saka next round, but can still get Bruno.
    Would like Bruno now, but would mean Semenyo out for a hit.

    FH in GW16.

    A: Rice (Saka gone)
    B: Minteh
    C: Anderson
    1. No way to take a hit to lose Semenyo before Everton.
    2: Get Bruno and one of the above straight away (minus 4)

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I chose Rice over Saka some time ago and I´m happy with that, Declan ftw
      Semenyo (C) here...

      Open Controls
  19. Clubs can retain their AFCON players till 15 Dec (the last day of GW16)
    Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    FIFA has informed clubs they will be able to retain players selected for AFCON until 15 December, six days before the tournament itself starts.

    https://x.com/SkySports_Keith/status/1995576210412503080?t=Up61TgtQwZTkqy12zVcpew&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      So Salah will be available for GW16 FH, very interesting

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Haha

        Open Controls
    2. Tommy Template
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Does that include 15th Dec when Man Utd play I wonder?

      Open Controls
  20. Bonus magnet
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    How can I improve this front 8 with 1FT

    Semenyo Foden Mbeumo Minteh Rodgers
    Haaalnd Pedro Giuiu

    Open Controls
    1. PScholes18
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      No need to do anything yet. Pedro not ideal, but would keep for this GW.

      Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hold and do Pedro > Thiago next week

      Open Controls
      1. ted mcnure
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        this

        Open Controls
  21. The Tinkerman
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Play Mukiele (liv)
    B) Senesi > Thiaw (-4)
    C) Senesi > O’Reilly (-4)

    Raya
    VVD, Munoz, !Senesi!
    Saka, Bruno, Semenyo, Enzo, Ndiaye
    Haaland, Mateta

    Dub; Mukiele, Rodon, Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. ted mcnure
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      A no hit

      Open Controls
  22. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start Bowen @ United or Kudus @ Newcastle?

    Or play both and bench the fraudulent Pedro @ Leeds?

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
      1. ted mcnure
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Yup

        Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Surely it's time U move some of them on?

      Open Controls
  23. Onana….where’s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any love for Neto as a Sarr replacement?

    Open Controls
  24. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is this GTG? Also, who would you captain?

    Verbruggen
    Virgil Thiaw Richards
    Saka Bruno Mbuemo Minteh
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    Dub Xhaka Andersen Mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      GTG. Robot

      Open Controls
  25. Jonta83
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Team in shambles, and only have 1FT..
    Pope*, Dubvraka
    Bradley*, Senesi*, Timber, Rodon, Diouf
    Sarr*, Mbuemo, Semenyo, Saka, King
    Haaland, Mateta, Woltmade

    Which issue to sort first? Bradely out for O´Riley or Sarr to Minteh? Or both for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Onana….where’s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m guessing 3-4-3 and bench King?

      I’m guessing some teams who played in Europe might rotate / manage mins for some players so having guaranteed mins from people like Minteh could be useful….id go both for -4

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I would take a hit.
      Move Brad & Sarr.
      OReilly is good, but could get a rest this GW.
      Minteh a good choice medium term.

      Open Controls
  26. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sarr>Enzo/Cherki or Sarr->Gakpo in gw15(start Truffert in gw14)?

    Open Controls
    1. Onana….where’s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Who are your other mids? Can you get Gakpo in for anyone else?

      I’d personally go Enzo over Cherki based on Pep Roulette…although Cherki could be a great differential

      Open Controls
  27. Onana….where’s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Who are your other mids? Can you get Gakpo in for anyone else?

    I’d personally go Enzo over Cherki based on Pep Roulette…although Cherki could be a great differential

    Open Controls

