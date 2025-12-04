­­­FPL Gameweek 15 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Our Gameweek 15 differentials column brings a trio of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

All three of the players have an ownership of 5% or lower.

MIKKEL DAMSGAARD

An away match against a Tottenham Hotspur side that has recorded only one clean sheet at home this season prompts us to consider Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m).

Rested for the midweek trip to Arsenal, the Danish international has registered a modest one goal and one assist so far, but has created 12 chances in his last seven matches.

He has also made the sixth-highest number of successful passes into the penalty box (23) among all players during that period, while taking on a prominent role at set plays.

Furthermore, in certain matches, Damsgaard is asked to do plenty of work without the ball, so he has the potential to occasionally deliver defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

However, Damsgaard mainly benefits from playing as the most advanced of the three central midfielders for Brentford, pulling the strings behind the in-form Igor Thiago (£6.7m).

“I’d like to think we’re growing as a group all the time and can improve what we do with the ball, and how we can hurt the opposition. “When it comes to that, I’ve got very few concerns about when we can get Dams into the game and be an attacking force with the ball at his feet. I don’t see many better.” – Keith Andrews on Mikkel Damsgaard

Brentford’s upcoming schedule remains favourable over the coming weeks (tot/LEE/wol/BOU/TOT/eve/SUN), so the 0.6%-owned playmaker could provide a longer-term solution.

You get the feeling his ability to create and play between the lines could prove decisive in some of those matches, too.

Available at just £5.8m, Damsgaard can be a cheaper option from the Brentford attack at a time when Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

RAUL JIMENEZ

FPL ownership: 0.9%

0.9% Price: £6.2m

£6.2m GW15-19 fixtures: CRY | bur | NFO | whu | cry

Fulham’s Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) has emerged as a fresh budget forward option on the back of some decent recent displays.

Setting us back just £6.2m, the Mexican has impressively registered 15 shots over the last six Gameweeks, the most of any forward except Erling Haaland (£14.9m) and Igor Jesus (£5.8m).

Above: Raul Jimenez’s shot map in the last six Gameweeks

He has also produced five key passes over the same six-match spell, which is only bettered by Joao Pedro (£7.4m), Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) in his position.

Jimenez is clearly benefitting from a sustained run in the side, which should continue with positional rival Rodrigo Muniz (£5.4m) set to be out until the new year with a hamstring injury.

Marco Silva’s side entertain Crystal Palace on Sunday, who, despite keeping a clean sheet at Burnley earlier this week, rode their luck at times, with Jacob Bruun Larsen’s (£5.3m) powerful close-range effort tipped onto the crossbar.

Palace also needed Chris Richards’ (£4.6m) goal-line clearance to deny Armando Broja (£5.2m) late on.

The fixture list looks kind for Fulham beyond Gameweek 15, too, with matches against Burnley, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United. Notably, all three of these teams rank among the bottom four for headed attempts conceded in the 2025/26 season.

Jimenez consequently looks like a decent differential shout for those in need of a new forward, particularly with penalties and a share of direct free-kicks in his locker.

TINO LIVRAMENTO

FPL ownership: 3.0%

3.0% Price: £4.9m

£4.9m GW15-19 fixtures: BUR | sun | CHE | mun | bur

Tino Livramento (£4.9m) has impressed for Newcastle United since his return from injury.

The right-back started his first match since October in the recent 2-1 win against Manchester City, where his overlapping runs caught the eye, before performing more of a hybrid/inverted role in the 4-1 triumph over Everton.

He was also unfortunate not to score against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, when his volley was cleared off the line by Brennan Johnson (£6.6m).

With favourable home and away matches against Burnley coming up, plus a trip to local rivals Sunderland, Livramento should be under consideration for the festive period.

That’s because Scott Parker’s team have looked vulnerable down their left flank recently, with Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m) far from his best in Gameweek 14.

Sunderland, meanwhile, rank bottom for crosses conceded from their left over the season.

It’s also important to mention that Burnley and Sunderland rank 20th and 19th respectively for expected goals (xG) in 2025/26 (see image below), so there are three decent opportunities for Livramento and his fellow Newcastle defenders to earn clean sheets in the next five Gameweeks.

While there is a degree of rotation risk with Newcastle defenders, the injury sustained by Kieran Trippier (£4.9m) should mean Livramento starts most matches during the hectic winter period.