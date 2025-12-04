Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 15 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

4 December 2025 196 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Our Gameweek 15 differentials column brings a trio of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

All three of the players have an ownership of 5% or lower.

MIKKEL DAMSGAARD

  • FPL ownership: 0.6%
  • Price: £5.8m
  • GW15-19 fixtures: tot | LEE | wol | BOU | TOT

An away match against a Tottenham Hotspur side that has recorded only one clean sheet at home this season prompts us to consider Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m).

Rested for the midweek trip to Arsenal, the Danish international has registered a modest one goal and one assist so far, but has created 12 chances in his last seven matches.

He has also made the sixth-highest number of successful passes into the penalty box (23) among all players during that period, while taking on a prominent role at set plays.

Furthermore, in certain matches, Damsgaard is asked to do plenty of work without the ball, so he has the potential to occasionally deliver defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

However, Damsgaard mainly benefits from playing as the most advanced of the three central midfielders for Brentford, pulling the strings behind the in-form Igor Thiago (£6.7m).

“I’d like to think we’re growing as a group all the time and can improve what we do with the ball, and how we can hurt the opposition.

“When it comes to that, I’ve got very few concerns about when we can get Dams into the game and be an attacking force with the ball at his feet. I don’t see many better.” – Keith Andrews on Mikkel Damsgaard

Brentford’s upcoming schedule remains favourable over the coming weeks (tot/LEE/wol/BOU/TOT/eve/SUN), so the 0.6%-owned playmaker could provide a longer-term solution.

You get the feeling his ability to create and play between the lines could prove decisive in some of those matches, too.

Available at just £5.8m, Damsgaard can be a cheaper option from the Brentford attack at a time when Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

RAUL JIMENEZ

  • FPL ownership: 0.9%
  • Price: £6.2m
  • GW15-19 fixtures: CRY | bur | NFO | whu | cry

Fulham’s Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) has emerged as a fresh budget forward option on the back of some decent recent displays. 

Setting us back just £6.2m, the Mexican has impressively registered 15 shots over the last six Gameweeks, the most of any forward except Erling Haaland (£14.9m) and Igor Jesus (£5.8m).

Above: Raul Jimenez’s shot map in the last six Gameweeks 

He has also produced five key passes over the same six-match spell, which is only bettered by Joao Pedro (£7.4m), Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) in his position.

Jimenez is clearly benefitting from a sustained run in the side, which should continue with positional rival Rodrigo Muniz (£5.4m) set to be out until the new year with a hamstring injury.

Marco Silva’s side entertain Crystal Palace on Sunday, who, despite keeping a clean sheet at Burnley earlier this week, rode their luck at times, with Jacob Bruun Larsen’s (£5.3m) powerful close-range effort tipped onto the crossbar.

Palace also needed Chris Richards’ (£4.6m) goal-line clearance to deny Armando Broja (£5.2m) late on.

The fixture list looks kind for Fulham beyond Gameweek 15, too, with matches against Burnley, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United. Notably, all three of these teams rank among the bottom four for headed attempts conceded in the 2025/26 season.

Jimenez consequently looks like a decent differential shout for those in need of a new forward, particularly with penalties and a share of direct free-kicks in his locker.

TINO LIVRAMENTO

  • FPL ownership: 3.0%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW15-19 fixtures: BUR | sun | CHE | mun | bur

Tino Livramento (£4.9m) has impressed for Newcastle United since his return from injury. 

The right-back started his first match since October in the recent 2-1 win against Manchester City, where his overlapping runs caught the eye, before performing more of a hybrid/inverted role in the 4-1 triumph over Everton.

He was also unfortunate not to score against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, when his volley was cleared off the line by Brennan Johnson (£6.6m).

With favourable home and away matches against Burnley coming up, plus a trip to local rivals Sunderland, Livramento should be under consideration for the festive period. 

That’s because Scott Parker’s team have looked vulnerable down their left flank recently, with Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m) far from his best in Gameweek 14.

Sunderland, meanwhile, rank bottom for crosses conceded from their left over the season.

It’s also important to mention that Burnley and Sunderland rank 20th and 19th respectively for expected goals (xG) in 2025/26 (see image below), so there are three decent opportunities for Livramento and his fellow Newcastle defenders to earn clean sheets in the next five Gameweeks. 

While there is a degree of rotation risk with Newcastle defenders, the injury sustained by Kieran Trippier (£4.9m) should mean Livramento starts most matches during the hectic winter period.

  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Not a clue what to do...

