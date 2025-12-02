FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 14

Gameweek 14 brings a fresh new Challenge to navigate for our expert.

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode.

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leaderboard.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

No side has better clean-sheet odds than Arsenal heading into Gameweek 14. They host Brentford, which is a strong opportunity for the league’s best defence. It could also be an eighth clean sheet of the season for David Raya.

Crystal Palace also look well placed for a shutout. They rank second for both clean sheets and goals conceded this season. Backing Dean Henderson against Burnley, who sit bottom for xG, could pay off.

There are also strong alternatives this week. Alisson Becker faces Sunderland at home for Liverpool. Robert Sanchez travels to Leeds United with Chelsea. Matz Sels also has appeal for Nottingham Forest away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

DEFENDERS

Crystal Palace’s clash with Burnley offers strong clean-sheet potential this week. They also carry attacking threat from the back. The standout is Daniel Muñoz. He has already produced two goals and three assists this season. He also ranks second among all defenders for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI).

Arsenal defenders remain difficult to ignore. This is the case even with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães side-lined through injury. An alternative route into their backline is Jurrien Timber. He matches Daniel Muñoz for total attacking returns and edges him for NPxGI.

There are several other strong defensive options to consider. Malick Thiaw appeals for his home match against Tottenham Hotspur. Nico O’Reilly is another option for Manchester City away at Fulham, should he start. Virgil van Dijk offers reliability for Liverpool, while Trevoh Chalobah is a viable pick for Chelsea ahead of their clash with Leeds United.

MIDFIELDERS

This is where the Challenge really comes into play. The focus is on midfielders. Striking the right balance between a £7.0m (or below) midfielder and genuine points potential is difficult. Many of the stronger premium options do not fit the Challenge structure.

One player who does fit the bill is Declan Rice. The Arsenal midfielder offers several routes to returns against Brentford. He already has five assists and two goals this season. His 38.5% defensive contribution success rate adds further appeal.

Another option to consider is Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls host Aston Villa in Gameweek 14. That fixture gives him the chance to secure a sixth attacking return in a six-match spell.

There are also several strong candidates at £7.0m or below. Enzo Fernández for Chelsea is one. Elliot Anderson faces Wolverhampton Wanderers for Nottingham Forest. Iliman Ndiaye also stands out as Everton’s penalty taker against Bournemouth.

That said, the most convincing midfield options this week sit above the £7.0m mark. Bukayo Saka has huge potential at home to Brentford. Bruno Fernandes offers multiple routes to points for Manchester United against West Ham United. Phil Foden could continue his recent upturn in form for Manchester City away to Fulham. Even Mohamed Salah merits consideration for Liverpool at home to Sunderland.

FORWARDS

There are several strong forward options to consider this week. The standout remains Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has now gone three matches without a goal. However, a trip to Fulham offers a prime chance to get back among the returns. Their defence has looked vulnerable in recent outings.

Line-ups could be crucial when finalising forward selections. This is particularly relevant for Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace. The Frenchman faces a struggling Burnley side. They rank joint-second worst in the league for goals conceded.

TEAM REVEAL

Liverpool rank second best for clean sheet odds this week, so Alisson makes the cut for his home match against Sunderland.

I think Munoz is the best defender you could pick this week. Burnley are bad defensively and offensively so we could see him haul this week.

Whilst the £7m and sub midfielders aren’t fantastic, the three I have picked feel like solid options this week. I’m still tempted by Bruno Fernandes and Bukayo Saka, but I’m going all out on the Challenge framework this week.

Haaland is of course a shoo-in. The other forward options are massively underwhelming this week, so I’d suggest backing ownership.

Captain could be any of my midfield three. However, the armband will end up on Anderson (who I captained last week) or Rice.

GAMEWEEK 13 REVIEW