FPL Gameweek 14: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

3 December 2025 40 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Our Scoreboard rounds up all the action from Wednesday’s Gameweek 14 fixtures.

Included in this article are the night’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Wednesday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 14: WEDNESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 14: WEDNESDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

HomeScoreAway
Arsenal2-0Brentford
Brighton and Hove Albion3-4Aston Villa
Burnley0-1Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers0-1Nottingham Forest
Leeds United3-1Chelsea
Liverpool1-1Sunderland
40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    guehi 14 points

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Munoz + Guehi + Lacroix set and forget was the way!

      1. Totalfootball
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Will it be the way going forward ?

  2. Ambrosiana Inter
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Merino 13 on the bench is hurting me…had Timber, Thiago and Saka on the bench and all came in 🙁 at least Saka scored….thought I play Thiago as either he plays or not at all was not ment to be 75 with Mbeumo left, but mood is not as high as yesterday …

  3. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Raya
    Virgil, Richards, Timber
    Bruno, Ndiaye, Semenyo, Anderson Saka
    Mateta, Haaland (c)

    Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, Guiu,

    1ft 0.5itb.

    A Ndiaye to Minteh
    B Semenyo to Foden
    C Ndiaye and Semenyo to Minteh and Foden -4

    Who would be your priority transfer? Or both?

    1. Old Gregg
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B

      You could probably get away with playing Ndyiae this week and do the transfer the following week

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I've got a perfectly fine rank but horrible to think how many points GW7 wildcard Sarr has blocked me getting from upgrading my Palace defender, or doubling up with Munoz.

    Just get a yellow card and be done with the suspension already 😆

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      Augh Sarr hurts badly. Feels like such a good pick that went unrewarded. Think we can rightly feel hard done by and that we made a good selection but got an unfair outcome

    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      I owned Vvd and Munoz in my team after my wildcard in around Gw7...had to get rid of one for Gabriel, safe to say I kept the wrong one

    3. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Brought Burn & Timber in for Munoz & Porro in GW8. Should've, could've just done Porro to Timber. That's how it rolls.

  5. RoyaleBlue
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Rice came off injured? Was it bad? Shall he be my 1FT this week then?

  6. _Greg
    • 15 Years
    55 mins ago

    https://www.si.com/soccer/ruben-amorim-intrigue-mystery-man-utd-injury-news-west-ham-clash

    Looks like Bruno is fine according to this.

  7. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Captained Munoz tonight and Gabriel in 10.

    2 times I've gone against Haaland with no upside.

    What's the point of going differential?

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      There kind of isn't any... unless you hit on a GW where Haaalnd blanks, which seems almost impossible atm.

  8. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Thoughts on how to improve this mess? Time to take a hit?

    Raya
    Senesi / O'Reilly / Lacroix
    Foden / Semenyo / Sakah / Minteh
    Mateta / Haaland (c) / Thiago

    Bench: Dub, Rodon, Keane*, Caicedo*

    a. Caicedo to Merino
    b. Keane to Hincapie
    c. Mateta to Wolte
    d. Any other suggestions

    1. Glasner Ball
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Get Munoz

  9. SligoRovers1928
      50 mins ago

      What to do with semenyo?
      About to drop again tonight, he’s blanked 7 games in a row, underlying numbers are alright but there’s no sign of any returns coming soon
      Only thing is no one good to replace him with under his price really

    • lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      47 mins ago

      So United posted this video on their twitter a few hours ago, which has Bruno..considering that the attire of the other player matches with the pics from earlier means that the video was shot today.

      https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1996308460850364602?s=20

    • Kepa Cleansheet
        44 mins ago

        which one of these should I transfer out this week
        1. Enzo
        2. Semenyo

        1. Glasner Ball
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          I was considering 2 myself due to probable price drop but then I saw he is at home to a weak Chelsea next gameweek - think he will do well.

      • SligoRovers1928
          41 mins ago

          Thoughts on semenyo and caicedo to wieffer and Foden for a minus 4?

          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Wieffer on 4 yellows?

        • rozzo
          • 12 Years
          37 mins ago

          I dont know about you guys but I think I will be switching to a 532 when we get the afcon transfers

          Guehl for example is scoring 2.2 points more per match than Mateta for 3m cheaper

          I can afford this when Gabriel back

          Roefs Dubravka
          Gabriel Timber Munoz Guehl Senesi
          Saka Palmer Foden Anderson Potts
          Haaland Thiago Isador

          Thoughts on this as long term squad balance?

        • TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          37 mins ago

          Last Man Standing Update (680 teams)

          Current safety score = 46
          Top score = Jamie McQuilliam with 106

          https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

          1. Cheeky Reijnders
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Top Job. Thanks.

        • Sz21
          • 14 Years
          36 mins ago

          Need to get back from a bad GW! Anything standing out here?
          Triple City is preventing a move for Foden.
          Save the FT?

          WC still to play- prob GW 19 or something.

          Sanchez.
          Timber, VVD, O' Reilly, Andersen.
          Reijnders, Bruno G, Saka.
          Woltemade, Haaland, Mateta.
          Dubravka, Semenyo, Anderson, Esteve.
          1ft, 1.1m ITB.

          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Mateta has started every game and still Muñoz has 30 pts more. Why on earth do we have Mateta and not Muñoz?!?

        • Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          30 mins ago

          Raya,
          Timber, Munoz, OReilly, Thiaw, Alderete,
          Semenyo, Minteh, Mbuemo, Gakpo, Ndiaye,
          Woltemade, Haaland, Mateta,

          Red arrow week after week, can't stop the rot. 1FT, 0.2 itb. Any ideas on what move to make? Is it worth going for Foden?

        • Stamford Bridge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          Is it true that we get 5 free transfers next week?

          And if I don't use my 2 this week then I can't carry them forward as the maximum at any one time is 5?

          Or have I missed something?

          Thanks all.

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 16 Years
            7 mins ago

            5 max, make sure to use the 2 or you lose them in a way.

            1. Stamford Bridge
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Thank you.

        • FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          Brought in Thiaw and played ahead of Richards. 8 points I’ll never get back - annoying

        • Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          Ive had it with VVD. Getting Munoz. Say goodbye to his points everyone.

          1. Glasner Ball
            • 13 Years
            6 mins ago

            Noooooooo 🙁

          2. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Good luck 🙂 This Burnley fixture was always scary, but CP has looked fatigued and VvD haul is imminent. However, selling Muñoz to VvD on my WC (gw5) has been the most stupid snd costly thing I have done during the whole season.

        • the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Rogers > Foden for free?

          I have Haaland and OReilly.

          Y or N

          1. Cheeky Reijnders
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            CL and rotation is the issue, as always with those still in it.

        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          8 mins ago

          Made the inexplicable decision to start Thiaw over Richards this week. No idea what I was thinking. 8 points flushed away. Just thought Palace looked tired and playing away would concede. Forgot it was bleedin' Burnley who can't hit a barndoor with a banjo.

          1. Cheeky Reijnders
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Plus the Thiaw double v EVE sway, ay?

        • SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Best Sarr replacement here under 6.9m?

          Saka Foden Sarr Enzo Anderson
          Haaland mateta wolte