    A semenyo to foden
    B mateta to wolte
    C chalobah to Munoz

    Cheers and gl

    Open Controls
    1. Ambrosiana Inter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      If price rises don’t affect you , do b this week and the other ones next week

      Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      ABC in that order

      Open Controls
  2. Alli
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    I still have WC. Would you WC now with AFCON in mind and keep the 5 transfers?

    Sels - Dúbravka
    VVD - VDV - Guéhi - Konsa - De Cuyper
    Mbuemo - Semenyo - Saka - Minteh - Rice
    Haaland - Woltemade - Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      19 mins ago

      Nah keep Wc wait for the 5 ft

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      You squad isn't that bad but you are running out of time.

      You do need to sort the defence, so I would probably pull the trigger on wc

      Open Controls
  3. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Raya
    Virgil, Richards, Timber
    Bruno, Ndiaye, Semenyo, Anderson Saka
    Mateta, Haaland (c)

    Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, Guiu,

    1ft 0.5itb.

    A Ndiaye to Minteh
    B Ndiaye and Semenyo to Minteh and Foden -4
    C Roll.

    B Is the only way I can afford Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      There is no rolling transfer this week, use it or lose it

      Open Controls
    3. GROBARI
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. HODGE
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Rolling is not an option I choose D Mateta to Woltemade

    Open Controls
    1. HODGE
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Then Foden for Semenyo aswell if you like

      Open Controls
  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Knowing FPL currently we'll get a repeat of this lol

    The No 1 transfer target, Phil Foden (£8.0m), snapped up by over 1.6m, blanked for the first time in four matches.
    Foden's new owners can count themselves somewhat unfortunate given that his tally of six shots and four chances

    GW21 most-bought players
    Player Transferred in by Pts
    Foden 1.66m 2

    https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/3855357

    Open Controls
  6. Boxwoods
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    One FT to burn. Which move to prioritize?

    A. Bowen > Wolt
    B. Eze > Bruno G.

    Open Controls
  7. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Need to make the move tonight in case of price change:

    a) Gakpo => Foden
    b) Semenyo => Foden
    c) Foden ship has sailed

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hard choice between A and B. I would probably ship Gakpo. C could be true, but upside potential too great to ignore.

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Did B fwiw

      Open Controls
      1. G Banger
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Did you have the same choice or only had Semenyo to ship

        Open Controls
    3. The Florentine assassin
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I would go for A.
      I am still holding out for Semenyo to come good again in the next 3 game weeks

      Open Controls
    4. G Banger
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A is done, bring on the Foden bench and Gakpo haul!

      Open Controls
  8. Assisting the assister
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Best Pope replacer
    A Verbruggen
    B Sels

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Or even ramsdale if can afford

      Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nice idea

      Open Controls
  9. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Mateta owners holding? Considering swapoing for Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Decent move. I had to get rid of Pedro first, so I'm stick with Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        *sticking

        Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Sold to Woltemade for a hit. Considering another hit for Thiago lol

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Own both Wolte and Mateta not really happy with with either

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          16 mins ago

          That said - selling Wolte for a hit when he play Burnley and Sunderland next seem agressive 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            I just got him in for Pedro 😛

            Open Controls
            1. Royal5
              • 14 Years
              3 mins ago

              Right lol, we all going around in cirkles atm

              Open Controls
          2. Deulofail
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            I'll probably captain Wolte against Burnley. If I were you, I'd definitely go for Thiago. I've regretted not getting him every time that I nearly did. Price rising tonight, too. I only got Wolte because of Burnley, and next week (or this) I can sell Welbeck for Thiago

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Wolte would be my cap if there was no robot

              Open Controls
          3. Boxwoods
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Believe DF sold Mateta for a hit to get Wolte.

            Open Controls
    3. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Considering out for a hit to Woltemade

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wolte giving away pens for charity not helping

        Open Controls
    4. GROBARI
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Likely holding just because JP is a bigger problem than him

      Open Controls
  10. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    A) semenyo or b) mbeumo to foden? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Gey rid of both man.
      I did Semenyo out and wanna get rid of the stench of MUN in my team

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Keep Semenyo
      Sell Mbeumo

      Open Controls
    3. The Florentine assassin
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Get rid of Mbeumo , only 1 or 2 weeks before he ships off to Afcon.

      Open Controls
  11. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Welbeck > Thiago (-4)?

    Welbeck likely to get his place back against West Ham?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      I'd just play Welbeck

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. GROBARI
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Play Welbek, he will start

      Open Controls
      1. GROBARI
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Welbeck*

        Open Controls
    3. The Florentine assassin
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep Welbeck as I don't think it is worth a 4 point hit for Thiago. I have Minteh and Thiago so I won't be bringing Welbeck in but he should have a great chance of collecting some attacking returns this week.

