FPL Gameweek 15: Best clean sheet odds

Not sure who’s going to keep a clean sheet this week? Look no further, as we break down the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 15 clean sheet percentages to help you target the best backlines for points.

Whether you’re deciding who to start, which goalkeeper to back, or where to double up in defence, these updated odds will guide your transfer and captaincy decisions for the upcoming Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 15 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Let’s take a look at the latest clean sheet odds for Gameweek 15:

SUMMARY

Manchester City top the odds this week, even after conceding four goals to Fulham. Pep Guardiola’s men will be hoping for a far more controlled performance as they host a newly-promoted Sunderland side.

Not far behind Man City are Newcastle United, who have a 52% chance of shutout success. No side has produced fewer xG (expected goals) or fewer attempts on goal than Burnley, so a home fixture against them presents a fantastic opportunity for the Magpies to bag that elusive clean sheet.

Both Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion sit at 40%. The Gunners have a tricky trip to Villa Park, but they rank above every other side for fewest goals conceded and most clean sheets kept. As for the Seagulls, they’ll be hoping to prevent a ropey West Ham United side from finding the net.

Everton have been excellent defensively, having recorded an impressive three clean sheets across their previous four league matches. Gameweek 15 could see them add to that tally as they host a hit-and-miss Nottingham Forest.

At the opposite end of the graphic, Sunderland have a modest 9% chance of one away to Man City. It’s similar for Burnley and their difficult trip to Newcastle.

West Ham are also among the least backed, alongside Leeds United. The latter host Liverpool, while Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Manchester United to Molineux.