      Open Controls
  12. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Which team?

    A: (Current team)
    Sanchez (Dubravka)
    Richards-O'Reilly-Andersen (Rodon, Gudmundsson)
    Saka-Fernandes-Mbeumo-Minteh (Reijnders)
    Haaland - Mateta - Thiago

    B: Potential FH15 team
    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    Timber-Burn-O'Reilly (Esteve, Clyne)
    Fernandes-Saka-Minteh-Foden-Barnes
    Haaland-Woltemade (Guiu)

    Open Controls
    1. The Florentine assassin
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Team A seems decent and keep the FH for GW 17,18 or 19. I am going to do triple captain (probably Haaland, possibly Semenyo) GW17, Free Hit GW 18 & Bench Boost GW 19.

      Open Controls
  13. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    These will all happen shortly, but which one should I do this GW?
    A) Semenyo > Minteh
    B) O'Reilly > Munoz
    C) Mateta > Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      C would be my pick.

      Open Controls
      1. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        thanks, think i agree

        Open Controls
    2. SligoRovers1928
        3 mins ago

        C as well probably

        Open Controls
      • The Florentine assassin
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I think both Mateta & Semenyo will come good shortly, so out of those then B as Munoz or Guehl or Lacroix (ideally 2+) . Having said that though O'Reily still has potential of bagging a goal but i do not think Man City will keep a clean sheet against Sunderland or against Crystal Palace.

        Open Controls
    3. Alli
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      A) Rice > Bruno G
      B) Semenyo > Bruno G
      C) WC

      Sels - Dúbravka
      VVD - VDV - Guéhi - Konsa - De Cuyper
      Mbuemo - Semenyo - Saka - Minteh - Rice*
      Haaland - Woltemade - Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. The Florentine assassin
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Unsure if Rice is potentially out of if that was false info , so i would say A Rice for Bruno but thats a great looking team you have but if it was mine and i needed to make one sub (assuming Rice is not injured) i would possibly go for either Munoz or Lacroix for VDV or VVD.

        Open Controls
    4. Saka White Rice
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Semenyo to Foden now before the price rise or wait until press conferences?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wait

        Open Controls
        1. Saka White Rice
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Really? I can afford it but 0.1 could hurt me down the line

          Open Controls
    5. JuulKrapuul
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      5th midfielder:

      A) Dewsbury Hall
      B) Wieffer
      C) Xhaka

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I am going B based on the fixtures when I need him to cover my other starters

        Open Controls
    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      Quiz: who is the top scoring player in FPL over the last 6 GWs?

      Open Controls
      1. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Cunha

        Open Controls
      2. Saka White Rice
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Salah

        Open Controls
      3. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Munoz

        Open Controls
      4. GROBARI
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Bruno G?

        Open Controls
      5. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Munoz

        Open Controls
      6. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Answer: Casemiro!
        That's despite a 0 pointer

        Casemiro 44
        Munoz 43
        Foden 42
        Lacroix 40
        Eze/Bruno G 39
        Thiago 38
        Haaland 37
        KDH/Neto/Dango 36
        Rice 35

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Blimey

          Open Controls
        2. SligoRovers1928
            7 mins ago

            The knees are jerking…

            Open Controls
          • GROBARI
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thats it, i am bringing him before Foden
            Wolves in GW15? BRING!

            Open Controls
      7. GROBARI
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        1 FT, what should be my priority?
        A) JP to Thiago
        B) Mateta to Thaigo
        C) Semenyo to Foden
        D) Ndiaye to Bruno G

        Open Controls
        1. TheSteel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          C of those if you’re set on transferring.

          Open Controls
      8. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        40 mins ago

        Do we think the Egyptian King starts the next one?

        Open Controls
      9. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        Point chasing is at an all time high. Very easy to fall for it if you consume a lot of FPL content

        Open Controls
        1. GROBARI
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          We should dodge points?

          Open Controls
          1. TheSteel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            Let the points come to you. Like a volley.

            Open Controls
            1. GROBARI
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I would sadly volley the ball to the sky, same with FPL points

              Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          What should we chase, aura? 😛

          Open Controls
        3. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          Looking at GW15 ToTW

          Verbruggen 7 -> 1 this week
          Thiaw 16 -> 1
          De Cuyper 15 -> 0
          Tete 12 -> 0
          Gomez 11 -> 5
          Miley 15 -> 2
          Foden 15 -> 17
          Gakpo 14 -> 1
          Le Fee 13 -> 5
          Dango 12 -> 2
          Thiago 13 -> 1

          Lesson? Don't points chase unless it's Foden.

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            What about Haaland? 😛

            Open Controls
            1. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Should have said GW13 TOTW at the top, this site needs an edit button!

              Open Controls
      10. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        35 mins ago

        Semenyo & JP to Foden & Thiago for free?

        Open Controls
        1. GROBARI
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
        2. Von Lipwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          y

          Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Free yeah

          Open Controls
        4. SligoRovers1928
            just now

            Yes

            Open Controls
        5. Saka White Rice
          • 11 Years
          30 mins ago

          Foden owners, do you really think hes going to start against the all mighty Sunderland when hes got Madrid midweek and then Palace?

          Open Controls
          1. GROBARI
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            I just dont see who can replace him. It can happen ofc since its Pep

            Open Controls
          2. SligoRovers1928
              16 mins ago

              You would hope so

              Open Controls
            • Yes Ndidi
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Starts, bags a brace & DefCon, and comes off at 61 before the Mackems stage their comeback.

              I wouldn't be surprised if he does start and comes off early, but I wouldn't be surprised either if he's benched and gets a 10 minute cameo at the end. I doubt he gets anywhere near the 90 with those other games to consider.

              Open Controls
          3. SligoRovers1928
              29 mins ago

              Thoughts on minus 4 semenyo and caicedo to foden and Wilson exact money
              Could also do foden and wieffer but a little worried about him being on 4 yellows

              Open Controls
              1. SligoRovers1928
                  2 mins ago

                  I think I’m gonna end up doing it tonight and regretting it, like every other move this season

                  Open Controls
              2. WhoopiGoldberg
                  26 mins ago

                  A. Semenyo > Bruno.G
                  B.Gakpo > Bruno.G

                  Open Controls
                  1. ball c
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                  2. SligoRovers1928
                      2 mins ago

                      Gakpo

                      Open Controls
                  3. ball c
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Just done Cunha to Foden

                    Will wait for Thiago next gw

                    Open Controls
                    1. SligoRovers1928
                        5 mins ago

                        Cunha, with wolves on Monday, brave move

                        Open Controls
                        1. ball c
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Saw enough of united today to say he’s not heavily involved, looked so poor and I have Bruno already. One united is enough

                          Open Controls
                    2. Yes Ndidi
                      • 6 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Current team
                      Sanchez Dubravka
                      Munoz Timber VVD Esteve Senesi
                      Semenyo Mbeumo Ndiaye Reijnders Foden
                      Haaland Matetea Thiago

                      Very tempted to WC tonight into this (exact money)
                      Raya Dub
                      Timber Munoz O'Reilly Thiaw JPvH
                      Palmer Rice Foden Anderson KdH
                      Haaland Woltemade Thiago

                      Any thoughts? Nominally a 4-3-3, but flexible
                      Midfield might be a bit week, & Palmer a risk I suppose, but can go anywhere from him. Likewise, I appreciate Rice's flag & could look elsewehere.
                      I wouldn't have a problem starting any of them in the right fixture.

                      Suppose I could use the AFCON FTs to play around with it, but there's only 4 GWs to use the WC, and I quite fancy trying to carry the 5 for as long as possible. Might give me an advantage for once!

                      Open Controls
                      1. SligoRovers1928
                          13 mins ago

                          Looks ok, like the punt on palmer, just not sure if it’s essential to do with the fixtures some of your og players have got this week

                          Open Controls
                          1. Yes Ndidi
                            • 6 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Which is a fair comment, and I may hold off until the weekend, but who to bench this week? Probably Mateta, Senesi & Steve

                            Open Controls
                            1. SligoRovers1928
                                just now

                                Yeah, which looks just fine

                                Open Controls
                        • steven8991
                          • 9 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          3FT

                          Senesi, Semenyo, Doku to Thiaw, Foden, Anderson.

                          Do it?

                          Open Controls
                          1. steven8991
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            or Anderson could be Minteh

                            Open Controls
                        • Roy Rovers
                          • 11 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Really struggling to work out what to do with this lot after a bad week.....any suggestions?.....2 FT and 0>5 ITB

                          Petrovic (Dubravka)
                          Timber VVD Munoz (O'Reilly Gudmundsson)
                          Enzo Mbeumo Rice Gakpo Semenyo
                          Haaland Thiago (Mateta)

                          Thanks everyone

                          Open Controls

